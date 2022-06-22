Moody's downgrades Country Garden's senior unsecured rating to Ba1, assigns Ba1 CFR and withdraws Baa3 issuer rating; outlook negative

Hong Kong, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) to Country Garden Holdings Company Limited and withdrawn its Baa3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the company's senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Baa3.

Moody's has also changed the rating outlook on Country Garden to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 30 May 2022.

"The rating downgrade reflects Country Garden's declining property sales and deteriorating financial metrics amidst the challenging operating conditions of the China property sector, as well as its weakened access to long-term funding," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

These negative developments no longer support the company's previous Baa3 issuer rating.

"While Moody's expects Country Garden to maintain a strong market position and good liquidity, the negative outlook reflects Country Garden's reducing liquidity buffer and financial flexibility, driven by falling property sales and continued weak market sentiment in the next 6 -12 months," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Country Garden's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's strong brand name, sizable land bank and track record of developing mass-market residential properties in China (A1 stable). At the same time, the CFR reflects its high exposure to low-tier cities, weakened access to capital market funds, and the impact of its declining property sales and profit margin on its financial strength.

Moody's forecasts Country Garden's attributable contracted sales will fall by around 30% to about RMB400 billion in 2022 because of weak conditions in China's property market. Its attributed contracted sales decreased by around 40% during the first five months of the year to RMB150.6 billion because of the tough operating conditions and the impact of pandemic-led disruptions during the period.

Although the government has eased some restrictions in the property market, Country Garden's high exposure to low-tier cities could expose it to sales volatility and profit margin pressure, given the weakened economic fundamentals there.

Moody's projects Country Garden's gross margin will fall to 15%-16% over the next 12-18 months from 18% in 2021, as the rating agency expects property selling price to decline amid difficult operating condition.

Given this decline, along with the agency's expectation of a fall in projected revenue and EBIT, Country Garden's EBIT/interest coverage will decrease to 4.0x-4.3x over the next 12-18 months from 4.7x in 2021.

Meanwhile, Country Garden's access to the offshore bond market will remain constrained, given the weak market sentiment. Moody's notes that the company recently issued a RMB500 million onshore bond with a coupon of 4.5% and a put option at the end of the first year after issuance, but a consistent access to long-term funding remains uncertain. Its constrained funding access will limit its financial flexibility against the market downcycle.

Partly tempering these concerns are the expected decline in debt in the next 6-12 months driven by Country Garden's downsizing in operations as well as its good liquidity. In particular, its unrestricted cash of RMB147 billion as of December 2021 and projected operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, including its two offshore senior notes totaling around $1.3 billion (approximately RMB8.5 billion) and various onshore bonds totaling RMB29.1 billion that would become due or puttable by the end of 2023. Country Garden made an offer on 15 June to redeem its $683 million bonds at par before the due date in July 2022. After the repayment, the company will have only one offshore bond maturity through the end of 2023.

Moody's also notes that part of the company's unrestricted cash would have to be kept at the project level to support its operations, which would limit the company's financial flexibility to use internal cash for servicing debt at the holding company level. In addition, the company's continued usage of internal resources to repay its maturing debt will reduce its liquidity buffer, particularly if it is unable to improve its access to long-term funding in the next 6-12 months.

Country Garden's Ba1 senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by the subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because despite its status as a holding company with most claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors of Country Garden benefit from the group's diversified business profile, with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries with high geographic diversification. Such diversification mitigates structural subordination risk.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Country Garden's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Yang Huiyan, who held a 61.25% stake in the company as of the end of December 2021. The agency has also considered the presence of five independent nonexecutive directors on the company's 13-member board, and the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise Country Garden's rating outlook to stable if the company strengthens its access to long-term funding, and improves sales, and maintains stable financial metrics and good liquidity through the downcycle.

Credit metrics supportive of its existing rating include revenue/adjusted debt above 100%, gross margin above 15%-16% and EBIT/interest above 4.0x, all on a sustained basis.

However, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's funding access, contracted sales and financial metrics weaken further in the next 6-12 months.

Credit metrics that could lead to a downgrade include revenue/adjusted debt dropping below 80%-90%, EBIT/interest falling below 3.5x or gross margin declining under 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, founded in 1992 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a leading Chinese integrated property developer. As of the end of 2021, the company had an attributable land bank with a gross floor area of 253.1 million square meters spanning 1,425 cities in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

