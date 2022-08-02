Moody's downgrades Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc's bond ratings to Caa1; outlook negative

London, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the underlying and backed ratings for the GBP93.3 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2041 (the "Bonds") issued by Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc ("ProjectCo") and changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade of the ratings that was initiated on 4 March 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 14 July 2022, ProjectCo disclosed[1] that it had entered adjudication over disputed Service Failure Points ("SFPs") and deductions withheld from its Unitary Payment ("UP") by the Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (the "Trust"). Deductions began in the November 2020 UP, representing performance in September 2020, and followed the Trust bringing in an independent third-party consultancy, P2G LLP, to monitor the project.

ProjectCo also disclosed that it had entered into two standstill agreements, on 27 May 2022 and 1 July 2022 respectively, which limit the amount of deductions that can be withheld while the adjudication is in progress and meaning ProjectCo should be paid most of the monthly UP until either November or December 2022.

The downgrade reflects significant ongoing uncertainty which will not be resolved until the adjudication process is concluded. If the Trust is successful at adjudication, deductions which have been accrued rather than withheld from the UP would likely crystalise against ProjectCo. Additionally, ProjectCo may have to return GBP1.2 million previously paid to ProjectCo from the Trust on a without prejudice basis so that ProjectCo could meet its September 2021 debt service obligations without needing to utilise its Debt Service Reserve Account ("DSRA"). The rating agency has previously estimated that the adjudicated amount may be up to GBP14 million, depending on if accrued deductions are capped at the monthly UP amount and the treatment of the GBP1.2 million previously paid to ProjectCo.

Moody's understands that the parties have agreed to discuss the potential of spreading any settlement amount, following adjudication, across the remainder of the concession period, being approximately 19.5 years. There is not currently an agreement on this, however, exposing ProjectCo to risk that any settlement amount would be payable in a single sum, which would impair its ability to meet future debt service obligations.

If the adjudicator upholds the disputed SFPs, the Trust would also have the right to terminate the Project Agreement with ProjectCo, albeit the Trust has not utilised this right to date.

Additionally, the downgrade reflects growing systemic risk in the UK PFI hospitals sector as evidenced by the recent experience at the Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc (The) ("CRHC", Ba2 negative) where the smaller of two offtaker trusts (representing 8% of CRHC's UP) was successful at adjudication against the project company, and subsequently served a notice of termination. For further details, please see the relevant press release at https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467666.

The rating was placed on review on 4 March 2022 after the Trust had requested the parties move to formal adjudication under the Dispute Resolution Procedure ("DRP") in the Project Agreement and, as no standstill was in effect at the time, withheld the entirety of the February UP. Subsequent UPs have since been paid with only limited deductions, reflecting day-to-day operations at the hospital site.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac). However, on 7 April 2011, Moody's ratings on Ambac were withdrawn and accordingly the backed rating reflects the rating of the Project on a stand-alone basis.

Consort Healthcare (Tameside) plc is a special purpose company that in September 2007 signed a PA with the then Tameside and Glossop Acute Services NHS Trust to redevelop the existing Tameside General Hospital site in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester and to provide certain hard FM services until August 2041.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The outlook could be changed to stable if the outcome of adjudication is significantly better than Moody's base case, either through a lower quantum or a profile which limits the financial pressure on ProjectCo.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if: (1) the outcome of adjudication is applied in a way that places additional financial pressure on ProjectCo; or (2) the Trust begins formal termination procedures.

