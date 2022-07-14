Moody's downgrades Cooper-Standard's CFR to Caa2, outlook remains negative

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.'s (Cooper-Standard) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured debt to B3 from B2 and the rating on its senior unsecured notes to Ca from Caa2. The outlook remains negative. Finally, Moody's downgraded Cooper-Standard's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3.

The downgrades reflect Moody's belief that refinancing risk has increased with heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, the rising interest rate environment and the term loan maturing close to the near-term window of within twelve months. Additionally, Moody's expectation for continued weak operating results could complicate refinancing efforts. Lingering supply chain disruptions, primarily due to semiconductor and parts shortages, have been heightened by Covid lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. More stable automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production runs and anticipated progress on cost recoveries with customers should help ease the burden on returns. However, Moody's expectations for continued friction from higher raw materials, labor, energy and freight expenses will continue to constrain margin improvement.

Governance was a key consideration for this rating action due to Moody's belief of increased probability for a restructuring, highlighted by the company's engagement of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to assist with refinancing certain elements of the capital structure. Liquidity is weak with the $320+ million term loan maturing in November 2023, greater than the current cash balance of approximately $250 million, along with expectations for continued cash burn through 2023. The company does have access to nearly $150 million of availability under its asset-based lending facility (ABL) but due to a springing maturity, this facility could be expiring as early as August 2023. Moody's believes the current capital structure is unsustainable, consequently the senior unsecured notes were downgraded two notches to Ca to reflect greater risk of loss given a default or restructuring.

Moody's took the following actions on Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.:

- Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

- Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

- Senior Unsecured Notes, downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

- Senior Secured Term Loan, downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)

- Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)

- Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

Outlook, remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cooper-Standard's ratings reflect very high leverage, weak returns and negative free cash flow. Margin erosion over the past several years highlights operating inefficiencies on falling, and uneven, vehicle production volumes as well as increasingly competitive end markets. Customer concentration is high with the top three customers accounting for approximately 55% of revenue, with OEMs experiencing production disruptions due to the lingering semiconductor chip shortage.

The company maintains solid market positions in sealing systems, fuel and brake delivery systems and fluid transfer systems where demand fundamentals are largely drivetrain agnostic. A product mix skewed towards SUVs/CUVs and light trucks, including content on top selling vehicle platforms, helps mitigate the competitive, highly fragmented nature in core end markets.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that negative free cash flow due to weak profitability and elevated interest expense will result in a declining cash balance. Additionally, Moody's expects that protracted improvement in the auto industry's supply chain issues, along with elevated input costs, will delay improvement in credit metrics and place further stress on liquidity and refinancing options.

Cooper-Standard's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating indicates weak liquidity with high refinancing risk stemming from the November 2023 term loan maturity. Cash has fallen sharply since the company issued the $250 million, 13% senior secured notes in May of 2020, ending 2020 with nearly $440 million of cash. The $180 million ABL remains undrawn and provides borrowing availability of nearly $150 million, limited in part by financial covenant restrictions that Moody's expects to persist through 2023. The facility expires March 2025 but includes a springing maturity of 91 days before the maturity of the term loan, which would be around August 1, 2023. Moody's anticipates continued negative free cash flow into 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The inability to sufficiently address the upcoming debt maturities or indications of a higher probability for a debt restructuring resulting in creditor losses could lead to a ratings downgrade. Additionally, ratings could be lowered with continued margin erosion and accelerated cash burn, further straining overall liquidity. A ratings upgrade over the near-to-intermediate term is unlikely given the elevated refinancing risk, potential for a distressed exchange and expectations for liquidity to steadily deteriorate. However, if the company is able to restore liquidity, boosted by better operating efficiencies and significant progress on cost recoveries with OEMs, and eliminate near term refinancing risk, the ratings could be upgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. is a global automotive supplier of sealing and trim, fuel and brake delivery systems and fluid transfer systems. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $2.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

