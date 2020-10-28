Moody's downgrades Conuma Resources' rating to B3; stable outlook

Toronto, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Conuma Resources Limited's ("Conuma") corporate family rating to
B3 from B2, its probability of default rating to B3-PD from
B2-PD and its speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating to SGL-4
from SGL-2. The senior secured notes rating has been affirmed
at B2. The ratings outlook remains stable.
"The downgrade of Conuma's ratings reflects weak liquidity and increased
leverage because of lower metallurgical coal prices and incremental debt
largely needed to develop a replacement deposit" said Jamie Koutsoukis,
Moody's analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Conuma's credit profile (B3 corporate family rating) is constrained
by 1) material free cash flow sensitivity to price (about $4.5
million per $1 change in met coal price in 2020) 2) the volatility
of met coal pricing, which has swung between $90/t and $300/t
in recent years, 3) the concentration risk of one product (met coal)
at three mine sites and 4) relatively small production base (4.4
million tonnes in 2019). Conuma benefits from 1) a favorable mining
jurisdiction (Canada), 2) the mine's location near rail and
port infrastructure, allowing it to easily sell on the seaborne
market, and a 3) a good cost position ($75 C1 mine site costs
per tonne in Q2/20).
Conuma has produced weaker operating results year to date 2020,
caused by a decline in metallurgical coal prices: Conuma's adjusted
EBITDA declined by about 70% for the twelve months ending June
2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. Moody's expects
Conuma's operating results to continue to remain weak through the remainder
of 2020 and into the first half of 2021 as the blast furnaces in Asia,
Conuma's key consumers, continue to operate at reduced capacity,
although there has been some improvements in recent months.
In October Conuma closed a CAD120 million credit facility (the Large Employer
Emergency Financing Facility "LEEFF Facility") with Canada
Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation, a federal government agency.
The company intends to use the proceeds to manage short term working capital
and to fund capital expenditures to develop the Hermann Development Area
at the Wolverine mine site. The development of the Hermann deposit
will enable Conuma to replace the Perry Creek deposit, also at the
Wolverine mine site, which is expected to be mined out in the second
quarter of 2021.
Conuma has weak liquidity (SGL-4) over the next twelve months to
September 2021, with about CAD130 million of available liquidity
sources versus Moody's estimate of about CAD120 million of free cash flow
usage and minimal debt maturities. Liquidity sources are comprised
of cash of about CAD10 million and CAD120 million available under the
LEEFF facility (matures 2025). Uses of liquidity are Moody's
expectation of CAD120 million of free cash flow usage which includes capital
to fund the development of the Hermann deposit. Conuma's
US$25 million senior secured revolving credit facility (matures
2022) is fully drawn and is therefore not a source of liquidity.
Conuma has received a temporary suspension of its revolver covenants through
the end of 2021, following which covenants will include maximum
leverage of 3x and minimum EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x.
The company's debt matures in 2023. Liquidity is considered weak
because Conuma has no excess cushion to absorb either cost overruns or
timing delays in starting production and cash flow from the Hermann deposit
by late 2021, although as the deposit is part of the existing Wolverine
mine, execution risk should be manageable.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Conuma will likely develop
the Hermann deposit as planned and there is some growth in blast furnace
steel production in Asia, which will reduce leverage below 4x past
2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Conuma's cash consumption is
in excess of our expectations and the company faces a liquidity shortfall,
likely because of operating challenges in its development of the Herman
deposit, or if leverage is expected to be maintained above 4x (2.9x
at Q2/20).
The ratings could be upgraded if the Herman Deposit is developed successfully,
the company is able to generate sustained positive free cash flow,
in part due to a sustained recovery in metallurgical coal prices,
and adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained at or below 3x (2.9x at
Q2/20).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Conuma Resources Limited is a producer and exporter of premium seaborne
metallurgical coal from the Peace River Coalfield in British Columbia.
The company has three surface mines (Willow Creek, Brule and Wolverine)
which produce premium hard coking coal (HCC), mid-vol metallurgical
coal and ultra low-vol pulverized coal injection (PCI).
Production in 2019 was 4.4 million tonnes and revenues were CAD797
million.
