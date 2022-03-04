Moody's downgrades Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc's bond ratings to B3; places on review for downgrade

London, 04 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from Ba2 the underlying and backed ratings for the GBP93.3 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2041 (the "Bonds") issued by Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc ("ProjectCo") and placed the ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the protracted and critical nature of negotiations between ProjectCo and the Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (the "Trust") in attempting to reach a commercial settlement over defects which are causing both very significant deductions from the monthly Unitary Payment ("UP") and the award of very high levels of service failure points by the Trust. Deductions began in the November 2020 UP, representing performance in September 2020, and following the Trust bringing in an independent third-party consultancy, P2G LLP, to monitor the project.

ProjectCo and the Trust have entered into several short-term Standstill Agreements since then, under which deductions accrue but are not withheld from the UP; the latest of which expired on 21 January 2022. In February 2022, the Trust requested that the parties move to formal adjudication under the Dispute Resolution Procedure ("DRP") in the Project Agreement and, as no standstill was currently in effect, withheld the entirety of the February UP.

These actions represent a significant escalation between ProjectCo and the Trust, and increased financial pressure on ProjectCo. The rating agency forecasts that ProjectCo will be able to make its 31 March 2022 debt service obligations of GBP2.7 million if it receives the March UP, but would be required to utilise the Debt Service Reserve Account ("DSRA") if this payment is also withheld. If the Trust continues to withhold monthly payments beyond March 2022, then the point will soon be reached where Project Co will not be unable to make operational payments, without drawing on reserves which would require the consent of the security trustee, or without other sources of funding.

If the parties proceed to adjudication, which will also involve construction contractor Balfour Beatty, Moody's understands a further Standstill Agreement may be entered into, which could protect ProjectCo from further UP cash deductions. However, it is unclear whether the Trust would seek to accrue the deductions, to apply at a later date.

If the Trust is successful in adjudication, the accrued deductions would likely crystalise against ProjectCo. The rating agency estimates that this may be up to GBP14 million, depending on if accrued deductions are capped at the monthly UP amount and if the GBP1.2 million of cash deductions made by the Trust and then subsequently paid to ProjectCo, is required to be returned. The Trust had previously paid this GBP1.2 million to ProjectCo on a without prejudice basis so it could meet its September 2021 debt service obligations without needing to utilise its DSRA.

Moody's understands that the parties have agreed to discuss the potential of spreading any settlement amount, following adjudication, across the remainder of the concession period, being approximately 19.5 years.

Based on the quantum of SFPs awarded, the Trust retains the right to terminate the Project Agreement with ProjectCo. However, Moody's understands that the Trust has not begun any formal termination proceedings.

The review for downgrade reflects short-term uncertainty over whether the March 2022 UP and subsequent UPs will be withheld by the Trust and the ability of ProjectCo to make operational payments and meet its September 2022 debt service obligations.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac). However, on 7 April 2011, Moody's ratings on Ambac were withdrawn and accordingly the backed rating reflects the rating of the Project on a stand-alone basis.

Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc is a special purpose company that in September 2007 signed a PA with the then Tameside and Glossop Acute Services NHS Trust to redevelop the existing Tameside General Hospital site in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester and to provide certain hard FM services until August 2041.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade, Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The ratings could be confirmed if: (1) ProjectCo can meet its March 2022 debt service obligation without the need to draw on reserves and UP receipts resume from the Trust; (2) the outcome of adjudication is significantly better than Moody's base case, either through a lower quantum or a profile which limits the financial pressure on ProjectCo; and (3) ongoing deductions are curtailed through extended standstills or by agreement between the parties.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if: (1) March 2022 debt service obligations cannot be met through cashflow alone; (2) the outcome of adjudication is applied in a way that places additional financial pressure on ProjectCo; (3) high levels of deductions continue while the adjudication process is underway; or (4) the Trust begins formal termination procedures.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Brown

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

