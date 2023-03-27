Moody's downgrades Cooper's Hawk's CFR to Caa2

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC's ("Cooper's Hawk") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD and its senior secured bank credit facilities to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects Cooper's Hawk's weakened liquidity and very high leverage as a result of a difficult operating environment that has pressured margins due to high primary commodity costs and wage inflation. It also reflects Cooper's Hawk's increasing level of free cash flow deficits given the company's high capital spending on new restaurants. This has resulted in significantly diminished financial flexibility that leaves little cushion to absorb any softness in discretionary consumer spending or further earnings weakness. To that end, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA has increased to around 14x as of September 30, 2022 and EBIT/interest coverage was -0.3x. While Moody's expects some abatement in commodity and wage pressures, the expected improvement in metrics over the latter part of the year would still result in leverage above the 9.0x downgrade trigger and the potential need to seek outside capital to fund the business

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cooper's Hawk's Caa2 CFR reflects its small size relative to its rated restaurant peers, limited geographic diversification, weak credit metrics and weakened liquidity. While sales have rebounded as restaurants are now operating at full capacity and consumer demand for experiential food and entertainment has increased, pressures from high commodities, wages and other operating expenses have pressured the company's earnings and resulted in very high financial leverage. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was 14.0x for the LTM period ending September 30, 2022, which include Moody's standard lease adjustments. Also reflected in the rating are governance considerations, including private equity ownership, which has led to high financial leverage, and an aggressive growth strategy. However, its sponsor, Ares, has demonstrated its commitment to support the company's growth by providing additional liquidity at Cooper's Hawk's parent holding company.

The rating is supported by Cooper's Hawk's solid position in the nascent restaurant/wine club space which caters to the increasing demand for experiential gatherings. As one of the first movers with multiple locations, its wine club is the largest in the US. With monthly membership fees accounting for about 30% of the company's total revenue, the segment provides a base level of revenue, earnings and cash flow support. The wine club also bolsters restaurant traffic considerably due to the very high rate of customer in-store pickup. Further support is provided by its diverse customer base and broad appeal among varying demographics. Moody's expects continued organic revenue growth over the next few years, in addition to significant new unit growth.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will improve, supported by balance sheet cash at its parent holding company and previosly provided by its financial sponsor owner and revolver availability. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance will improve due to normalizing commodity and wage costs and the company's expense structure will result in better cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance sustainably improves such that the company generates at least break even free cash flow to support growth plans with ample revolver availability. An upgrade would also require leverage and coverage approaching sustainable levels to support refinancing on economically viable terms.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity does not improve at least from current levels or if the probability of default increases for any reason.

Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC ("Cooper's Hawk") is an experiential concept restaurant chain that also features the largest wine club in the US. The company currently operates 55 restaurants, which also serve as the primary pickup location for recurring monthly wine purchases by its wine club members. Cooper's Hawk was established in 2005 by founder and CEO Tim McEnery and was purchased by Ares Private Equity Group in July 2019. Revenue for 2022 was around $500 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

