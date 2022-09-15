Moody's downgrades Crown UK Holdco Limited's CFR to Ca following Chapter 11 filing

London, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Crown UK Holdco Limited ("Cineworld" or "the company") to Ca from Caa2 and the probability of default (PDR) to D-PD from Caa2-PD, following the announcement on the 7th September 2022 that the company had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior secured $462.3 million revolving credit facility to Ca from Caa2 issued by Crown UK Holdco Limited, and the backed senior secured $450 million term loan to Caa2 from B3, the backed senior secured $200 million term loan to Caa2 from B3, the backed senior secured $110.8 million term loan to Caa2 from B3, the backed senior secured $3.325 billion term loan to Ca from Caa2, the backed senior secured $650 million term loan to Ca from Caa2, and the backed senior secured €607.64 million term loan to Ca from Caa2 issued by Crown Finance US, Inc. The outlook on all entities remains negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 7th September 2022, Cineworld Group plc ("the Group") announced that the Group and certain of its subsidiaries ("the Chapter 11 companies") have commenced Chapter 11, proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court. According to the announcement, as part of the Chapter 11 proceedings, the Group will seek to implement a de-leveraging transaction that will significantly reduce its debt, strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial flexibility to move forward with its strategy in the cinema industry. The Chapter 11 companies have received commitments of an approximate $1.94 billion debtor-in-possession financing facility from existing lenders, which will meet immediate liquidity needs and operating expenses so that the company can continue in the ordinary course while implementing a reorganization.

Cineworld has an unsustainable capital structure following the significant deterioration in the company's operating and financial performance driven by the prolonged shutdown of its movie theatres in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, despite efforts to restructure its cost base and raise additional financing during the pandemic. Cineworld has been in negotiation with its debt providers. The company's Chapter 11 filing resulted in a downgrade of Crown UK Holdco Limited's PDR to D-PD from Caa2-PD. The CFR and the rating on the company's senior secured ratings were downgraded to reflect Moody's view on potential recoveries.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of its ratings for Cineworld given the company's bankruptcy filing.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Cineworld's exposure to governance risks is very highly negative. Governance risks relate to the aggressive financial strategy, with high leverage going into the pandemic, and subsequently an unsustainable capital structure with an increased likelihood of debt restructuring.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

..Issuer: Crown UK Holdco Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Crown UK Holdco Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

