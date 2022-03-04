Moody's downgrades Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc's bond ratings to B3; places on review for downgrade

London, 04 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded to B3 from Ba2 the underlying and backed ratings for the GBP93.3
million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2041 (the
"Bonds") issued by Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc ("ProjectCo") and
placed the ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has been
changed to ratings under review from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the protracted and critical nature of negotiations
between ProjectCo and the Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation
Trust (the "Trust") in attempting to reach a commercial settlement over
defects which are causing both very significant deductions from the monthly
Unitary Payment ("UP") and the award of very high levels of
service failure points by the Trust. Deductions began in the November
2020 UP, representing performance in September 2020, and following
the Trust bringing in an independent third-party consultancy,
P2G LLP, to monitor the project.
ProjectCo and the Trust have entered into several short-term Standstill
Agreements since then, under which deductions accrue but are not
withheld from the UP; the latest of which expired on 21 January 2022.
In February 2022, the Trust requested that the parties move to formal
adjudication under the Dispute Resolution Procedure ("DRP")
in the Project Agreement and, as no standstill was currently in
effect, withheld the entirety of the February UP.
These actions represent a significant escalation between ProjectCo and
the Trust, and increased financial pressure on ProjectCo.
The rating agency forecasts that ProjectCo will be able to make its 31
March 2022 debt service obligations of GBP2.7 million if it receives
the March UP, but would be required to utilise the Debt Service
Reserve Account ("DSRA") if this payment is also withheld.
If the Trust continues to withhold monthly payments beyond March 2022,
then the point will soon be reached where Project Co will not be unable
to make operational payments, without drawing on reserves which
would require the consent of the security trustee, or without other
sources of funding.
If the parties proceed to adjudication, which will also involve
construction contractor Balfour Beatty, Moody's understands
a further Standstill Agreement may be entered into, which could
protect ProjectCo from further UP cash deductions. However,
it is unclear whether the Trust would seek to accrue the deductions,
to apply at a later date.
If the Trust is successful in adjudication, the accrued deductions
would likely crystalise against ProjectCo. The rating agency estimates
that this may be up to GBP14 million, depending on if accrued deductions
are capped at the monthly UP amount and if the GBP1.2 million of
cash deductions made by the Trust and then subsequently paid to ProjectCo,
is required to be returned. The Trust had previously paid this
GBP1.2 million to ProjectCo on a without prejudice basis so it
could meet its September 2021 debt service obligations without needing
to utilise its DSRA.
Moody's understands that the parties have agreed to discuss the
potential of spreading any settlement amount, following adjudication,
across the remainder of the concession period, being approximately
19.5 years.
Based on the quantum of SFPs awarded, the Trust retains the right
to terminate the Project Agreement with ProjectCo. However,
Moody's understands that the Trust has not begun any formal termination
proceedings.
The review for downgrade reflects short-term uncertainty over whether
the March 2022 UP and subsequent UPs will be withheld by the Trust and
the ability of ProjectCo to make operational payments and meet its September
2022 debt service obligations.
The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled
principal and interest from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac).
However, on 7 April 2011, Moody's ratings on Ambac were withdrawn
and accordingly the backed rating reflects the rating of the Project on
a stand-alone basis.
Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc is a special purpose company that in
September 2007 signed a PA with the then Tameside and Glossop Acute Services
NHS Trust to redevelop the existing Tameside General Hospital site in
Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester and to provide
certain hard FM services until August 2041.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the review for downgrade, Moody's currently does not envisage
any upward rating pressure. The ratings could be confirmed if:
(1) ProjectCo can meet its March 2022 debt service obligation without
the need to draw on reserves and UP receipts resume from the Trust;
(2) the outcome of adjudication is significantly better than Moody's
base case, either through a lower quantum or a profile which limits
the financial pressure on ProjectCo; and (3) ongoing deductions are
curtailed through extended standstills or by agreement between the parties.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if:
(1) March 2022 debt service obligations cannot be met through cashflow
alone; (2) the outcome of adjudication is applied in a way that places
additional financial pressure on ProjectCo; (3) high levels of deductions
continue while the adjudication process is underway; or (4) the Trust
begins formal termination procedures.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published
in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthew Brown
Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Kevin Maddick
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
