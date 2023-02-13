Moody's downgrades Conuma Resources' rating to Caa2; outlook negative

Toronto, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Conuma Resources Limited's ("Conuma") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD and its senior secured notes rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade of Conuma's ratings and negative outlook reflects the company's very near term maturities, particularly its notes due in May 2023 and potential refinancing challenges" said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Conuma Resources Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Conuma's Caa2 CFR is constrained by: 1) weak liquidity because of near term refinancing risk; 2) material free cash flow sensitivity to price (about $40 million per $10 change in met coal price expected in 2023); 3) little financial flexibility because of aggressive financial management (specifically dividends last drawn in 2019) together with operational underperformance; 4) execution risk of increasing production from 3.6 million tonnes back to above 4 million tonnes in 2023 and new pit development (Quinette acquisition); and 5) a relatively small production base (3.6 million tonnes in 2022, over 4 million tonnes expected in 2023) of one product (met coal) at three mines in one local jurisdiction. The rating benefits from: 1) a favorable mining jurisdiction (Canada); and 2) its location near rail and port infrastructure, allowing it to easily sell on the seaborne market.

The senior secured debt is rated Caa1, one notch above the Caa2 CFR reflecting the priority ranking of the senior secured notes, relative to its unsecured obligations. Conuma's financial performance has materially improved in 2022 when compared to 2021 because of higher realized prices and increased production, however the company does not have sufficient funds to address its upcoming maturities and will need to refinance.

Conuma has weak liquidity because of its $157.5 million debt maturity due May 2023. It has cash at year end of $53 million. Its undrawn $22.5 million revolver matures in March 2023 (unrated) and because of the near term maturity of the facility we do not view it as a source of liquidity. In October 2020 Conuma closed a $88 milion (CAD120 million) credit facility (the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility "LEEFF Facility") with Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation, a federal government agency. Currently $71 million (CAD96 million) remains outstanding and is due 2025.

The negative outlook reflects that Conuma will need to address its material liquidity issues, which primarily relate to refinancing its notes due May 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is expected to default.

The ratings could be upgraded if Conuma refinances its May 2023 debt maturity and has sufficient liquidity to meet its capital spending and financial obligations related to its LEEFF facility and purchase of the Quinette mine.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Conuma Resources Limited is a producer and exporter of premium seaborne metallurgical coal from the Peace River Coalfield in British Columbia. The company produces premium hard coking coal (HCC), mid-vol metallurgical coal and ultra low-vol pulverized coal injection (PCI).

