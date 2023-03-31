Moody's downgrades DEMIRE's CFR to B3; negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG's ("DEMIRE" or "the company") long term corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2. At the same time the senior unsecured rating of its €600 million note issuance maturing in October 2024 was downgraded to Caa1 from B2. The outlook remains negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects liquidity concerns resulting from large bond and loan maturities in 2024. Higher interest rates as well as geopolitical and financial market volatility provide for a weak property environment. In this context, DEMIRE's task to refinance the remaining €550 million of bonds and €169 million of secured loans in 2024 is more challenging considering the short timeframe and the limited unencumbered asset base. Property lending as such is still intact, but the current discussions and capital market volatility with respect to some of Europe's largest large banks come with the risk of tighter lending criteria for the entire sector. Moreover, disposals are an important part of funding for the repayment of the bonds, and targeted disposals are more uncertain as investor appetite is reduced and uncertainty around property values persists.

DEMIRE has started to dispose assets to generate proceeds required to repay the bond. The largest sale, the disposal of LogPark in Leipzig, will generate around €80 million of proceeds post repayment of debt attached to the asset. We understand DEMIRE actively works towards disposing more assets, which we consider a requirement to enable the refinancing of the bond.

DEMIRE's operational performance has held up well despite economic volatility in the last years. Occupancy is at similar levels as in 2019, like-for-like rental growth was strongly positive in 2022. This performance will support disposals and also encumbering assets for secured loans. Yet, a portion of DEMIRE's portfolio with more secondary assets will meet lower investor and lender appetite.

One of the complexities in refinancing the bond maturity are the limitations in cyrstalising the asset values at Fair Value REIT AG that has a lower LTV than DEMIRE on a standalone basis. Hence reported consolidated financial metrics do not fully reflect the financial position of DEMIRE on a standalone basis that is subject to refinancing. As of December 2022, Moody's adjusted gross debt/total assets was 55.7% on a consolidated basis, while separating DEMIRE (excluding Fair Value REIT asset and liabilities) would increase this ratio to 64% excluding the equity value in the entity.

Going forward, Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets will benefit signed disposal proceeds in particular for LogPark Leipzig. We have assumed some discount on a material amount of further disposals. As a consequence we estimate Moody's-adjusted consolidated debt/total assets to be around 50-55% in 2024 on a consolidated basis. This includes an assumption of 10-15% further fall in property values.

The interest cover post repayment/refinancing of the bond is not very predictable at this point. Our forward view looks at 2024 more than 2023, as fixed charge coverage pre refinancing of the bond maturity is sufficient to cover interest expense. Both EBITDA as well as interest rates payable depend strongly on disposal success, as much as on interest rates on new debt that is required for refinancing. We expect interest cover to drop to 1.1-1.5x from 2.5x as of FY 2022 because lower debt amounts will cost significantly more than the current 1.7% reported interest cost.

The notching of the senior unsecured notes below the CFR reflects the anticipated change of the capital structure towards a largely secured one.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects increasing uncertainty around property lending and less time remaining to refinance the bond. We expect further disposal activity as well as proceeds from secured financing in the next six to nine months to be key for DEMIRE's refinancing efforts.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is the key credit driver at this point. Liquidity needs stem from substantial debt maturities in 2024 and committed capital spending related to some recent letting activity. Around €720 million out of in total €830 million reported debt matures in 2024. The majority of this debt is the remaining €550 million bond in October 2024 after the company repurchased around €50m in the market last year. At this point, the company does not have sufficient liquidity to cover these maturities, but works towards securing further disposal proceeds complemented by secured debt refinancing. The company also needs to fund committed largely project-based capital spending of more than €110 million, in addition to uncommitted spending on the portfolio over the next 3 years.

We do not have visibility into plans of its key shareholders, a fund run by Apollo acting in concert with the Wecken group, to support the refinancing efforts. Given the uncertain transaction market and anticipated reduction in bank lending availability, some equity support may be required to refinance the 2024 maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

A rating upgrade is less likely to occur given the negative outlook, but it can occur if

- DEMIRE succeeds in disposing material asset volumes with moderate discounts and thereby secures repayment of the majority of the 2024 bond maturity

- The company succeeds in raising sufficient alternative debt financing to enable a bond refinancing at a sustainable interest cover

- Operating performance continues to be solid

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- Failure to raise material further proceeds to address the refinancing of the upcoming debt maturity through disposal proceeds exceeding already signed transactions, as well as through encumbering existing assets

- A deterioration in the lending appetite for secondary German real estate assets making both disposals and refinancing from secured banks more unlikely

- Weaker operational performance of the asset portfolio

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Schmitt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

