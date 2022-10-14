Moody's downgrades Covenant Physician Partners' CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Covenant Physician Partners' ("Covenant") Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and ratings of the Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan and Senior Secured 2nd Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan to Caa3 from Caa2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ratings of the First Lien revolving credit facility, the First Lien term loan, and the First Lien delayed draw term loan at B2. The rating outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain elevated over 8x due in part to higher labor costs, elevated corporate overhead costs and a change in product mix that includes physician practices and higher expenses for infusion and retina services. Additionally, rising interest rates will result in higher interest expense and lower free cash flow, which will make Covenant more weakly positioned to absorb future operating setbacks or its ability to support its growth prospects.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Covenant's leverage is elevated following acquisitions from the prior year. The company's strategy includes future transaction activity despite burning cash amidst a tougher operating environment with rising labor costs and inflation.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Covenant Physician Partners

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Covenant Physician Partners

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covenant Physician Partners

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Covenant Physician Partners' Caa1 CFR is constrained by the company's modest size relative to larger competitors, as well as the company's high financial leverage of around 8.7x as of June 30, 2022. That said, Moody's forecasts a slow improvement in credit metrics over the next two years and expects Covenant to de-lever below 8.0x by the end of 2024. Covenant also faces risks associated with its significant concentration in colonoscopy and gastroenterology procedures. Although, Moody's notes that the concentration has declined with acquisitions on the optical platform, those transaction have also resulted in higher medical supply costs and margin reduction. The company also deploys an aggressive acquisition strategy, which is often debt funded. While there is risk associated with integrating multiple acquisitions, Covenant has invested in its systems and infrastructure that should allow it to support a larger revenue base.

Moody's acknowledges that the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) industry has favorable long-term growth prospects, which Moody's views as a positive. This is because patients and payors prefer the outpatient environment (primarily due to lower cost and better outcomes) for certain specialty procedures, and patients continue to seek to avoid hospitals.

Moody's believes that Covenant will maintain adequate liquidity for the next year. The company has $53 million of cash as of June 30, 2022. Moody's anticipates Covenant will generate negative cash flow for the next 12-18 months. The company's $35 million revolver is fully available as of June 30, 2022. The company has a favorable maturity profile, with the revolver expiring in July 2024 and no other maturities ahead of that.

The B2 rating on the senior secured credit facilities reflect its first priority claim to asset sale proceeds in the event of a default, and the cushion provided by the junior debt. The senior secured second lien term loans is legally subordinated to the revolving credit facility and first lien term loan in the event of a default. As such, the senior secured second lien term loan is rated Caa3.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that leverage will remain elevated but operating performance and credit metrics will slowly improve as the business stabilizes.

ESG considerations are material to Covenant's ratings driven by governance risk considerations due to Covenant's aggressive financial strategy including debt funded acquisitions. Further, Covenant is owned by a private investment firm, KKR, making it more at risk to partake in shareholder friendly policies that can include debt funded dividends. Covenant faces social risks related to demographic and societal trends such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. Any changes to reimbursement rates of Medicare or Medicaid directly impact revenue and profitability. Regarding responsible production, while there is no disclosed litigation or other contingencies, as a healthcare service provider, the company remains at risk of government investigations. Covenant is also exposed to labor pressures and human capital constraints as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Covenant's liquidity weakens or negative free cash flow is expected to be sustained. Significant challenges in integrating acquisitions could lead to downward rating pressure. A downgrade could also occur if the probability of a distressed exchange increases.

The ratings could be upgraded if Covenant increases its scale and geographic diversity while effectively managing its growth. Improvement in liquidity and sustained positive free cashflow will support a ratings upgrade. Quantitatively, a debt to EBITDA approaching 7.0 times will improve the company's credit profile.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Covenant Physician Partners is an owner and operator of 66 ASCs and physician practices across 20 states focused on colonoscopy and other gastrointestinal procedures with some ophthalmology procedures. Covenant is owned by KKR, an investment firm, and has pro forma LTM revenues of approximately $357 million as of June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

