Moody's downgrades DTEK Energy's CFR to Ca and changes outlook to negative, appends /LD to PDR

London, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of DTEK Energy B.V. (DTEK Energy) to Ca from Caa3 and changed the outlook to negative from rating under review for downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded DTEK Energy's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD/LD from Caa3-PD. The "/LD" designation reflects an agreement reached with creditors on 8 April 2022 to modify the terms of its outstanding notes to waive certain events of default related to the exercise of PIK options.[1] Moody's regards the amendment as default in the form of a distressed exchange. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 1 March 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ca CFR reflects the significant risk of default and lower expected recovery rate for DTEK Energy creditors because of the significant impact of the military conflict in Ukraine on DTEK Energy's operations and the Ukrainian economy. Since the start of the conflict, DTEK Energy has suffered from decreasing energy demand and production, low energy prices, reduced payment collection, and increased costs resulting from damage to operating assets and associated infrastructure. As a result of these developments, the company announced in March 2022 that operating cash flow was negative in March 2022 and that it expected this to continue during the second quarter and possibly further.

Electricity demand in Ukraine fell by approximately 33% in March 2022 compared to the prior year, with output from coal-fired power stations falling by a similar amount. Only 55% of revenue was being collected by Ukrainian electricity generators as of mid-April, although this has improved from 35% at the beginning of the conflict.

DTEK Energy's assets have also been directly affected by the conflict. The group has lost control of the Lukhanskaya TPP, and output at the Zaporitz'ka TPP was reduced because of disruption to coal supply due to damage to railway infrastructure.

On 24 February 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine passed a resolution affecting the operation of Ukrainian banks following the imposition of martial law. This resolution prohibited the release of cash from Ukranian bank accounts in foreign currencies and imposed a moratorium on cross-border foreign currency payments, with certain exceptions. DTEK Energy was able to pay the cash portion of its March 2022 coupon payment on 11 April 2022 with US dollars held outside Ukraine, but it is unclear whether it will be able to make payments in future periods.

DTEK Energy continues to face very high refinancing risk when substantially all of its outstanding debt, which is denominated in US dollars, matures in December 2027. This risk is exacerbated by uncertainty over the future exchange rate between Ukrainian hryvnia and US dollars, which has been officially fixed at the level of 24 February 2022 since the start of the conflict. There is no certainty that DTEK Energy will be able to refinance the notes, given the long-term effects of the conflict on its business, and because pressure on coal-fired generation is likely to increase over time.

The Ca-PD/LD PDR reflects the agreement reached between DTEK Energy and its creditors on 8 April 2022 to amend the terms of the 7.0/7.5% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2027 issued by DTEK Finance PLC. The agreement allows DTEK Energy to pay a portion of consecutive coupon payments in kind, reducing its cash interest expense. The original terms of the notes permitted DTEK Energy to exercise the PIK option up to four times between 2022 and maturity of the notes, but not in consecutive periods. Following the agreement, DTEK Energy exercised the PIK option for the March 2022 coupon payment and Moody's expects it to do so again in June 2022.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that further amendments to the DTEK Finance notes will be required if the military conflict and associated operational disruptions persist.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilised following resolution of the military conflict if Moody's expects debt recovery to be higher than 65%.

The CFR could be downgraded if Moody's believes that debt recovery is likely to be lower than 35%. Further operational cash outflows, loss of assets, devaluation of the hryvna, or other developments that further reduce the profitability of coal-fired generation in Ukraine could contribute to lower recoveries.

COMPANY PROFILE

DTEK Energy B.V. (DTEK Energy) is Ukraine's largest private power generator. As of January 2022, the group operated eight thermal power generation plants with total installed capacity of 13.3 gigawatts, three coal processing plants, nine coal mines and two coal-related machinery manufacturers. DTEK Energy accounted for 18% of Ukraine's total generated electricity in 2021 and 57% of Ukrainian coal production, almost all of which was consumed in the company's thermal power plants. DTEK Energy is indirectly owned by DTEK B.V., which also operates electricity distribution and supply, renewable energy, gas production and commodity trading businesses in Ukraine. DTEK B.V. is fully owned by the financial and industrial group System Capital Management, whose 100% shareholder is Rinat Akhmetov.

