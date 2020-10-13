Moody's downgrades Curium's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Moody's rates new first lien facilities B2 and new second lien facility Caa2
London, 13 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded nuclear radiopharmaceuticals provider Curium Bidco S.a
r.l.'s corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from
B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD.
The outlook remains stable.
The rating action follows the launch of a €575 million equivalent
new debt financing, including €495 million of additional term
loans and a €80 million upsize to the existing revolving credit facility
(RCF). The proceeds from the new facilities will fund CapVest's
secondary buyout of the business through new investment vehicles and pay
for the transaction fees and expenses.
Today's rating actions primarily reflect the following factors:
--Material increase in Moody's-adjusted leverage
toward 9.0x in 2020 as a result of the new capital structure
--Reduced projected free cash flow generation but adequate
liquidity
--Degree of business risk persists, in particular
with regards to ESG factors
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on
Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s existing €739
million equivalent senior secured first lien term loans and pari passu
ranking €120 million RCF. The rating agency has also assigned
B2 instrument ratings to Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s
€220 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan add-on
and €80 million RCF add-on. Moody's also assigned
a Caa2 instrument rating to Curium Bidco S.a r.l.'s
new €275 million equivalent senior secured second lien term loan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Curium's B3 CFR reflects first and foremost its very elevated Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 8.6x at the end of June 2020,
pro forma for the new debt structure. The group's CFR also
incorporates ESG risks including (1) social risks relating to non-compliance
across multiple proofpoints given the highly regulated nature of the group's
activities and relating to supply in light of the long and complex chain,
(2) governance risks pertaining to the aggressive financial policy,
including the use of PIK debt outside the restricted group which creates
structural complexity and (3) a degree of environmental risk reflected
in the site decommissioning and dismantling provisions on the balance
sheet, which, although long-dated, increase over
time. In addition, Curium's acquisitive stance means
there is risk that the group will delever more slowly than Moody's
projects because of potential debt-funded acquisitions.
Curium's credit profile is supported by (1) the growing underlying
market for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals in which the group holds a
solid market share globally, (2) its scale and vertical integration
in the value chain enhancing the supply reliability of the group toward
its customers, (3) the high barriers to entry created by multiple
regulations spanning nuclear, pharmaceutical and transportation,
(4) multi-year US contracts with share or volume commitments providing
a degree of revenue visibility and (5) Curium's track record of positive
free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Moody's estimates that the contemplated debt additions supporting
CapVest's buyout of Curium will increase the group's adjusted
leverage to 8.6x pro forma from 6.1x as of 30 June 2020.
Moody's leverage calculation incorporates a lower EBITDA than management,
principally because (i) it reverses the capitalisation of R&D costs
and (ii) takes into account the extended use of exceptional items historically
by considering some of them as recurring expenses, including sponsor
monitoring fees, ongoing restructuring and severance costs and various
project costs. Moody's adjusted debt includes the aforementioned
environmental provisions, drawings under the factoring lines and
the group's defined pension benefit obligation.
Leverage will peak in 2020 because of a moderate contraction in Curium's
EBITDA induced by coronavirus. While many of the company's
customer imaging centres have remained opened during the pandemic,
patient volumes dropped, especially in the second quarter,
as elective procedures were deferred to focus on the coronavirus response
and patients were reluctant to visit healthcare facilities. As
a result, organic sales volumes will decline in 2020, mitigated
by contractual price increases resulting in an organic sales decline in
the mid-single digits in percentage terms. Moody's
expects that the like-for-like contraction in Curium's EBITDA
will exceed 10%, however, owing to the group's high
fixed cost base and despite cost savings of over €10 million versus
2019.
During the pandemic, Curium's supply chain has held up well
despite lockdown measures and significantly reduced air traffic.
Employees at sites along the group's supply chain have been allowed
to work while hygiene and safety procedures in place prevented any virus
outbreak, meaning that Curium has had continued access to irradiation
services while its own Moly processing and generator manufacturing lines
have remained fully operational. Hardly any Moly deliveries were
missed as shipments were shifted to alternative flights and routes and
to road.
Moody's believes that underlying demand for the group's products
remains solid and will support deleveraging from 2021 while the rating
agency expects sequential improvements in trading conditions from 2020's
second quarter trough. In addition to the recovery, the launch
of generic lung scintigraphy product Pulmotech MAA earlier this year,
as well as the recent launch of Detectnet for neuroendocrine tumours,
both in the US, will benefit the group's earnings growth.
2021 EBITDA will be higher than 2019 on a like-for-like
basis and lead to a reduction in Moody's-adjusted leverage
to around 7.0x.
Despite Curium's history of positive FCF generation, Moody's
forecasts that it will be marginally negative in 2020 as the reduction
in interest costs and non-recurring cash items will be outweighed
by (i) the reduction in EBITDA, (ii) increased working capital use
and (iii) significantly higher growth capex to support new product launches
and capacity expansions in the next 18 months. The rating agency
expects FCF in 2021 to move towards €50 million on the back of EBITDA
growth and a normalisation of working capital, even if the interest
bill will materially increase as a result of higher debt. Downside
risks on Moody's FCF forecast principally include non-recurring
items as well as a lack of reduction in growth capex, which can
be lumpy and remains essential to drive future EBITDA improvement.
Curium's liquidity profile is adequate. The group had €60
million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 June 2020. Curium's
liquidity will also benefit from access to a senior secured first lien
RCF upsized to €200 million, of which €176 million will
be undrawn at close and which matures in 2025. The RCF contains
a net senior leverage springing covenant tested if drawings reach or exceed
40% of facility commitments. Should it be tested,
Moody's expects that Curium would retain ample headroom against
the test level of 10.15x.
The B2 ratings on the €200 million senior secured first lien RCF
and €959 million equivalent secured first lien term loans,
one notch above the CFR, reflect their large share of the group's
debt structure and the degree of loss absorption offered by the new €275
million second lien facility ranking behind.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next
12-18 months the group will (1) grow revenue and Moody's
adjusted EBITDA, with continuously high contract renewal rates and
new product launches more than offsetting the sales decline in older products,
(2) delever to around 7.0x on a Moody's adjusted basis,
(3) generate Moody's adjusted free cash flow (after exceptionals
and interest) of at least €40 - 50 million per annum whilst
maintaining adequate liquidity and (4) not make any shareholder distributions
or material debt-funded acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Curium's ratings could experience positive pressure should the group
(1) continue to build a track record of organic growth as a consolidated
business, supported by a longer history of successful product launches
and consolidated audited accounts, coupled with (2) Moody's
adjusted leverage sustainably reduced below 6.0x and, (3)
FCF/debt rising to well above 5%.
Curium's ratings could experience downward pressure if (1) any of
the conditions for the stable outlook were not to be met or, (2)
Moody's adjusted leverage failed to decline to below 7.5x
or, (3) FCF generation were to weaken towards zero on a sustainable
basis or the liquidity position deteriorated.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
Assignments:
..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Caa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l
....Outlook, Remains Stable
COMPANY PROFILE
Curium, dual-headquartered in the UK and France, is
a global producer and supplier of nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical
products to around 6,000 imaging centres, primarily in Europe
and the US. The group's radioactive products and tracers enhance
the outcome of diagnostic imaging in oncology and cardiology (together
representing around 60% of revenue) as well as renal, lung
and bone diseases.
The group has been majority-owned by financial investor CapVest
since 2016. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, Curium generated
revenue of €620 million, including a full 12 months'
contribution from acquisitions made in the period (MAP and Zevacor).
