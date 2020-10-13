info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Curium's CFR to B3; outlook stable

13 Oct 2020

Moody's rates new first lien facilities B2 and new second lien facility Caa2

London, 13 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded nuclear radiopharmaceuticals provider Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows the launch of a €575 million equivalent new debt financing, including €495 million of additional term loans and a €80 million upsize to the existing revolving credit facility (RCF). The proceeds from the new facilities will fund CapVest's secondary buyout of the business through new investment vehicles and pay for the transaction fees and expenses.

Today's rating actions primarily reflect the following factors:

--Material increase in Moody's-adjusted leverage toward 9.0x in 2020 as a result of the new capital structure

--Reduced projected free cash flow generation but adequate liquidity

--Degree of business risk persists, in particular with regards to ESG factors

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s existing €739 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loans and pari passu ranking €120 million RCF. The rating agency has also assigned B2 instrument ratings to Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s €220 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan add-on and €80 million RCF add-on. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 instrument rating to Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s new €275 million equivalent senior secured second lien term loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Curium's B3 CFR reflects first and foremost its very elevated Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 8.6x at the end of June 2020, pro forma for the new debt structure. The group's CFR also incorporates ESG risks including (1) social risks relating to non-compliance across multiple proofpoints given the highly regulated nature of the group's activities and relating to supply in light of the long and complex chain, (2) governance risks pertaining to the aggressive financial policy, including the use of PIK debt outside the restricted group which creates structural complexity and (3) a degree of environmental risk reflected in the site decommissioning and dismantling provisions on the balance sheet, which, although long-dated, increase over time. In addition, Curium's acquisitive stance means there is risk that the group will delever more slowly than Moody's projects because of potential debt-funded acquisitions.

Curium's credit profile is supported by (1) the growing underlying market for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals in which the group holds a solid market share globally, (2) its scale and vertical integration in the value chain enhancing the supply reliability of the group toward its customers, (3) the high barriers to entry created by multiple regulations spanning nuclear, pharmaceutical and transportation, (4) multi-year US contracts with share or volume commitments providing a degree of revenue visibility and (5) Curium's track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Moody's estimates that the contemplated debt additions supporting CapVest's buyout of Curium will increase the group's adjusted leverage to 8.6x pro forma from 6.1x as of 30 June 2020. Moody's leverage calculation incorporates a lower EBITDA than management, principally because (i) it reverses the capitalisation of R&D costs and (ii) takes into account the extended use of exceptional items historically by considering some of them as recurring expenses, including sponsor monitoring fees, ongoing restructuring and severance costs and various project costs. Moody's adjusted debt includes the aforementioned environmental provisions, drawings under the factoring lines and the group's defined pension benefit obligation.

Leverage will peak in 2020 because of a moderate contraction in Curium's EBITDA induced by coronavirus. While many of the company's customer imaging centres have remained opened during the pandemic, patient volumes dropped, especially in the second quarter, as elective procedures were deferred to focus on the coronavirus response and patients were reluctant to visit healthcare facilities. As a result, organic sales volumes will decline in 2020, mitigated by contractual price increases resulting in an organic sales decline in the mid-single digits in percentage terms. Moody's expects that the like-for-like contraction in Curium's EBITDA will exceed 10%, however, owing to the group's high fixed cost base and despite cost savings of over €10 million versus 2019.

During the pandemic, Curium's supply chain has held up well despite lockdown measures and significantly reduced air traffic. Employees at sites along the group's supply chain have been allowed to work while hygiene and safety procedures in place prevented any virus outbreak, meaning that Curium has had continued access to irradiation services while its own Moly processing and generator manufacturing lines have remained fully operational. Hardly any Moly deliveries were missed as shipments were shifted to alternative flights and routes and to road.

Moody's believes that underlying demand for the group's products remains solid and will support deleveraging from 2021 while the rating agency expects sequential improvements in trading conditions from 2020's second quarter trough. In addition to the recovery, the launch of generic lung scintigraphy product Pulmotech MAA earlier this year, as well as the recent launch of Detectnet for neuroendocrine tumours, both in the US, will benefit the group's earnings growth. 2021 EBITDA will be higher than 2019 on a like-for-like basis and lead to a reduction in Moody's-adjusted leverage to around 7.0x.

Despite Curium's history of positive FCF generation, Moody's forecasts that it will be marginally negative in 2020 as the reduction in interest costs and non-recurring cash items will be outweighed by (i) the reduction in EBITDA, (ii) increased working capital use and (iii) significantly higher growth capex to support new product launches and capacity expansions in the next 18 months. The rating agency expects FCF in 2021 to move towards €50 million on the back of EBITDA growth and a normalisation of working capital, even if the interest bill will materially increase as a result of higher debt. Downside risks on Moody's FCF forecast principally include non-recurring items as well as a lack of reduction in growth capex, which can be lumpy and remains essential to drive future EBITDA improvement.

Curium's liquidity profile is adequate. The group had €60 million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 June 2020. Curium's liquidity will also benefit from access to a senior secured first lien RCF upsized to €200 million, of which €176 million will be undrawn at close and which matures in 2025. The RCF contains a net senior leverage springing covenant tested if drawings reach or exceed 40% of facility commitments. Should it be tested, Moody's expects that Curium would retain ample headroom against the test level of 10.15x.

The B2 ratings on the €200 million senior secured first lien RCF and €959 million equivalent secured first lien term loans, one notch above the CFR, reflect their large share of the group's debt structure and the degree of loss absorption offered by the new €275 million second lien facility ranking behind.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months the group will (1) grow revenue and Moody's adjusted EBITDA, with continuously high contract renewal rates and new product launches more than offsetting the sales decline in older products, (2) delever to around 7.0x on a Moody's adjusted basis, (3) generate Moody's adjusted free cash flow (after exceptionals and interest) of at least €40 - 50 million per annum whilst maintaining adequate liquidity and (4) not make any shareholder distributions or material debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Curium's ratings could experience positive pressure should the group (1) continue to build a track record of organic growth as a consolidated business, supported by a longer history of successful product launches and consolidated audited accounts, coupled with (2) Moody's adjusted leverage sustainably reduced below 6.0x and, (3) FCF/debt rising to well above 5%.

Curium's ratings could experience downward pressure if (1) any of the conditions for the stable outlook were not to be met or, (2) Moody's adjusted leverage failed to decline to below 7.5x or, (3) FCF generation were to weaken towards zero on a sustainable basis or the liquidity position deteriorated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Assignments:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Outlook, Remains Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Curium, dual-headquartered in the UK and France, is a global producer and supplier of nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical products to around 6,000 imaging centres, primarily in Europe and the US. The group's radioactive products and tracers enhance the outcome of diagnostic imaging in oncology and cardiology (together representing around 60% of revenue) as well as renal, lung and bone diseases.

The group has been majority-owned by financial investor CapVest since 2016. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, Curium generated revenue of €620 million, including a full 12 months' contribution from acquisitions made in the period (MAP and Zevacor).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

