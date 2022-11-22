Moody's downgrades Corsair Gaming's CFR to B2; outlook is negative

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s ("Corsair") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD. Additionally, Moody's downgraded Corsair's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan ratings to B2 from B1. Moody's downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades are driven by the company's high financial leverage and weaker cash flow generation than expected. Softening consumer demand, excess inventory in retail channels and inflationary pressures are constraining Corsair's profitability. The company's cash generation is weakening because of lower-than-expected EBITDA and lower volumes through the first nine months of 2022. EBITDA margin deterioration, expected to be in the low single digit by the end of 2022, is attributed to higher promotional activities, higher logistics expenses carried over from the prior year, and not yet absorbed, and restructuring actions the company implemented to align with the much lower revenue expectations for 2022. Consumer purchases of gaming peripherals, such as keyboards, headsets, and controllers have declined sharply in the first half of 2022 as consumers are faced with inflationary pressures and are deferring purchases of non-essential products. Moody's expects meaningful improvement in Corsair's revenue and earnings in 2023, as excess inventory at retailers normalizes and purchases into the channel resume. Revenue declines pushed debt-to-EBITDA leverage higher to about 7x as of September 30, 2022 (Moody's adjusted), and while Moody's expects improvement in 2023, leverage is forecast to fall to only slightly below 5x over the next 12 months with free cash flow remaining constrained.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action because of lower management credibility and track record related to multiple material downward revisions to earnings guidance. Governance risk considerations also include the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity control including use of debt and leverage for acquisitions. The company completed a $75 million equity offering in November to favorably bolster cash and liquidity. EagleTree Capital, L.P. ("EagleTree") participated in the company's equity offering through the purchase of 2.1 million shares, which demonstrates some credit support that partially mitigate governance risks. The company's Credit Impact Score was moved to CIS-4 from CIS-3 and the governance issuer profile score (IPS) to G-4 from G-3.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Corsair's B2 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage, weaker operating margins, and higher interest expense that is pressuring operating cash flow generation, and uncertainty around when the company will be able to stabilize its operations and return to revenue and earnings growth. The ratings also reflect the company's significant downward revision of revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022, which has translated into weaker credit metrics than initially expected and indicates a rapid weakening of consumer demand. Corsair guided to its third revision this year, as consumer sentiment in the US and European markets remains weak and the company will incur high promotional activity to manage high inventory levels. Consumer confidence, particularly in Europe, is expected to remain weak over the next year, as uncertainty in the region associated with the Russia-Ukraine military conflict remains prominent and consumers are deferring purchases of gaming peripherals and deferring discretionary PC builds. As a result, sales in the Europe and Middle East segment declined 55% as of LTM September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year. Moody's expects consumer demand in the region to remain suppressed in the first half of 2023 with modest growth in the second half of the year. Obsolescence risk is high, as products tend to have a very short life cycle, which requires Corsair to maintain a robust research and development operation to maintain its market position. Corsair remains a controlled company following its September 2020 initial public stock offering (private equity firm EagleTree Capital owned approximately 57% before the equity offering that closed November 17, 2022) and this creates event risk related to EagleTree's exit including the potential for share repurchases, although unlikely over the next 12 months. The risks associated with Corsair's credit profile are partially mitigated by the company's meaningful market share in gaming memory and gaming components, strong brand recognition, and geographic diversification. Moody's expects leverage to decline to below 5.0x and the company to generate breakeven free cash flow in 2023, as restructuring initiatives taken during the current year are realized.

The downgrade of the liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects weaker covenant cushion due to earnings declines and notwithstanding the favorable effects of the November equity offering. The company raised approximately $73 million of cash through an equity offering that closed on November 17, 2022. Moody's believes the cash injection was necessary to avoid a likely covenant violation over the next year with the additional cash providing additional net leverage covenant headroom over the next 12 months. Liquidity is supported by Corsair's cash balance of about $134 million as of September 30, 2022, pro forma for the equity offering, and an undrawn $100 million revolver. Moody's does not factor in the company's receivables factoring facility into liquidity because it is not clear if the facility is committed and available for more than a year. Moody's expects Corsair to generate breakeven free cash flow of about $1-$5 million in 2023. The projections consider rising interest rates and modest working capital needs. As of September 30, 2022, Corsair had a fully available $100 million revolver that expires in September 2026. Moody's forecasts that the revolver will be utilized throughout the year, as the company will be reliant on its revolving facility, especially during the first and third quarters when seasonal working capital needs are high. The company does not have meaningful debt maturities over the next 24 months. The credit facility is governed by financial maintenance covenants, including a minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio of 3x and maximum total net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.5x. Corsair obtained an amendment in July 2022 that temporarily increased its leverage ratio requirement to 3.5x until March 31, 2023, after which the covenant level reverts to 3x until maturity. Moody's believes the leverage covenant headroom will be low over the next 12 months, but projects Corsair will remain in compliance with the interest coverage ratio with ample cushion.

The B2 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facility reflects a one-notch negative override to the B1 Loss Given Default ("LGD") model. The override reflects Moody's opinion that the accounts payables would not likely provide meaningful loss absorption cushion in the event of a default because the company relies on vendors for production of the vast majority of products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty and challenges Corsair faces from inflation and demand pressures to materially reverse the meaningful deterioration in profitability, cash flow and credit metrics.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to stabilize revenue and the EBITDA margin, debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is maintained below 4.0x or free cash flow to debt is above 5%. The company would also need to maintain financial policies that sustain these credit metrics and good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance does not improve over the next 12 months, if liquidity weakens for any reason, or debt-to-EBITDA leverage remains elevated above 5.0x. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues debt financed acquisitions or cash distributions to shareholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Corsair Gaming, Inc., headquartered in Milpitas, California, designs and markets desktop computer gaming and streaming peripherals and components, including high performance computer memory, gaming headsets, keyboards, controllers, mice, USB microphones, and streaming gear. Corsair is owned by EagleTree Capital, L.P. and limited partner co-investors (57%) following a September 2020 initial public offering, public shareholders, and Corsair senior management. The company generated revenue of approximately $1.5 billion in the LTM period ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

