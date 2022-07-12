Moody's downgrades Cornerstone's CFR to B2 from B1, assigns B2 to new senior secured debt; outlook stable

Approximately $4.2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.'s (Cornerstone) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on Cornerstone's existing senior secured credit facility to B2 from B1 and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Cornerstone's new senior secured debt maturing 2028. The outlook is stable. Finally, Moody's withdrew the company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.

The ratings downgrades reflect Cornerstone's increase in debt leverage as a result of the company's going private transaction announced on March 7th, 2022. Pro forma for the leveraged buy-out transaction and the proposed financing, Moody's expects total debt-to-EBITDA at year-end 2022 to be 5.7x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) compared to 4.4x total debt-to-EBITDA at year end 2021. The proceeds from the proposed $1,010 million new senior secured debt, the issuance of $464 million in PIK notes at the holding company, the $195 million raised in preferred equity, and available cash will be used to fund the transaction. Governance risk we consider in Cornerstone's rating is its status as a privately owned company by Clayton Dubilier and Rice (CD&R), a private equity firm with a history of debt financed acquisitions and dividend distributions.

The B2 rating assigned to the new senior secured debt, the cash flow facility and the term loans, which are in line with the B2 CFR, results from their priority position to both the senior unsecured notes and the $464 million PIK notes, as well as the collateral securing the secured debt.

"While we expect Cornerstone's management team to remain focused on execution and reducing debt leverage from free cash flow, we believe the increase in leverage will limit the company's financial flexibility at a time of increased operating and financial risks," said Emile El Nems, VP – Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cornerstone's B2 CFR reflects the company's elevated leverage and exposure to cyclical end markets. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's (i) leading position as the largest integrated manufacturer of exterior building products in North America for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction industries, (ii) improved profitability and (iii) predictability in generating free cash flow. The rating is also supported by the company's good liquidity.

Moody's expects Cornerstone to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This is supported by (i) $303 million of cash, (ii) $850 million of availability under the company's $850 million asset-based lending revolver (ABL) expiring July 2027, (iii) $95 million of availability under the company's $95 million ABL FILO facility expiring July 2027, (iv) full availability under the company's $115 million cash flow revolving credit facility expiring April 2026, (v) and Moody's expectation for solid free cash flow generation. The ABL facilities ($850 million ABL facility and $95 million FILO facility) have a springing fixed charge covenant ratio of 1:1 that gets triggered when availability under the ABLs, in aggregate, is below 10% of total commitments or the borrowing base, whichever is lower. Similarly, the company's cash flow facility has a springing net leverage ratio of 7.75x that gets triggered when utilization is more than 35% of the facility. There are no financial covenants under the term loan facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Cornerstone will steadily grow revenue organically, improve profitability and generate significant free cash flow that can be used to de-lever its balance sheet.

The proposed $1,010 million in senior secured debt is expected to contain similar covenant flexibility to the existing $2,574 million senior secured term loan facility including an ability to incur incremental indebtedness. In addition, the designations of unrestricted subsidiaries and transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries are permitted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: total debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.75x, adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is above 3.5x, the company improves its free cash flow and good liquidity, and the company demonstrates a commitment to modest leverage.

The ratings could be downgraded if: total debt-to-EBITDA is above 5.75x, adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is below 2.5x, and the company's operating performance and liquidity deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Following the going private transaction, Cornerstone will become a privately owned business by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice. At May 28, 2022, Cornerstone's last twelve months revenue were $6.0 billion.

