Moody's downgrades Cumulus Media's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc.'s (Cumulus) Corporate Family Rating (CFR), senior secured term loan, and senior secured notes ratings to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects the impact of high inflation and recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand which will cause Cumulus's leverage levels (6.2x as of Q3 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment) to increase in 2023. A portion of the impact on leverage from lower EBITDA will be offset by continued debt repayment. Moody's expects free cash flow (FCF) will continue to be positive and that Cumulus's liquidity position will remain adequate as a result of $118 million of cash on the balance sheet and access to a $100 million ABL facility (not rated by Moody's) as of Q3 2022. There are no near term debt maturities as the secured term loan and note mature in 2026. Cumulus's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-3.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cumulus's B3 CFR reflects the high leverage level and Moody's expectation that leverage will increase toward the 7x range in 2023 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment) due to the recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance.

Cumulus benefits from its position as the third largest radio broadcaster in the US with market positions in 86 markets, ownership of the Westwood One network which provides syndicated radio programming, digital businesses (including podcasting, streaming, and digital marketing services), and live events. The company maintains a geographically diversified footprint with strong market clusters in most of the areas it operates which enhances its competitive position. The format offering of music, news, and sports as well as live events and digital growth initiatives will continue to provide support to performance. Cumulus also has a strong track record of using asset sale proceeds and FCF to repay debt which Moody's expects to continue in 2023.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Cumulus's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4) and social risks (S-4). Cumulus's leverage is at high levels, although asset proceeds and FCF have consistently been used to pay down debt. A significant percentage of the Cumulus's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. Cumulus is a public company that emerged from bankruptcy in 2018.

The SGL-3 for Cumulus reflects adequate liquidity with $118 million of cash on the balance sheet and access to a $100 million ABL facility ($5 million of L/Cs outstanding) as of Q3 2022 (not rated by Moody's). The ABL facility's maturity was extended to June 2027, but is subject to a springing maturity date 90 days ahead of the maturity of the term loan or secured note if more than $35 million is outstanding. Through Q3 2022, Cumulus spent $29 million in share repurchases including a $25 million equity tender offer in June 2022, but the company has not paid a dividend since emerging from bankruptcy. Capex was $26 million as of LTM Q3 2022 and the company is likely to spend $30 million in FY 2022. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt was 7% LTM Q3 2022, but the ratio will decline modestly in 2023 as a result of lower profitability from a weak economy. Moody's expects that the US economy will likely contract during some quarters in 2023. Cumulus has no near term debt maturities as the secured term loan and note mature in 2026.

Cumulus's term loan is covenant lite. Moody's expects Cumulus will remain in compliance with the 1x fixed charge coverage ratio covenant for the ABL revolver that is applicable when average excess availability of the facility is less than the greater of 12.5% of the total facility or $10 million.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Cumulus will experience negative pressure on operating performance in the near term due to recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand. The lack of political advertising spend in a non-election year and difficult comparisons in Q1 2023 due to termination of the WynnBET partnership in 2022 will also weigh on results. Cost reduction efforts, growth in digital revenues, and continued debt repayment is likely to offset a portion of the impact of lower radio advertising revenue on leverage. Overall, Moody's projects Cumulus's leverage will increase toward the 7x range in 2023 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment), before declining in 2024 as economic growth improves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Cumulus's leverage to decline to the low 5x range, as calculated by Moody's, with positive organic revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins. A good liquidity profile with FCF-to-Debt of 5% or more and no near term debt maturities would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects Cumulus's leverage to be sustained above 7x due to underperformance, audience and advertising revenue migration to competing media platforms, or ongoing economic weakness. Negative FCF or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc. is the third largest radio broadcaster in the U.S. with 405 stations in 86 markets, a nationwide network serving more than 9,500 broadcast affiliates, and numerous digital channels. In addition, Cumulus has several digital businesses (including podcasting, streaming, and marketing services), and live events. Cumulus emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2018. The company reported $955 million in net revenue during the LTM period ending in Q3 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

