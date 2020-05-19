Moody's downgrades Cooper-Standard's senior secured debt to B1, CFR affirmed at B3; Outlook negative

Approximately $979 million of rated debt affected
New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.'s
(Cooper-Standard) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability
of Default Rating at B3 and B3-PD, respectively, and
the senior unsecured note rating at Caa1, and downgraded the senior
secured debt rating to B1 from Ba3. Cooper-Standard's Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The rating outlook
remains negative.
Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the new $250 million of senior
secured notes. Cooper-Standard's new senior secured
notes, will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured term
loan. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
and support the company's liquidity profile.
The following ratings were affirmed:
...Issuer: Cooper-Standard Automotive
Inc.
...Corporate Family Rating, at B3;
...Probability of Default Rating, at B3-PD;
...$400 million of senior unsecured notes,
at Caa1 (LGD5)
The following rating is downgraded:
...Issuer: Cooper-Standard Automotive
Inc.
...Senior secured term loan due 2023, to B1
(LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)
The following rating was assigned:
.Issuer: Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
at B1 (LGD2).
The rating outlook remains negative
The $180 million asset based revolving credit facility is not rated
by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cooper-Standard's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that profits
and cash flow will remain weak through 2020 and into 2021, with
cash burn of up to $150 million over the next 4 quarters,
as global automotive manufacturing operations only start to reopen during
the second quarter of 2020. Yet, Cooper-Standard's
competitive position as a leading global supplier of essential vehicle
sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems
is expected to be maintained over the intermediate-term.
Announced organizational realignments and plant closures will also help
moderate the impact of operational inefficiencies related to the recovery
global automotive production. Over the intermediate-term,
Cooper-Standard's product mix is expected to be largely in line
with industry megatrends around the evolution in the automotive powertrain.
Cooper-Standard's debt/EBITDA will weaken through at least
the second quarter of 2020, with debt/EBITDA estimated at 9.1x
for the LTM period ending March, 31, 2020 before the impact
of the new debt. Yet, the added liquidity will support additional
operating flexibility through 2020 as the company's manufacturing
operations gradually increase to support its OEM customers in North America
and Europe. With recovering profit levels in the back half of 2020,
EBITA margins should improve to modestly positive levels into 2021.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's negative
EBITA margins are likely to continue into the first half of 2020 with
a modest improvement in the second half of 2020 as global automotive manufacturer
operations gradually recover.
Cooper-Standard's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating
reflects an adequate liquidity profile through though 2020. Cash
on hand March 31, 2020 was $302 million and will be supplemented
with the net proceeds from the new note offering. The $180
million asset based revolving credit facility was unfunded at March 31,
2020 with $145.7 million of borrowing base availability
after outstanding letters of credit. The facility matures in March
2025 with a spring maturity of 90 days before the maturity of the term
loan (November 2023). Moody's now expects negative free cash flow
over the next 4 quarters could be as much as $150 million as we
lowered our forecast of global automotive demand in 2020. The primary
covenant in the revolver is a springing fixed charge covenant of 1 to
1 when availability falls below the greater of $15 million or 10%
of the facility's borrowing base. This is a low test level and,
although Moody's does not expect sufficient borrowings to require test
of the covenant, there could be stress on the limit if the covenant
were to be tested. The senior secured term loan does not have financial
maintenance covenants.
Further, there was about $103 million of account receivables
outstanding under its receivable transfer agreement at March 31,
2020 which matures in December 2023. The risk of this outlet being
unavailable over the long-term weighs on the company's liquidity
profile.
The senior secured debt rating of B1, which was downgraded from
Ba3, incorporates Cooper-Standard's weak financial
position and also Moody's view of lowered recovery prospects for
the secured debt holders. This is because of the diluted claim
of the secured debt holders that results from the increased amount of
secured debt. Moody's believe that even without the current
note offering, additional capital is required to support operating
flexibility, and that any incremental liquidity is likely to come
from a secured offering which would further dilute the secured debt holders
claim against the secured assets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade in the ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months.
The ratings could be upgraded with strong restructuring and operating
efficiency actions combined with a stabilization of global automotive
production driving Moody's expectations of improving EBITA margin,
Debt/EBITDA, and EBITA/Interest coverage, inclusive of restructuring
charges. Maintaining an adequate liquidity profile, inclusive
of addressing debt maturities in 2021, is also important to supporting
an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded with Moody's expectation that the company's
restructuring and operating efficiency actions are insufficient to offset
automotive production disruptions and softening industry conditions through
2020 and stabilize profit margins. A further weakening liquidity
position would also drive a lower rating.
Cooper-Standard's role in the automotive industry exposes the company
to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on
carbon emissions. As automotive manufacturers seek to introduce
more electrified powertrains, traditional ICEs will become smaller.
Some of Cooper-Standard's products are supportive of this trend
including sealing systems and fluid transfer systems. Yet,
fuel delivery products may be challenged over the longer-term.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Cooper-Standard, headquartered in Novi, Michigan,
is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive
industry. Products include sealing and trim, fuel and brake
delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The Company operates
manufacturing, design, engineering, administrative and
logistics locations in 21 countries around the world. Net sales
for LTM period ending March 31, 2020 were $2.9 billion.
