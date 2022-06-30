Moody's downgrades Corsair Gaming's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s ("Corsair") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Additionally, Moody's downgraded Corsair's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility rating to B1 from Ba3 and senior secured first lien term loan rating to B1 from Ba3. Moody's took no action on the company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating and the outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades are driven by Corsair's weaker than expected profitability and free cash flow, which is leading to a significant drop in earnings from a period of robust demand and growth during the pandemic when a large number of consumers pursued stay-at-home activities. Corsair's operating performance has been negatively affected by rising freight and logistics costs, component shortages, excess inventory in the retail channel, competitive pricing pressure and softening consumer demand. The downgrade reflects Moody's expectations for softer credit metrics and weaker cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LDG3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Corsair's B1 CFR is constrained by the financial leverage, weakening operating performance, inflationary cost pressures, softening consumer demand and highly competitive PC gaming hardware market. The credit profile is also constrained by the short life cycles of the company's products and investments required to support sales growth that contributes to volatile earnings. Corsair remains a controlled company following its September 2020 initial public stock offering (private equity firm EagleTree Capital "Eagle Tree" owns approximately 57%) and this creates event risk related to EagleTree's exit including the potential for share repurchases. Corsair's credit profile is supported by its strong brand and market position as one of the top three gaming peripheral makers, the self-built gaming PC category market leader in memory, cooling, power supply and case solutions, geographic diversification, and Moody's expectation of modestly positive free cash flow generation in calendar year 2022. Moody's expects the company will continue to pursue tuck-in acquisitions that could periodically increase debt.

The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating indicates good liquidity and is supported by Corsair's cash balances, an undrawn $100 million revolver, and Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow. As of March 31, 2022, Corsair had approximately $29 million of unrestricted cash on hand. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Corsair to generate modest free cash flow of $10 to $20 million. As of March 31, 2022, Corsair had a fully available $100 million revolver that expires in September 2026. The revolver was upsized in September 2021 and expiration extended, which improved Corsair's liquidity. Moody's does not expect the revolver to be drawn over the next 12 months, although modest intra-quarter borrowings are likely. While seasonal working capital needs for Corsair typically peak in the first and third quarter annually, Moody's expects the company's cash balances and internal cash flow generation to sufficiently address working capital needs. The credit facility is governed by financial maintenance covenants, including a minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio of 3x and maximum total net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 3x. Moody's expects Corsair to remain in compliance with ample cushion within both covenants.

Environmental considerations are limited, but indirect exposure exists because commodity raw materials and chemicals such as silicon used in producing component parts such as DRAM chips are subject to price fluctuations and responsible sourcing pressures.

Social considerations include favorable demographic and gaming demand trends including in Asian markets where consumer income is growing faster than the global average. Sourcing products from developing markets with rising labor costs can create cost pressures and the challenge of shifting sourcing to maintain cost-competitiveness. Tariffs have magnified the sourcing challenges.

Governance risks are elevated given that the company still operates under majority private equity ownership. However, governance risks are diminishing with a more conservative leverage policy following the September 2020 initial public offering, and Moody's expectation that EagleTree will reduce its ownership position through secondary offerings without leveraging the company. As of March 2022, EagleTree's ownership has been reduced to approximately 57% through secondary offerings compared to 78% following the IPO.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Corsair will maintain its strong brand and market position, debt-to-EBITDA will remain below 3x and free cash flow to debt will remain above 6% over the next 12 months. Moody's also projects that Corsair will continue to take steps to mitigate profit pressures and that EBITDA will stabilize and grow in 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth, a flat to higher EBITDA margin, and reduces business volatility. Corsair would also need to maintain debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 2.5x and free cash flow to debt exceeding 10%. The company would also need to maintain financial policies that sustain these credit metrics and good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Corsair is unable to stabilize revenue and the EBITDA margin, leverage increases above 4x debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow to debt is below 5%. In addition, a deterioration in liquidity, such as rising revolver utilization or reduced free cash flow could also result in a downgrade.

Corsair Gaming, Inc., headquartered in Fremont, California, designs and markets desktop computer gaming and streaming peripherals and components, including high performance computer memory, gaming headsets, keyboards, controllers, mice, USB microphones, and streaming gear. Corsair is owned by EagleTree Capital, L.P. and limited partner co-investors (57%) following a September 2020 initial public offering, public shareholders, and Corsair senior management. The company generated revenue of approximately $1.8 billion in the LTM period ended March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Irina Lak

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

