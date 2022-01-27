Moody's downgrades Conuma Resources' rating to Caa1; outlook negative

Toronto, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Conuma Resources
Limited's ("Conuma") corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, its
probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and
its senior secured notes rating to B3 from B2. The outlook was
changed to negative from stable.
"The downgrade of Conuma's ratings and negative outlook reflects the company's
weak liquidity position and potential refinancing challenges, with
its credit facility due in October of this year and notes in May 2023"
said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-4
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Conuma's credit profile (Caa1 corporate family rating) is constrained
by 1) weak liquidity with near term refinancing risk, 2) material
free cash flow sensitivity to price (about $40 million per $10
change in met coal price expected in 2022), 3) little financial
flexibility because of aggressive financial management together with operational
underperformance, 4) execution risk of increasing production from
3 million tonnes back to 4 million tonnes in 2022 and new pit development,
and 5) a relatively small production base (3 million tonnes for the twelve
months ending September 2021) of one product (met coal) at three coal
mines in one area of northern British Columbia. Conuma benefits
from 1) a favorable mining jurisdiction (Canada), and 2) its location
near rail and port infrastructure, allowing it to easily sell on
the seaborne market.
Conuma's financial performance has improved year to date 2021 when
compared to 2020 because of higher realized prices, however low
coal production and increased capital spending has left the company with
limited liquidity. Conuma's adjusted EBITDA has increased to $85
million for the twelve months ending September 2021 compared to $1
million in 2020, but still remains about 70% lower than 2019
EBITDA of $268 million. Moody's expects Conuma's operating
results to continue to improve through 2022 as the company benefits from
strong metallurgical coal pricing and expected higher production.
In October 2020 Conuma closed a CAD120 million credit facility (the Large
Employer Emergency Financing Facility "LEEFF Facility") with Canada Enterprise
Emergency Funding Corporation, a federal government agency.
The company has fully drawn on this facility.
Conuma has weak liquidity. It does not have available external
sources of liquidity and as a result, the company will be reliant
on cash flow from operations to manage its short-term working capital
needs. Conuma is almost fully drawn on its $25 million revolver
($0.5 million avaiable) that matures in October 2022 (unrated)
and has $157.5 million of notes that mature in May 2023.
Conuma is reliant on its ability to manage working capital and capital
expenditure flows to ensure it does not become illiquid in the near term.
Moody's expects Conuma will remain in compliance with its bank facility
covenants, however has limited cushion..
The negative outlook reflects that Conuma will need to address its material
liquidity issues, including the refinancing of its credit facility
which matures in October 2022 and its notes in May 2023.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes Conuma will
be unable to address its liquidity issues.
The ratings could be upgraded if Conuma refinances both its October 2022
and May 2023 debt maturities and is expected to generate positive free
cash flow and maintain leverage below 4x (4.6x at Q3/21).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Conuma Resources Limited is a producer and exporter of premium seaborne
metallurgical coal from the Peace River Coalfield in British Columbia.
The company has three surface mines (Willow Creek, Brule and Wolverine)
which produce premium hard coking coal (HCC), mid-vol metallurgical
coal and ultra low-vol pulverized coal injection (PCI).
Production in 2020 was 4 million tonnes and revenues were CAD527 million.
