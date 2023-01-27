Moody's downgrades Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l.'s CFR to Caa3 from B3; outlook negative

Downgrades senior secured first lien instrument ratings to Caa2 from B2

London, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the ratings of patent-protected and mature drugs provider Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l. (Covis or the company), including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from B3-PD.

The rating agency has also downgraded all backed senior secured bank credit facility ratings of financing subsidiary Covis Finco S.a r.l. to Caa2 from B2 for the first lien bank credit facilities and to C from Caa2 for the second lien term loan. Concurrently, Moody's has also changed the outlook on all entities to negative from ratings under review.

The following factors drove these rating actions, which conclude the review initiated on 21 October 2022:

--continued significant declines in revenue and EBITDA which are unlikely to reverse soon

--unsustainable capital structure and heightened risk of a debt restructuring

--weak liquidity

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CFR

The downgrade of Covis' CFR to Caa3 from B3 reflects the severity of the year-to-date September 2022 declines in revenue and EBITDA of nearly 30% on a like-for-like basis. This continued drop in performance and Moody's expectation that a stabilisation would not take place before 2024 have weakened the company's liquidity. While the rating agency expects that Covis will put in place significant mitigating plans, it forecasts that Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA will remain above 10x in the long-term. Therefore, Moody's holds the firm view that the capital structure is unsustainable, whether or not the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decides to remove Makena from the market.

Governance considerations were an important driver of today's rating actions. Management's and shareholders' appetite for taking on material acquisitions, to which legal, competition and execution risks were attached have weakened the credit quality of Covis.

In 2023, Moody's expects another sharp reduction in revenue to below $350 million and EBITDA (before exceptionals) below $150 million from around $430 million and $185 million respectively in 2022. The rating agency's base scenario includes the market removal of Makena, even if the US FDA will only make a final decision in March 2023 at the earliest. Moody's forecasts a reduction in the revenue regression for Respiratory and Feraheme. However, the Respiratory salesforce deployment in Europe with its partner AI Sirona (Luxembourg) Acquisition S.a.r.l. (Zentiva, B3 stable) will take several quarters to bear fruit. Furthermore, Covis' respiratory drugs face competition from innovative products such as triple therapies. Feraheme will continue to face material price declines while its market share remains at risk of reducing.

Moody's expects that the capital structure will need to be addressed in the next 12 to 18 months despite its long-dated nature because the rating agency views Covis' liquidity as weak. Moody's believes that the weak liquidity and the absence of EBITDA recovery prospects given the inherent lack of growth in the product portfolio make a debt restructuring likely. The Caa3-PD PDR reflects a high probability of default in the next two years.

LIQUIDITY

In 2023, Covis will be unable to cover its debt service obligations of around $180 million from available cash and operating cash flow. Moody's forecasts that the company's liquidity resources of $90 million ($25 million cash and $65 million available under $100 million backed senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility – RCF) at the end of December 2022 will be fully utilised in the next 12 months without additional actions.

In addition to cost savings, Covis has three main options to shore up its liquidity: (1) reinstating larger receivables factoring facility commitments toward the previous limit of $75 million (current drawings were reduced to $14 million as providers pulled back), (2) selling mature branded products (but this would reduce annual EBITDA by over $10 million) and (3) out-licensing its rights to certain respiratory products.

If RCF drawings reach $40 million, the testing condition on the company's springing net first lien leverage covenant will be met. In this scenario, Moody's forecasts that Covis would be in breach by the end of 2023 and the company would require a covenant waiver to maintain access to the full RCF.

RATIONALE FOR THE INSTRUMENT RATINGS

The Caa2 ratings on the pari passu ranking $595 million backed senior secured first lien term loan B, €309 million backed senior secured first lien term loan and $100 million RCF, one notch above the Caa3 CFR, reflect the presence of a relatively large $312 million backed senior secured second lien term loan ranking behind in the event of security enforcement. As a result, the second lien term loan is rated C, two notches below the CFR.

In a default scenario, Moody's expects some losses for the first lien instrument lenders based on an enterprise value between five and seven times EBITDA. Conversely, the expected loss on the second lien term loan is very high.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Additional governance factors that Moody's considers in Covis' credit profile include the extensive use of EBITDA add-backs.

Key social risks for Covis include (i) customer relations risks in the context of legal proceedings regarding marketing practices for Makena in the US, and (ii) US drug pricing reforms, which Moody's considers as part of demographic and societal trends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could change the outlook to stable or upgrade the ratings if (i) Makena remains on the market, (ii) liquidity strengthens and (iii) the probability of default reduces.

Moody's could downgrade Covis' ratings in case liquidity weakens more rapidly than anticipated or a debt restructuring is announced, with greater expected loss than Moody's currently forecasts.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l.

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C from Caa2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Covis, headquartered in Zug (Switzerland) and Luxembourg, markets and distributes a portfolio of patent-protected and mature drugs in the respiratory and critical care areas, with presence in over 50 countries. Founded in 2011, it was acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management in March 2020. In the 12 months ended 30 September 2022, Covis had annualised revenue and EBITDA pre-exceptionals of around $460 million and $200 million respectively, including certain assets acquired from AstraZeneca.

