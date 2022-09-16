Moody's downgrades DaVita's CFR to Ba3; stable outlook

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded DaVita, Inc.'s ("DaVita") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 and affirmed the senior secured rating at Ba1. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity to SGL-2 from SGL-1, signifying good liquidity. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects DaVita's aggressive financial policies and deterioration in liquidity - as evidenced by the recent revolver draw to fund the share buyback – at a time when the US dialysis business is facing multiple headwinds. These include challenges to grow earnings caused by lower treatment volumes due to the pandemic, operating costs inflation, and on-going investment in value-based care Integrated Kidney Care ("IKC"). As a result, Moody's expects leverage to remain high, between 4.5-5.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. DaVita's active share buyback strategy is aggressive and favors shareholders at the expense of creditors. Furthermore, Moody's expects that the company may continue to use debt to finance its share repurchases, which will contribute to elevated leverage and erode liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DaVita Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: DaVita Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DaVita Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

DaVita Inc.'s Ba3 CFR is constrained by the company's moderately high financial leverage – with debt/EBITDA at 4.7x as of June 30, 2022 -- and its heavy reliance on commercially insured dialysis patients for the vast majority of profits and free cash flow. DaVita will continue to be challenged to maintain a sufficiently large commercially insured end stage renal disease (ESRD) patient population to sustain its profitability. ESRD patients automatically convert to Medicare after a maximum of 33 months on dialysis. DaVita is reimbursed by Medicare at a fraction of what it earns from commercial payors. The CFR also reflects the company's near total reliance on the ESRD market which makes the company vulnerable to potential unfavorable market developments. These include further slowing in the growth of ESRD patient volumes and uncertainties regarding the availability of charitable premium assistance for dialysis patients. DaVita also faces uncertainties around the potential implementation of new payment models designed to accelerate penetration into the home dialysis setting and increase the supply of healthy kidneys for transplant.

The Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's considerable scale and extensive network of dialysis outpatient clinics across 46 US states. It is also supported by the recurring revenue stream attributed to dialysis, as the treatment is critically important to patients who require treatment three times per week indefinitely. The CFR also reflects DaVita's robust free cash flow and good liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects the underlying stability of DaVita's cash flows, supported by continued growth in the population of people needing dialysis, of about 1% to 2% per year.

ESG considerations are material to DaVita's credit rating. DaVita has highly negative credit exposure to social considerations (S-4) driven by customer relations and responsible production, which consider the company's potential liability related to patient care, as well as highly negative exposure to human capital, as the company relies on specialized labor to provide its services. Dialysis companies also face credit risk exposures around the significant disparity between the reimbursement they receive for treating commercially insured patients and the amount they receive for treating patients insured by Medicare. Various states have pursued legislation, that if passed, could reduce DaVita's and other dialysis companies' profits. Furthermore, efforts to increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant, if successful, would slow ESRD patient volume growth.

DaVita has moderately negative credit exposure to governance considerations (G-3) reflecting moderately aggressive financial policies as evidenced by significant, and sometimes debt-funded, share buybacks.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that DaVita will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months through its combination of cash, marketable securities and partial revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if DaVita sustains debt to EBITDA below 4 times while demonstrating discipline with respect to acquisitions and shareholder returns.

The ratings could be downgraded if material rate reimbursement cuts are implemented by either commercial insurers or Medicare, if operating performance deteriorates, and/or if liquidity erodes. A downgrade could also result if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5 times or demand for outpatient dialysis services slows.

DaVita, Inc., headquartered in Denver, CO, is an independent provider of dialysis services primarily in the US for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (chronic kidney failure). The company also provides home dialysis services, inpatient dialysis services through contractual arrangements with hospitals, laboratory services and other ancillary services. DaVita reported $11.6 billion of revenues from continuing operations for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022.

