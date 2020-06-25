Moody's downgrades DBSA and IDC to Ba2, maintains negative outlook

Limassol, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family ratings (CFR) and long-term foreign-currency issuer ratings of the Development Bank of Southern Africa ("DBSA") and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook on both issuers remains negative. At the same time, the rating agency has downgraded DBSA's and IDC's long-term national scale issuer ratings to Aa3.za from Aa1.za. DBSA's and IDC's baseline credit assessments (BCAs) of ba3 have been affirmed.

Today's rating actions reflect Moody's assessment that rising fiscal pressures, combined with a financially weak state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector, suggest that the South African government may not always be in a position to provide timely and adequate support to DBSA and IDC, in case of need. As a result, Moody's has lowered its support assumptions to "strong" from "high", and limited its government support uplift to one notch, from two previously.

The full list of all ratings affected by today's rating action is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ISSUER RATINGS DOWNGRADED

Today's rating actions reflect Moody's assessment that rising fiscal pressures is increasingly compromising the South African government's ability to provide timely and adequate support to DBSA and IDC. This assessment is mainly driven by increased fiscal challenges, with the rating agency projecting a budget deficit of 13.5% of GDP in fiscal year 2020 (ending 31 March 2021). Fiscal pressures, which are exacerbated by the economic downturn and support package to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, reduce the space the government has available to provide further support to state-owned enterprises. Recent developments, such as the authorities denying a request from South African Airways for funding earlier in April and Land and Agricultural Development Bank's failure to make payments of maturing credit facilities that has triggered an event of default, have further informed Moody's assessment.

As a result, and despite DBSA's and IDC's 100% government ownership and development mandates, the rating agency has lowered its support assumptions to "strong" from "high". Such support assumptions are consistent with the view that support may still be available, but also capture the risk that support may not be timely or of the magnitude required.

For DBSA and IDC, Moody's revised support assumptions translated to one notch of government support uplift from their ba3 BCAs -- which were affirmed to reflect their strong capital buffers, but also potentially higher asset risks and challenges arising from the capital markets' dislocation triggered by deteriorating macro-economic conditions -- and which resulted in the downgrade of their CFR to Ba2 from Ba1. The downgrade of the issuer ratings further reflect the Ba2 CFR and the alignment of the issuer ratings at the same level, reflecting the absence of structural subordination of unsecured obligations under Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) analysis for Speculative Grade Companies.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on DBSA and IDC is driven by the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, and implies that a potential further weakening of the government's creditworthiness -- which would also signal a weakening capacity and willingness to support SOEs -- will likely impact DBSA's and IDC's ratings as well. The negative outlook further reflects the ongoing challenging operating conditions, which also place pressure on these development finance institutions' financial performance and standalone assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any further weakening in the South African government's credit profile or willingness to support these government-related institutions, could lead to a downgrade. In addition, any material further deterioration in their asset portfolio that would also affect their capital buffers, and a tightening of their funding and liquidity position, would also exert downward rating pressure.

There is a low likelihood of upward rating movement in view of the negative outlook. DBSA's and IDC's outlooks could change to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is stabilized and they maintain a resilient financial performance.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Development Bank of Southern Africa

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....NSR Long-term Issuer Rating, downgraded to Aa3.za from Aa1.za

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed NP

....NSR Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed P-1.za

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

Issuer: Industrial Development Corp. of South Africa

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....NSR Long-term Issuer Rating, downgraded to Aa3.za from Aa1.za

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Carola Schuler

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

