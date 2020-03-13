Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Conti-Gummi Finance BV Continental AG Continental Rubber of America, Corp. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Continental AG to Baa2, outlook negative 13 Mar 2020 Frankfurt am Main, March 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the issuer rating of Continental AG (Continental, or the company) to Baa2 from Baa1. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Continental and their subsidiaries Conti-Gummi Finance BV and Continental Rubber of America, Corp. (CRoA). The short-term Prime-2 (P-2) ratings of CRoA were affirmed. The outlook on the ratings is negative. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating downgrade to Baa2 ratings reflects the further deterioration in the operating environment for European automotive parts suppliers, the resulting pressure on Continental's profit margins and financial metrics, as well as the company's elevated distributions to shareholders", says Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, and Lead Analyst for Continental. "The negative outlook is driven by the current uncertainty facing the auto sector for 2020 and beyond. The spreading of Covid-19 across Europe that has led to weaker consumer sentiment could make it challenging for Continental to sustain leverage and cash flow metrics at levels required for a Baa2" added Mr. Heck. Moody's sector outlook on European Automotive parts suppliers, published 02 March 2020, remains negative. Moody's expects global light vehicle sales to decline by another 2.5% in 2020, following a decline of 4.6% in 2019. Additional risks relate to a global outbreak of the coronavirus and disruption of economic activity beyond the first quarter of 2020. For the sector, Moody's expects EBITA margins not to recover from already low 2019 levels, whilst environmental regulation, electrification and disruptive technologies (such as autonomous driving and digitalization) represent additional challenges for the sector. For 2020, Continental expects sales to reach €42.5 billion to €44.5 billion, while it expects EBIT margins to erode further to 5.5% to 6.5%. The erosion will come in particular from the Rubber group, where margins will decline to 10% to 11% (from 12.4% in 2019). In the Automotive group margins will reach around 3% to 4%, after 4.4% in 2019. In 2019, Continental has initiated an efficiency programme to reduce gross cost by approximately €500 million from 2023. This will, however, only increase the group's margins by around 100 basis points while requiring upfront costs of around €1.1 billion. This implies that Continental's EBIT margin will remain below 8% until after 2021 and hence position the company weakly in the Baa2 rating category. More positively, Continental's cash generation through 2019 remained decent, with free cash flow (FCF) after dividend remaining positive. For 2020, Continental expects a FCF (before M&A and dividend payments) of €0.7 billion to €1.1 billion. After management's proposed dividend payment of €800 million, this leaves FCF in a range or minus €100 million to plus €300 million, a low level considering the highly volatile sector environment and the potential of some further, albeit smaller, M&A transactions. Moody's considers that Continental's shareholder distributions have become more aggressive. During 2012-2018, dividend payouts increased gradually from 24% to 33%. Whilst this level was still balanced and in line with the sector average, the proposed payment for 2019, albeit somewhat lower than last year, is for a year with negative profits and increased debt levels. At the end of December 2019, Continental's reported debt increased to €7.6 billion. On a Moody's adjusted basis, including pension liabilities, gross debt amounted to approximately €12.5 billion. This translates to a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of approximately 2.5x. For 2020, Moody's expects Continental's leverage to remain at around this level, due to ongoing margin pressure and despite some debt reduction due to bond maturities. For 2021, Moody's expects leverage to improve marginally within a range of 2.0-2.5x, including and excluding the proposed spin-off of Vitesco Technologies. Continental's Baa2 long term issuer rating takes into consideration the company's (a) strong business profile as the third largest Tier 1 global auto supplier with revenues of over €44 billion in 2019; (b) diversity across multiple business areas and product lines; (c) leading position both in tires and industrial-facing businesses which reduces exposure to the original equipment (OE) automotive industry; (d) significant proportion of revenues from the replacement tire aftermarket which is less cyclical than for original equipment sales; (e) excellent positioning to mitigate the disruptive trends facing the automotive industry and (f) relatively strong credit metrics with leverage (as measured by Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA) of 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF) / net debt of 42% as of December 2019, and the maintenance of a good liquidity profile. Nevertheless, the rating reflects as negative the company's: (a) exposure to the cyclicality of the automotive industry; (b) high research & development (R&D) costs within the automotive business, albeit similar to peers; (c) exposure to volatile raw material prices and foreign exchange rates, (d) credit risks related to high shareholder distributions, including cash dividend payments and the proposed spin-off of Vitesco Technologies. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks are relevant and have been reflected in Continental's ratings. Some of Continental's end products, especially in the area of powertrain (Vitesco Technologies), are negatively impacted by stricter environmental regulation of passenger and commercial vehicles and the trend towards electrification. This results in lower demand and profit margins for existing products and requires high research and development cost for new products. Continental's governance risks are moderate. As a stock market listed company, Continental provides good disclosure in terms of financial and sustainability reporting. The company's financial policy includes the maintenance of good liquidity. The company has, however, become more aggressive in terms of shareholder distributions. Moody's therefore considers the financial policy to be more in line with a Baa2 rating and expects, based on its public rating target, that the company would take measures to defend this rating if needed. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects (i) risks related to the high cyclicality of the automotive industry, (ii) material short-term challenges regarding a global outbreak of the coronavirus and its risks on production, stability of supply chains and consumer demand for vehicles, and (iii) ongoing challenges in the automotive industry, such as electrification and disruptive technologies, which require ongoing high amounts of R&D spending and limit free cash flow generation. In this environment, it might be difficult for Continental to (i) maintain its debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) at a maximum of 2.5x, which is expected the Baa2 rating, (ii) improve EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) to at least 8% over the next 2-3 years, given the challenging sector environment and despite efficiency measures. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Moody's might consider downgrading Continental's ratings to Baa3 in case of (1) an increase in leverage (debt/EBITDA) to above 2.5x for a prolonged period (2.5x as of December 2019); (2) the RCF/net debt coverage ratio falling below 30% (42% as of December 2019); (3) a failure to recover adjusted EBITA margin to at least 8% on a sustainable basis (as of December 2019: 7.4%); or (4) a deterioration in Continental's liquidity profile. The ratings could be upgraded if Continental was able to (1) demonstrate a sustainable Moody's-adjusted free cash flow generation in excess of EUR1 billion per annum, that would be applied to (2) a further debt reduction leading to a decline in Moody's leverage (debt/EBITDA) of constantly below 2.0x; (3) achieve an EBITA margin (as defined by Moody's) sustainably above 10%; and (4) an RCF/net debt above 45%. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Conti-Gummi Finance BV Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Continental AG Downgrades: .... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program; Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Continental Rubber of America, Corp. Affirmations: .... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, Continental AG (Continental) is one of the top automotive suppliers worldwide in the areas of brake systems, systems and components for powertrains and chassis, instrumentation, infotainment solutions, vehicle electronics, technical elastomers, as well as the world's fourth-largest manufacturer of passenger and commercial vehicle tires. In 2019, Continental generated consolidated sales of over €44 billion. The company's largest shareholder is IHO Beteiligungs GmbH, which holds a 10% direct stake and an additional 36% through its wholly owned subsidiary IHO Verwaltungs GmbH (Ba1 negative). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Matthias Heck, CFA

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​