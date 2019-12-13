Moody's downgrades Daimler to A3 with a negative outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Daimler AG Daimler Canada Finance Inc. Daimler Finance North America LLC Daimler International Finance B.V. DaimlerChrysler Company LLC Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd Mercedes-Benz Finance Co., Ltd. Mercedes-Benz Japan Co., Ltd. Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Daimler AG: Credit opinion update following downgrade to A3 Credit Opinion: Daimler AG: Credit opinion update following outlook change to negative Credit Opinion: Daimler AG: Credit opinion update following the publication of year-end 2018 results Credit Opinion: Daimler AG: Update to Discussion of Key Credit Factors Credit Opinion: Daimler AG: Update to Discussion of Key Credit Factors Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Daimler to A3 with a negative outlook 13 Dec 2019 Frankfurt am Main, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Daimler AG's (Daimler) long-term ratings to A3 from A2 and its short term ratings to Prime-2 from Prime-1. The outlook remains negative. "The downgrade to A3 was triggered by Daimler's significantly reduced guidance for its earnings outlook for the period 2020-2022 that will be further burdened by restructuring provisions and cash needs for the planned redundancy programme over the same period," says Falk Frey a Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Daimler. "Low visibility and predictability about the future share of plug-in hybrid- and pure battery electric vehicles with lower margins than current combustion engine powered cars and a potential decline in light vehicles demand in North America, Europe or China could further delay a recovery in Daimler's credit metrics which is reflected in the negative outlook," Frey added. A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Since Moody's last rating action of an outlook change to negative from stable in July this year, Daimler has announced a new guidance for financial targets as well as strategic measures including an efficiency programme for all of its divisions during its capital markets day. Daimler lowered its profitability targets for the next three years and now targets 4% and 6% EBIT margin in 2020 and 2022 respectively for Mercedes-Benz Cars &Vans (2018: 6.9%). Similarly, for the Trucks & Buses unit EBIT margin targets have also been reduced to above 5% and above 7% after 7-9% through the cycle earlier this year. One of the reasons for the revision have been costs for CO2 compliance in the EU in 2020/2021. The company anticipates these costs to negatively impact its EBIT margin by 1% in 2020. Moody's acknowledges that Daimler has announced a detailed cost savings and efficiency program in November with guidance on profitability and cash generation for the transition period to electrification in the next 2 years. It has become clear that Daimler's credit metrics will be depressed and clearly below the requirements for an A2 rating for a prolonged period of time. The efficiency measures to be implemented will result in significant upfront restructuring costs and weigh on future cash flows and credit metrics at least until the end of fiscal year 2021. Moody's also recognizes a number of challenges related to Environmental, Social and Governance factors and megatrends in the automotive industry, such as (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions regulation and electrification, (2) autonomous driving and connectivity, (3) increasing vehicle safety regulations as well as (4) new market entrants. We expect Daimler and its peers to require sizeable investments over the coming years to weather these challenges. These investments into R&D and capex will make it harder for Daimler to support a turnaround in its profit and cash flow generation as we believe they are required to protect its business in the long-term. While we believe its roadmap to become compliant with stricter emissions regulation in Europe is largely achievable, compliance costs have materially increased and success of the roadmap hinges to some degree on consumer acceptance and pricing policies of peers that are not in Daimler's control. Daimler AG's (Daimler) A3 rating remains supported by (1) the company's well-established and diversified franchise with a strong brand value and in particular its highly valued Mercedes-Benz brand, (2) its global geographic footprint with a focus on the premium segment that has performed more stable historically as well as (3) its solid capital structure and less aggressive financial policy than in the last years with a more balanced dividend policy In our analysis of Daimler, we also consider the risk profile of both the industrial operations and that of the financial services as well as the relationship between the two segments, in accordance with Moody's Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations rating methodology, published in August 2019. Overall, we consider that Daimler's rating could be modestly pulled down by the potential need to provide financial support to its captive finance subsidiaries including our estimate of the potential equity shortfall at the captive and liquidity call by the captive. LIQUIDITY As of 30 September 2019, the company's sources of cash included cash and marketable securities of around EUR21.0 billion as well as EUR11.0 billion available under its new syndicated credit facility maturing in 2024. In our theoretical scenario of no access to the capital markets for its manufacturing and financial services activities, Daimler had a coverage of less than 12 months of its corporate needs as of 30 September 2019. This largely reflects the large debt repayments, to a significant degree short-dated, of its growing financial services arm, captured in our liquidity analysis. In addition to that, we anticipate Daimler's Capex spending will remain high albeit somewhat declining, which, together with its dividend distributions, will constrain its liquidity profile in the coming quarters. On the Working Capital side, we anticipate some cash releases over the next 12 months. Given the self-liquidating/amortizing nature of credit contracts in the financial services division, the somewhat constrained liquidity situation is acceptable despite Daimler's high rating. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects uncertainties about the company's ability to improve its profitability (EBITA margin) towards 6% by 2021 in an environment that provides low visibility about the future sales mix between traditional combustion engine cars and electrified vehicles that are currently less profitable. The negative outlook also takes into consideration the risk of cyclical market demand declines especially in Europe, North America and China, Daimler's key markets. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN/UP Daimler's ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) its inability to turn around EBITA margin towards 6% in 2021 (2) rising leverage, (Debt/EBITDA) exceeding 2.5x or (3) no material improvement in Daimler's liquidity profile. Although an upgrade is currently not likely, Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings in case of (1) EBITA margin to exceed 7%, (2) generating a significantly improved and sustained positive free cash flow (as defined by Moody's) of more than EUR3.0 billion p.a. resulting in a continued FCF/Debt of above 20%, (3) Debt/EBITDA to remain sustainably below 2.0x or (4) a material improvement in Daimler's liquidity coverage beyond the currently weak levels LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Daimler AG Downgrades: .... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to A3 from A2 ....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-2 from P-1 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....Other Short Term, Downgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Daimler Canada Finance Inc. Downgrades: ....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-2 from P-1 ....BACKED Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-2 from P-1 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....BACKED Other Short Term, Downgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Daimler Finance North America LLC Downgrades: ....BACKED Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-2 from P-1 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Daimler International Finance B.V. Downgrades: ....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-2 from P-1 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: DaimlerChrysler Company LLC Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance Co., Ltd. Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....BACKED Other Short Term, Downgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Japan Co., Ltd. Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited Affirmations: ....NSR BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed Aaa.za ....NSR BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1.za Downgrades: ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2 ....BACKED Other Short Term, Downgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. CORPORATE PROFILE Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Daimler AG is one of the world's leading premium passenger car manufacturers through its highly valuable Mercedes-Benz premium brand as well as a global leader in the medium and heavy trucks market with solid market shares in Europe, Brazil, NAFTA and Japan. In 2018, Daimler generated revenue of EUR167.4 billion and reported EBIT of EUR11.1 billion. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Falk Frey

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​ © 2019 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​