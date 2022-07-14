Moody's downgrades DKT to B3; outlook negative

Madrid, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Danish telecom operator DKT Holdings ApS ("DKT" or "the company"), as well as its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the ratings on the EUR 1,050 million and USD 410 million backed senior secured notes issued by DKT Finance ApS ("DKT Finance"), to (P)B3 from (P)B2 the rating on the senior unsecured EMTN programme of TDC Holding A/S and to B3 from B2 the ratings on the GBP 425 million senior unsecured notes due February 2023, issued under the EMTN programme.

The outlook on all ratings has changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects the pending refinancing of the high yield bonds raised by DKT Finance, which mature in June 2023," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for DKT.

"Assuming a successful refinancing of this debt, the downgrade to B3 reflects that rising interest costs in the current market conditions will certainly constrain the ability of the group to generate free cash flow and reduce leverage over a prolonged period of time, while keeping its interest coverage metrics under pressure," adds Mr Winzer.

Moody's noted that the GBP 425 million senior unsecured notes due February 2023 issued under the senior unsecured EMTN programme of TDC Holding A/S have been prefunded.

The pending refinancing of a debt instrument less than 12 months ahead of its maturity reflects the company's weak liquidity management and is a financial strategy and risk management consideration captured under governance risks under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DKT faces a large debt maturity in June 2023, when its EUR 1,050 million and USD 410 million backed senior secured notes issued by DKT Finance mature. While Moody's understands that the company is working on a refinancing plan that will be completed in the coming months, current capital market conditions are making this refinancing more challenging and also potentially more costly, given the increase in interest rates.

Moody's notes that rising interest rates for any new financing will certainly constrain the ability of the group to generate free cash flow and reduce leverage over a prolonged period of time, while keeping its interest coverage metrics under pressure.

Moody's now expects DKT to generate negative free cash flow through 2025, partly owing to higher interest rates, but also to high capex levels and a flattish EBITDA performance given the impact of inflation on the company's cost base. As a result, Moody's expects that the company's leverage, on a Moody's adjusted basis, will remain above 6.5x over the same period, while its ratio of EBITDA-Capex/interest expense will likely stay below 1.0x through 2025.

DKT's B3 CFR continues to reflect Moody's expectation that (1) operating performance at both Nuuday A/S and TDC Net A/S will remain broadly flattish in a highly competitive market with limited revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) its free cash flow (FCF) will remain negative over the two to three years as a result of high capital spending to roll out fibre and 5G and significantly higher cost of debt, and (3) Moody's-adjusted leverage will remain high at around 6.6x-6.9x through 2025, with no expectation of improvement.

The ratings of DKT also takes into consideration its robust operations in Denmark (Aaa stable), with strong market shares in mobile, TV, broadband and fixed voice; its enhanced fixed and mobile network infrastructures; and the ownership of most of the critical telecom infrastructure in Denmark. However, Moody's stated that these strong underlying operating factors do not fully offset the company's weak liquidity risk management and weak financial metrics with limited expectation of deleveraging over the next 2 to 3 years, absent shareholder support.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the rating reflects the company's currently inadequate liquidity profile, with significant debt maturities to be refinanced over the next 12 months as well as the company's weak credit metrics, including high leverage of around 6.6x-6.9x over the next 12 to 18 months, weak interest coverage metrics and sustained negative free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DKT's rating could be lowered further if the company fails to refinance its 2023 debt maturities in the coming months with a consistent and sustainable debt structure, or/and if its operating performance weakens beyond Moody's expectations, including adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 7.0x on a sustained basis and an EBITDA-Capex/interest expense ratio sustainably below 1.0x.

Given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on the rating. However, overtime, upward pressure can develop on DKT's rating if the company's medium term liquidity needs are solved, its operating performance improves sustainably, leading to stronger credit metrics, such as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 6.0x on a sustained basis, its EBITDA – Capex/interest expense ratio rises above 1.3x and the company generates sustainable positive FCF.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: DKT Holdings ApS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: DKT Finance ApS

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: TDC Holding A/S

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)B3 from (P)B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DKT Holdings ApS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: DKT Finance ApS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: TDC Holding A/S

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

DKT Holdings ApS, a company controlled by a consortium of Danish pension funds Arbejdsmarkedets TillÃ¦gspension (ATP), PFA Ophelia InvestCo I 2018 K/S, PKA Ophelia Holding K/S, and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc., is the indirect parent of TDC Holding A/S, the principal provider of fixed-line, mobile, broadband data and cable television services in Denmark. In the last twelve months ended March 2022, the company generated revenue of around DKK 16 billion and reported EBITDA of around DKK 6.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

