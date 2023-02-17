Moody's downgrades Cyxtera's CFR to Caa2; outlook changed to negative

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Cyxtera DC Holdings, Inc.'s (Cyxtera) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and its probability of default rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Cyxtera's senior secured first lien credit facility, consisting of a $120.1 million revolver due November 2023 and approximately $869 million of outstanding term loans due May 2024, were downgraded to Caa2 from B3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrades and change in outlook to negative reflect, in part, Cyxtera's governance weaknesses, including aggressive financial strategy and risk management practices and an inconsistent track record as evidenced by the company's protracted and still unsuccessful efforts to facilitate a refinancing of its revolver well in advance of a November 1, 2023 maturity ($42 million was outstanding as of September 30, 2022) as Moody's had previously expected. Recently, Cyxtera's term loan lenders and the company itself both hired advisors and legal counsel to assist in ongoing refinancing negotiations. While Moody's believes Cyxtera's underlying business fundamentals, bookings trends and demand-driven capital spending remain solid growth drivers, the company's near-term debt maturities and negative free cash flow over the next two years heighten liquidity pressures. Cxytera's capital structure is currently untenable without better visibility into its refinancing path progress. Moody's believes the possibility of default via distressed debt exchanges or a restructuring over the next few months is a significant and increasing risk.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cyxtera DC Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cyxtera DC Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cyxtera's Caa2 CFR reflects elevated leverage, negative free cash flow, heightened liquidity pressures tied to near-term debt maturities, apparent diminishing capital market access opportunities and a currently untenable capital structure that implies a high risk of distressed debt exchanges or outright default. The company's negative free cash flow is largely tied to demand-driven capital intensity related to expansion objectives in Tier 1 markets. Cyxtera continues to face risks inherent to the industry, including intense competition and funding the high level of capital investing necessary to meet rising customer demand and to drive stronger top line growth. These factors are offset by Cyxtera's relative scale as a large publicly traded global retail colocation provider and its solid market position operating data centers in major Tier 1 markets providing retail colocation and interconnection services to a sizable customer base of large enterprise and global service providers. In addition, the company's contracted recurring revenue, sustained improvement in bookings and churn trends, solid mid-single digit revenue growth, growing interconnection revenue, rising capacity utilization and increased productivity from a reorganized and regionally-focused sales force and strengthened channel partner relationships are all foundational strengths that can support steady credit profile improvement assuming access to a balanced mix of both debt and equity capital. Cyxtera's plans to convert to a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes by a January 1, 2024 target date could enhance and diversify funding sources.

Moody's views Cyxtera's liquidity as weak, as reflected by its SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating. As of September 30, 2022, Cyxtera had $86 million of cash and cash equivalents, but committed capital spending will cause balance sheet cash to decrease to around $25 million for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 in Moody's estimation. Cyxtera's current balance sheet cash and available liquidity is insufficient to fully fund cash deficits through year-end 2023, raising risks of a near-term default. Assuming current debt levels remain approximately the same, Moody's forecasts 8.5x debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) at year-end 2023, falling to around 7.5x by year-end 2024. However, without a successful equity capital infusion and full refinancing over the next few months, Moody's believes Cyxtera is at very high risk for default via distressed debt exchanges or a restructuring.

Cyxtera's existing $120 million revolver maturing November 1, 2023 contains a first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 7x that is tested at the end of any quarter for which more than 35% of revolver capacity is utilized. Cyxtera has additional liquidity under a three-year $37.5 million accounts receivable securitization facility which matures August 31, 2025, and of which $19.6 million was drawn as of September 30, 2022.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Cyxtera, as reflected in the Caa2-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The senior secured first lien credit facilities, which include the company's revolver and term loans, are rated Caa2 (LGD3), in line with the Caa2 corporate family rating. The uncertainty around the level of unsecured operating and capital lease rejection claims in a default scenario results in a one notch lower rating to Caa2 for these senior secured first lien credit facilities than indicated in Moody's LGD model.

Governance was a factor in this rating downgrade. Cyxtera's ESG Credit Impact Score was changed to CIS-5 (Very Highly Negative) from CIS-4 (Highly Negative). The score reflects moderately negative environmental risk (an Environmental Score of E-3), neutral-to-low social risk (a Social Score of S-2) and very highly negative governance risk (a Governance Score of G-5). The company's Governance Score was changed to G-5 (Very Highly Negative) from G-4 (Highly Negative) to reflect Cyxtera's increasingly aggressive financial strategy and risk management practices operating with elevated debt leverage in a growing, capital intensive and competitive industry, as well as an inconsistent track record as recently evidenced by the company's protracted efforts to facilitate a refinancing of its partially drawn revolver at least 12 months in advance of its maturity. The company benefits from sizable public shareholders now since the July 31, 2021 merger with publicly listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, as well as a more diversified group of equity investors that also includes public retail equity investors. A consortium of private equity owners, which maintains a slim majority of economic control in the company, is balanced by a Board of Directors with solid representation among independent members.

The negative outlook reflects heightening liquidity pressures and elevated and rising debt leverage tied to capital intensity inherent in the data center industry, compounded by capital market access difficulties and a currently untenable capital structure. Without improved financial flexibility in the very near term, including access to a more balanced mix of debt and equity capital sources to facilitate refinancing needs, Cyxtera's near term ability to maintain and expand its market position and customer base and service its sizable debt obligations will be severely impaired.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Cyxtera's ratings if: 1) the company successfully completes a refinancing that results in a more sustainable capital structure, 2) solid operating performance and bookings and churn trends continue and 3) adequate liquidity is maintained.

Moody's could downgrade Cyxtera's ratings if Moody's assessment of the probability of default increases or the expectations for recovery in default deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, Cyxtera consists of 66 carrier-neutral data centers providing colocation services across 33 markets on three continents to over 2,300 leading enterprises, service providers and government agencies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

