Moody's downgrades Crews & Associates, LLC (Muni. Deriv.) Taxable Custodial Receipts, Series 2013A (Peralta CCD Taxable 2005) to Baa3 from Baa1

New York, February 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1 the rating on Crews & Associates, LLC (Muni. Deriv.), Taxable Custodial Receipts Series 2013A (Peralta CCD Taxable 2005) (the Receipts) evidencing ownership interest in Peralta Community College District, CA, Taxable 2005 Limited Obligation OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefit) Bonds Term Bond Maturing August 5, 2049 (CUSIP 713580AM0) (the underlying bond). Previously the issuer of the Receipts was mistakenly identified as Peralta Community College District, CA. This has been corrected, and the credit rating and the credit rating history are now properly associated with Crews & Associates, LLC (Muni. Deriv.). This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on August 5, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action results from the downgrade of the rating of Peralta Community College District, the issuer of the underlying bond. The downgrade solely reflects the underlying credit quality of Peralta CCD, the rating for which was downgraded in accordance with the recently revised Higher Education rating methodology. The rating on the Receipts is based upon Moody's internal assessment of the likelihood of payment of the underlying bond which was irrevocably deposited by Peralta CCD Custodial Account, LLC, as Depositor, with Bank of the Ozarks, as Custodian and reflects a passthrough of the credit quality of the underlying bond. The Receipts were offered pursuant to a Custodial Agreement between the Depositor and the Custodian, dated as of May 16, 2013. The Custodian holds the underlying bond in a custody account, separate from all other assets of the Custodian, reflecting ownership of the underlying bond on behalf of the holders of the Receipts. The Receipts entitle the holders to receive principal and interest on any interest payment date, redemption date and maturity date of the underlying bond. All interest and principal payments received by the Custodian are deposited in the custody account maintained by the Custodian exclusively for the benefit of the holders of the Receipts. The Custodian shall hold amounts received for the underlying bond, uninvested in such custody account, until such funds are paid to the Receipt holders. The Custodian, at all times, shall hold such funds in a segregated trust account.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Strengthening of the credit quality of the underlying bond deposited into the Custodial Agreement for which Moody's performed an internal assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Deterioration of the credit quality of the underlying bond deposited into the Custodial Agreement for which Moody's performed an internal assessment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1088098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

