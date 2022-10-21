Moody's downgrades Covis' CFR to B3 from B2; places ratings on review for downgrade

London, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the ratings of patent-protected and mature drugs provider Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l. (Covis or the company), including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The rating agency has also downgraded all backed senior secured bank credit facility ratings of financing subsidiary Covis Finco S.a r.l. to B2 from B1 for the first lien bank credit facilities and to Caa2 from Caa1 for the second lien term loan. Concurrently, Moody's has placed all the ratings on review for downgrade. Moody's has also changed the outlook on all entities to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's ratings downgrades reflect financial performance running behind Moody's expectations at the time of the refinancing in early 2022, when ratings were weakly positioned initially" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Covis. "The opening of the ratings review follows a US food and drug administration (FDA) Advisory Committee recommendation to remove Covis' third largest drug Makena from the market, a scenario which would significantly weaken Covis' credit ratios and liquidity" Mr Duranson adds.

Although FDA advisory committee recommendations are by definition non-binding, Moody's believes that a removal of Makena ($83 million revenue, 16% of total) from the market is likely because (1) the committee voted overwhelmingly (14 against one) in favour of a market removal, (2) it is the second time that an FDA advisory committee has recommended that the drug be removed from the market, and (3) the FDA is under pressure to apply more strictly the rules on follow-up clinical studies for drugs that have benefited from the accelerated approval process, especially when drugs are reimbursed like Makena. Moody's expects that the FDA will make a final decision in early 2023.

The rating agency estimates that Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA for Covis was around 6.5x at the end of June 2022 (including utilisation under a non-recourse receivables securitisation facility), well above the 5.5x threshold for a B2 and even higher than the 4.8x estimated leverage pro forma for the Falmouth acquisition (two respiratory products from AstraZeneca PLC, A3 negative) and refinancing in early 2022.

The increase in leverage stemmed primarily from the large revenue reduction in the first half of 2022, which Moody's estimates was nearly 30% on a like-for-like basis. This was because (1) Feraheme suffered larger price declines following generic entry in the third quarter of 2021, and (2) recovery in the Respiratory portfolio (including newly acquired products), in particular Brimica and Alvesco, lagged expectations.

Covis also had around $30 million negative Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF, after interest and exceptional items) in the first half of the year whereas the rating agency expects steady cash generation. One-off financing items of around $20 million constrained cash generation but so did a large number of "cash" EBITDA adjustments related to royalties, tech transfers, R&D projects and various corporate costs which will take time to normalise. Concurrently, there were large working capital outflows of around $60 million, $30 million of which related to gross-to-net revenue deductions in the US which were not expected and will not reverse. $20 million were attributable to Falmouth products' transition and should gradually reverse over time, as inventory is sold. To finance working capital, Covis put in place a receivables securitisation facility in the second quarter of 2022 under which it drew $58 million, and is included in Moody's adjusted debt calculations but for which cash inflows are excluded from Moody's adjusted cash flow from operations and FCF.

Moody's forecasts more modest like-for-like declines in revenue and EBITDA for the rest of 2022, because (a) Feraheme currently benefits from a higher market share owing to supply issues at its generic competitor Sandoz (part of Novartis AG, A1 stable), and (b) headwinds in Respiratory will ease as stock levels normalise and Covis gradually gains control over its European sales.

If Makena is removed from the market, Moody's forecasts a further sharp reduction in EBITDA of over $50 million in 2023, leading to a Moody's adjusted leverage in excess of 8.0x, which is likely not sustainable for Covis. Under this scenario, levered FCF would become approximately breakeven provided working capital outflows cease and outflows for unusual items reduce. However, Moody's expects that Covis would need to draw on its fully undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility (RCF) or find alternative sources of liquidity to address its debt servicing needs in full, which include mandatory amortisation of the first lien term loans.

Covis' product concentration (its three largest products generate over 60% of revenue) remains a key constrain on its credit quality given that they all currently face challenges, including generic competition on Feraheme and lack of pandemic recovery on Alvesco in Europe.

The B3 CFR also reflects Covis' good positions in its chosen therapeutic areas, primarily Respiratory and Critical Care (iron deficiency and preterm birth). They are generally growing markets with lower generic penetration, in part due to development and manufacturing complexity involving inhalers and injectable products. In addition, the company's own salesforce in North America, which contributes over half of revenue, provides good control on sales execution.

The B2 ratings on the pari passu ranking $595 million backed senior secured first lien term loan B, €309 million backed senior secured first lien term loan and $100 million backed senior secured multi-currency RCF, one notch above the CFR, reflect the presence of a relatively large $312 million backed senior secured second lien term loan ranking behind in the event of security enforcement. As a result, the second lien term loan is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Covis' liquidity as adequate but it would weaken materially if Makena sales ceased from early 2023. The borrowing group had a cash balance of $34 million at the end of June 2022 and Covis retains access to a fully undrawn $100 million RCF and has put in place a $75 million receivables securitisation facility, which is mostly drawn. If Makena is removed from the market, Moody's expects the testing condition on the company's springing net first lien leverage covenant to be met by the end of 2023 and headroom would be tight.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors that Moody's considers in Covis' credit profile include (i) the risk of additional debt raises or shareholder distributions in the context of the company's private equity ownership, (ii) the extensive use of EBITDA add-backs and (iii) the multiple changes in business perimeter leading to a very limited track record of operating the business at scale.

Key social risks for Covis include (i) customer relations risks in the context of legal proceedings regarding marketing practices for Makena in the US, and (ii) US drug pricing reforms, which Moody's considers as part of demographic and societal trends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings review will focus on (1) the FDA's decision to remove Makena from the market or not, (2) Covis' willingness and ability to carry out additional studies on Makena to prove its efficacy, and the impact on its cost base and financial profile, and (3) the cash flow outlook for the next few quarters, in particular prospects for a reduction of working capital outflows toward zero and a decrease in cash EBITDA adjustments.

The ratings could be upgraded if (i) Covis grows organically and returns Moody's adjusted EBITDA to its 2021 level (including a full 12 months' contribution from Falmouth) within the current scope of the business, and (ii) Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA reduces to well below 5.5x on a sustainable basis, and (iii) Covis generates material free cash flow (FCF, after royalties, interest and exceptional items) leading to Moody's adjusted FCF/debt toward 10%, and (iv) the company does not make any additional large product and business acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

The ratings could be downgraded in case (i) Covis' revenues and earnings continue to decline rapidly on an organic basis, or (ii) Makena is removed from the market, leading to a significant deterioration in credit ratios, or (iii) cash generation does not improve, Moody's adjusted free cash flow stays negative and liquidity weakens, or (iv) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x sustainably, or (v) Covis embarks upon additional large product or business acquisitions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1; Placed On Review for Downgrade

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1; Placed On Review for Downgrade

..Issuer: Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l.

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD; Placed On Review for Downgrade

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed On Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Covis, headquartered in Zug (Switzerland) and Luxembourg, markets and distributes a portfolio of patent-protected and mature drugs to treat chronic disorders and life-threatening conditions in the respiratory and critical care areas, with presence in over 50 countries. Founded in 2011 by management and Cerberus Capital, it was acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management in March 2020. In the 12 months to 30 June 2022, Covis had annualised revenue of around $494 million, including the assets acquired from AstraZeneca PLC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

