Moody's downgrades DBSA and IDC to Ba2, maintains negative outlook

Limassol, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family ratings (CFR) and long-term
foreign-currency issuer ratings of the Development Bank of Southern
Africa ("DBSA") and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa
(IDC) to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook on both issuers remains negative.
At the same time, the rating agency has downgraded DBSA's and IDC's
long-term national scale issuer ratings to Aa3.za from Aa1.za.
DBSA's and IDC's baseline credit assessments (BCAs) of ba3
have been affirmed.
Today's rating actions reflect Moody's assessment that rising fiscal pressures,
combined with a financially weak state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector,
suggest that the South African government may not always be in a position
to provide timely and adequate support to DBSA and IDC, in case
of need. As a result, Moody's has lowered its support
assumptions to "strong" from "high", and limited its government
support uplift to one notch, from two previously.
The full list of all ratings affected by today's rating action is provided
at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ISSUER RATINGS DOWNGRADED
Today's rating actions reflect Moody's assessment that rising fiscal
pressures is increasingly compromising the South African government's
ability to provide timely and adequate support to DBSA and IDC.
This assessment is mainly driven by increased fiscal challenges,
with the rating agency projecting a budget deficit of 13.5%
of GDP in fiscal year 2020 (ending 31 March 2021). Fiscal pressures,
which are exacerbated by the economic downturn and support package to
mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, reduce
the space the government has available to provide further support to state-owned
enterprises. Recent developments, such as the authorities
denying a request from South African Airways for funding earlier in April
and Land and Agricultural Development Bank's failure to make payments
of maturing credit facilities that has triggered an event of default,
have further informed Moody's assessment.
As a result, and despite DBSA's and IDC's 100%
government ownership and development mandates, the rating agency
has lowered its support assumptions to "strong" from "high". Such
support assumptions are consistent with the view that support may still
be available, but also capture the risk that support may not be
timely or of the magnitude required.
For DBSA and IDC, Moody's revised support assumptions translated
to one notch of government support uplift from their ba3 BCAs --
which were affirmed to reflect their strong capital buffers, but
also potentially higher asset risks and challenges arising from the capital
markets' dislocation triggered by deteriorating macro-economic
conditions -- and which resulted in the downgrade of their CFR to
Ba2 from Ba1. The downgrade of the issuer ratings further reflect
the Ba2 CFR and the alignment of the issuer ratings at the same level,
reflecting the absence of structural subordination of unsecured obligations
under Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) analysis for Speculative Grade
Companies.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on DBSA and IDC is driven by the negative outlook
on the sovereign rating, and implies that a potential further weakening
of the government's creditworthiness -- which would also signal a
weakening capacity and willingness to support SOEs -- will likely
impact DBSA's and IDC's ratings as well. The negative
outlook further reflects the ongoing challenging operating conditions,
which also place pressure on these development finance institutions'
financial performance and standalone assessment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any further weakening in the South African government's credit profile
or willingness to support these government-related institutions,
could lead to a downgrade. In addition, any material further
deterioration in their asset portfolio that would also affect their capital
buffers, and a tightening of their funding and liquidity position,
would also exert downward rating pressure.
There is a low likelihood of upward rating movement in view of the negative
outlook. DBSA's and IDC's outlooks could change to stable if the
sovereign rating outlook is stabilized and they maintain a resilient financial
performance.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Development Bank of Southern Africa
..Downgrades:
....Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
....NSR Long-term Issuer Rating,
downgraded to Aa3.za from Aa1.za
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed NP
....NSR Short-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed P-1.za
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Negative
Issuer: Industrial Development Corp. of South Africa
..Downgrades:
....Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
....NSR Long-term Issuer Rating,
downgraded to Aa3.za from Aa1.za
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Negative
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
