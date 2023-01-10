Moody's downgrades Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc's bond rating to Ba3; continues review for downgrade

London, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the underlying rating for the GBP407.2 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds (including GBP35 million of variation bonds) due 2040 ("the Bonds") issued by The Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc ("ProjectCo") and continued the review for downgrade.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Assured Guaranty UK Limited ("AG", A1 stable). The backed rating on the bond is unaffected by todays action and remains A1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade follows ProjectCo's disclosure on 15 December 2022[1] that it expects to have insufficient cashflow to fully fund contractually required reserve amounts on 31 December 2022 and subsequent payment dates, and will consequentially report covenant Debt Service Coverage Ratios ("DSCRs") below 1.0x. The transfer to the reserve accounts, treated as a cash outflow when calculating the DSCR, has increased following a significant increase in forecast lifecycle expenditure for the 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 period, which ProjectCo is contractually obligated to reserve for in advance.

The disclosure demonstrates the lack of financial flexibility at ProjectCo, and comes on top of existing issues including: (1) the smaller of the two NHS Trusts, the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust ("CWPT"), having issued a Termination Notice; and (2) the larger University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust ("UHCW") issuing an Unavailability Notice, which could be the precursor to deductions from future payments.

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects this limited financial flexibility at ProjectCo, which lessens the projects' ability to manage further payment deductions if they cannot be passed down to the relevant subcontractors, or to manage the impact of other unexpected shocks. The cashflow shortfalls will also require management attention, at a time when management resource is already dealing with numerous other issues.

Acting as a partial mitigate to the financial inflexibility are the high levels of cash held within contractually required reserve accounts, being GBP93 million. Whilst the majority of the reserve balances are allocated for future costs, the reserves also contain GBP32 million of cumulative underspend on lifecycle works and GBP5 million held in a DSCR smoothing reserve, which with AG's consent could be used for other purposes, including senior debt service. While this offsets some of the financial pressure, Moody's notes that the relative value of the cash balances reduces over time when compared to the index-linked nature of the bonds in the current high inflationary environment. Additionally, ProjectCo has built up trapped cash since it entered into distribution lock-up in December 2020. However, Moody's believes this cash will be required to resolve the reserving shortfalls.

Moody's expects ProjectCo will still be able to meet all its debt service obligations in full as: (1) payment of debt service ranks ahead of funding of reserves; and (2) the debt service reserve account, funded to the greater of senior debt service at the next semi-annual payment date or the average of the next three semi-annual payment dates, remains fully funded.

The rating was placed on review for downgrade on 30 November 2022 and the review remains in effect. The review was initiated following the larger UHCW, accounting for 92% of the Unitary Payment ("UP"), issuing a whole site Unavailability Notice for the acute facility following various leaks in the Girpi plastic hot water pipes. While Moody's understands that the specific leaks were repaired within a few days, the Unavailability Notice may lead to UHCW making unavailability deductions from its quarterly payment to ProjectCo, due at the end of January 2023. Under the terms of a Supplemental Agreement ("SA") between ProjectCo and the construction contractor (a joint venture of Skanska Construction UK Limited and Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil Limited, "CJV") signed in 2013, CJV is liable for any defects or costs (including deductions) associated with the Girpi piping for the duration of the Project Agreement ("PA"). Whilst the SA provides some protection to ProjectCo, the company could incur legal costs in enforcing the SA and may also need to procure remedial works in advance of recovery under the SA.

In addition to the developments with UHCW, the CWPT, representing around 8% of the UP, had previously issued a notice to the Security Trustee (under the Funders Direct Agreement) of its intention to issue a partial termination notice under the PA. CWPT and ProjectCo have entered into a standstill whereby no termination can take place until 31 January 2023. CWPT continues to make 100% payment deductions because of claimed inadequacies with fire doors and fire stopping among other things within the mental health unit. Settlement discussions are continuing.

The rating agency plans to revisit the review for rating downgrade once further information is available on both the unavailability deduction at UHCW and the termination notice at CWPT.

The Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc is a special purpose vehicle, formed in 2002 to build an acute hospital, medical school facilities and a mental health unit, and to provide FM, MES and lifecycle services.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the review for downgrade, Moody's does not currently envision any upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if: (1) UHCW does not impose unavailability deductions on ProjectCo in its next UP; and (2) CWPT elects not to terminate its part of the PA, or elects to terminate its part of the PA but pays sufficient compensation proceeds or the amount received from a PA market tender process is sufficient to enable debt prepayments such that projected DSCR metrics do not deteriorate. Positive pressure could develop if additionally: (3) remedial works are completed at the UHCW site without ProjectCo incurring significant costs; (4) ProjectCo demonstrates a track record of sustained satisfactory performance and relationships improve.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) UHCW imposes unavailability deductions on ProjectCo or relationships otherwise deteriorate further; (2) CWPT terminates its portion of the PA without paying sufficient compensation or the amount received from a PA market tender process is insufficient, such that projected DSCRs weaken; (3) ProjectCo experiences difficulty in completing remedial works; or (4) further sudden and unexpected increases in future lifecycle expenditure occur.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc RNS number: 8526J 15-Dec-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

