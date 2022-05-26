Moody's downgrades CoreLogic CFR to B3, 1st lien to B2 and 2nd lien to Caa2; outlook stable

Over $5.7 billion of debt downgraded

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CoreLogic, Inc.'s ("CoreLogic") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD, senior secured 1st lien revolver, term loan and note ratings to B2 from B1 and senior secured 2nd lien term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating action reflects expectation for a greater-than 20% decline in revenue and profits in 2022 due to a precipitous expected fall in mortgage refinancing activity versus 2021," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President. "In addition to worsening expected financial results, pressure from about $500 million of debt added during late 2021 to fund several acquisitions has led to expectations for very high financial leverage and limited, although still positive, free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months."

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 from B2 is driven by expectations for debt to EBITDA to rise to well above 9.0 times in 2022 from about 7.5 times as of December 31, 2021, while free cash flow will decline to only about 2% of debt. The B3 CFR also reflects modest EBITA to interest expected to be below 1.5 times in 2022. CoreLogic added debt in late 2021 to fund several acquisitions which closed after affiliates of Stone Point Capital LLC ("Stone Point") and Insight Partners funded the acquisition of 100% of the common stock of CoreLogic, Inc. (old) in a go-private transaction in June 2021, leaving the company poorly positioned for the anticipated decline in mortgage refinancing activity in 2022. Revenue is expected to decline by 15% to 20%, while EBITDA margins will likely contract by 300 to 600 basis points since mortgage refinance activity generates higher profits for CoreLogic than its other business lines.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Rating support is provided by stable and predictable business lines providing "must have" data and services to banks, insurance companies and the residential real estate industry. A somewhat narrow market focus leads to some customer concentration, but with high quality financial institutions. Headwinds from unfavorable mortgage market conditions and rising interest rates drive Moody's anticipation of substantial free cash flow deterioration over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects that the company will no longer remain a cash tax payer, mitigating the free cash flow declines. Interest rate risk from an all-floating rate capital structure will be mitigated in the near term by a hedging strategy that has converted about half of the floating rate interest obligations to fixed rates. CoreLogic's unique data and strong market position within the mortgage settlement services market is supported by long-standing relationships with many of the largest financial institutions. Moody's considers revenue and cash flow generally predictable.

The company maintained solid financial performance through the 2020 and 2008/2009 economic cycles and during the years between, including years when mortgage originations declined or were weak. As CoreLogic's financial results reflect mortgage industry conditions, Moody's considers the company cyclical. Adverse market conditions, including a more challenging housing market, regulatory scrutiny, and rising interest rates, is expected to weigh on operating results. These pressures will be mitigated somewhat by growing demand for property intelligence and data analytics solutions, increasing regulation and compliance requirements, pricing increases and market share gains arising from the mortgage lending/servicing industry trend towards outsourcing.

As a private company owned by financial sponsors, CoreLogic's financial strategies are expected to remain aggressive and opportunistic. The board of directors is controlled by Stone Point and Insight Partners. Among CoreLogic's expected near term capital allocation priorities are investing in the business, completing product-focused acquisitions, financial leverage reduction and cash returns to shareholders.

Moody's considers CoreLogic's liquidity profile as good. CoreLogic is expected to maintain at least $200 million of cash to ease the company's exposure to the housing industry cycle. Moody's also projects free cash flow of more than $100 million in 2022. There are $37.5 million of annual required amortization payments on the senior secured 1st lien term loan, payable quarterly. CoreLogic's undrawn $500 million revolver provides substantial external liquidity. The revolver is subject to compliance with a maximum 8.65x First Lien Net Leverage ratio applicable only when 35% drawn at quarter end. Moody's expects CoreLogic would maintain compliance with its financial covenant if it were measured for at least the 12 to 15 months. There are no financial covenants applicable to the term loans or notes.

The ratings assigned to the individual instruments are based on the probability of default of the company, reflected in the B3-PD PDR, as well as a family recovery of 50% of debt obligations assumed at default.

The downgrade of the senior secured first lien credit facilities and notes to B2 from B1 reflects the downgrade of the PDR to B3-PD from B2-PD and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3, reflecting their senior most ranking within the capital structure and first loss support provided by senior secured second lien term loan and unsecured claims. These facilities are secured on a first lien basis by substantially all assets and by the stock of the company's material domestic subsidiaries, which hold the vast majority of CoreLogic's assets. The credit facilities are further supported by upstream guarantees from its material domestic subsidiaries.

The downgrade of the senior secured second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa1 reflects the downgrade of the PDR to B3-PD from B2-PD and a LGD assessment of LGD6, reflecting its ranking within the capital structure behind the senior secured first lien claims and first loss support provided by the unsecured claims. The senior secured second lien term loan is secured on a second lien basis by substantially all assets and by the stock of the company's material domestic subsidiaries, which hold the vast majority of CoreLogic's assets, as well as by upstream guarantees from material domestic subsidiaries.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for EBITDA margins of over 25%, around $100 million of free cash flow and debt to EBITDA above 9.0 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) debt to EBITDA to fall and remain under 7.0 times; 2) free cash flow above 3.0% of total debt; 4) EBITA to interest above 1.75 times; 4) balanced financial policies; and 5) good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) revenue visibility or EBITA margins become pressured by increased competition, regulatory changes, or other factors; 2) free cash flow to debt is anticipated to be negligible or negative; 3) liquidity deteriorates; or 4) CoreLogic pursues aggressive shareholder-friendly financial policies, including debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: CoreLogic, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Outlook, Is Stable

CoreLogic provides property and mortgage data and analytics, as well as loan processing and other services. Moody's expects 2022 revenues of about $1.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

