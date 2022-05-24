Moody's downgrades Curo's ratings to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 Curo Group Holdings Corp.'s (Curo) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured debt rating. Curo's outlook remains stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Curo Group Holdings Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Curo Group Holdings Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Curo's ratings followed the company's announcement[1] that it had entered into an agreement to sell its US deep subprime consumer loan business to Community Choice Financial, an Ohio-based consumer finance firm, for a cash consideration of $345 million ($35 million of which will be payable over 12 months following the transaction's closing); and that it had agreed to acquire First Heritage Credit, a Mississippi-based near-prime consumer installment lender, for a total cash consideration of $140 million.

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Curo's leverage profile will continue to deteriorate following the closing of these transactions as a result of the loss of its highest-earning segment. Moody's expects Curo's ratio of recourse debt to EBITDA to rise to 8.9x by the end of 2022, up from 4.0x at the end of 2020 and 2.8x in 2019. Recourse debt to EBITDA stood elevated at 7.5x at year-end 2021. Part of this increase is due to Curo's recent acquisitions of Heights Finance, a US near prime lender, and Flexiti, a Canadian point-of-sale (POS) lender, in 2021. The transformation of Curo from primarily a deep subprime lender to a more diversified consumer finance company with near prime loan offerings in the US and a variety of products in Canada will entail considerable integration risks, particularly against a challenging macro-economic backdrop characterized by rising inflation and the post-pandemic worsening of consumer asset quality.

Moody's said the adverse earnings and leverage repercussions associated with Curo's strategic transition outweigh the possible longer-term benefits that could accrue from the transactions. Moody's expects that Curo's regulatory risks will decline as near-prime consumer lending has lower regulatory risks than the firm's legacy deep subprime consumer lending segment. In recent years, lawmakers in several states have enacted legislation to restrict the business activities of lenders that provide loan products charging in excess of a 36% annual percentage rate (APR), negatively impacting loan originations and profitability for companies such as Curo. Importantly, Curo's management has ample time to execute on its plan, with its first significant debt maturity coming in 2028.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that Curo has sufficient near-term liquidity to execute its strategic plan, but that its profitability and leverage will remain challenged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Curo's ratings could be upgraded if profitability sustainably improves whereby the ratio of net income/average managed assets exceeds 2% and the ratio of recourse debt/EBITDA improves and remains below 4.5x.

Curo's ratings could be downgraded if profitability further deteriorates materially and if leverage deteriorates beyond 9x recourse debt/EBITDA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

