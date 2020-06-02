Moody's downgrades Covestro's issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1, negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the long term issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings of Covestro AG ("Covestro") and its senior unsecured MTN programme rating to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the rating review initiated on 26 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade to Baa2 reflects the deterioration of Covestro's financial profile. Moody's expects gross leverage of 5.9x in 2020 and 3.8x in 2021 (2.2x at FYE 2019). This is based on the lower end of management's EBITDA guidance for 2020 which is €700 million to €1.2 billion and factors in a recovery in 2021 with projected EBITDA of around €1.1 billion. The relatively high gross leverage is somewhat mitigated by a sizeable cash balance accounting for more than one turn of EBITDA. The financial performance in 2020 will clearly be outside the scope of the Baa2 rating, but Moody's assumes a gradual recovery of metrics, the pace of which however will be subject to uncertainty.

The Baa2 rating takes into account the exposure to cyclical end markets, such as automotive/transportation and construction (accounting for combined 35% group revenue share), and products tied to consumer spending, such as furniture, sports & leisure accounting for an estimated revenue share in excess of 20%. These end markets have come under immense pressure as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and explain to a large degree the volume decline and margin compression that Moody's believes to have hit a trough in Q2 2020 before recovering from the second half of 2020 onwards.

In its decision to position ratings at Baa2 Moody's has taken into consideration Covestro's commitment to maintain a solid investment grade rating. The company has demonstrated this commitment by proposing to its AGM on 30 July to halve the dividend per share for fiscal year 2019 to 1.20 per share from initially 2.40 per share [1]. In addition, Covestro had already in March taken additional steps to bolster its liquidity by signing (1) a new, €2.5 billion revolving credit facility, (2) working capital facilities totaling €500 million and (3) a €225 million EIB loan. Furthermore, management and employees in Germany have agreed voluntary pay-cuts for a period of six months starting 1 June 2020, which will help contain costs. When revising its guidance for 2020 Covestro also indicated that it would lower this year's capital expenditure to €700 million and accelerate its "Perspective" cost savings programme with higher planned savings in 2020 of €50 million.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook takes into account the uncertainty about the strength of the recovery given that many of its end markets are challenged. The negative outlook also reflects whether Covestro has the capacity to return to positive free cash flows (FCF) in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ratings if Moody's-adjusted debt dropped to below 2.5x and if RCF/net debt was to be sustained above 30%. Moody's could downgrade ratings if leverage were to remain above 3.0x, RCF/net debt below 20% and absence of consistent positive FCF. Moody's would be more tolerant to metrics temporarily exceeding these ranges so long as management takes the right actions to preserve credit quality.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above. Moody's would like to draw attention to certain ESG considerations with respect to Covestro. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The severity of countermeasures to contain the spread of the virus will become visible with the second quarter results. Today's action reflects the impact on the companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, Covestro is a leading global producer of polyurethanes and polyurethane derivatives as well as polycarbonates. In 2019, Covestro reported sales of €12.4 billion and EBITDA of €1.6 billion.

