Moody's downgrades Daimler to A3 with a negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded Daimler AG's (Daimler) long-term ratings to A3
from A2 and its short term ratings to Prime-2 from Prime-1.
The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade to A3 was triggered by Daimler's significantly
reduced guidance for its earnings outlook for the period 2020-2022
that will be further burdened by restructuring provisions and cash needs
for the planned redundancy programme over the same period,"
says Falk Frey a Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Daimler.
"Low visibility and predictability about the future share of plug-in
hybrid- and pure battery electric vehicles with lower margins than
current combustion engine powered cars and a potential decline in light
vehicles demand in North America, Europe or China could further
delay a recovery in Daimler's credit metrics which is reflected
in the negative outlook," Frey added.
A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Since Moody's last rating action of an outlook change to negative
from stable in July this year, Daimler has announced a new guidance
for financial targets as well as strategic measures including an efficiency
programme for all of its divisions during its capital markets day.
Daimler lowered its profitability targets for the next three years and
now targets 4% and 6% EBIT margin in 2020 and 2022 respectively
for Mercedes-Benz Cars &Vans (2018: 6.9%).
Similarly, for the Trucks & Buses unit EBIT margin targets have
also been reduced to above 5% and above 7% after 7-9%
through the cycle earlier this year.
One of the reasons for the revision have been costs for CO2 compliance
in the EU in 2020/2021. The company anticipates these costs to
negatively impact its EBIT margin by 1% in 2020.
Moody's acknowledges that Daimler has announced a detailed cost
savings and efficiency program in November with guidance on profitability
and cash generation for the transition period to electrification in the
next 2 years. It has become clear that Daimler's credit metrics
will be depressed and clearly below the requirements for an A2 rating
for a prolonged period of time. The efficiency measures to be implemented
will result in significant upfront restructuring costs and weigh on future
cash flows and credit metrics at least until the end of fiscal year 2021.
Moody's also recognizes a number of challenges related to Environmental,
Social and Governance factors and megatrends in the automotive industry,
such as (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions
regulation and electrification, (2) autonomous driving and connectivity,
(3) increasing vehicle safety regulations as well as (4) new market entrants.
We expect Daimler and its peers to require sizeable investments over the
coming years to weather these challenges. These investments into
R&D and capex will make it harder for Daimler to support a turnaround
in its profit and cash flow generation as we believe they are required
to protect its business in the long-term. While we believe
its roadmap to become compliant with stricter emissions regulation in
Europe is largely achievable, compliance costs have materially increased
and success of the roadmap hinges to some degree on consumer acceptance
and pricing policies of peers that are not in Daimler's control.
Daimler AG's (Daimler) A3 rating remains supported by (1) the company's
well-established and diversified franchise with a strong brand
value and in particular its highly valued Mercedes-Benz brand,
(2) its global geographic footprint with a focus on the premium segment
that has performed more stable historically as well as (3) its solid capital
structure and less aggressive financial policy than in the last years
with a more balanced dividend policy
In our analysis of Daimler, we also consider the risk profile of
both the industrial operations and that of the financial services as well
as the relationship between the two segments, in accordance with
Moody's Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations rating
methodology, published in August 2019. Overall, we
consider that Daimler's rating could be modestly pulled down by the potential
need to provide financial support to its captive finance subsidiaries
including our estimate of the potential equity shortfall at the captive
and liquidity call by the captive.
LIQUIDITY
As of 30 September 2019, the company's sources of cash included
cash and marketable securities of around EUR21.0 billion as well
as EUR11.0 billion available under its new syndicated credit facility
maturing in 2024. In our theoretical scenario of no access to the
capital markets for its manufacturing and financial services activities,
Daimler had a coverage of less than 12 months of its corporate needs as
of 30 September 2019. This largely reflects the large debt repayments,
to a significant degree short-dated, of its growing financial
services arm, captured in our liquidity analysis.
In addition to that, we anticipate Daimler's Capex spending will
remain high albeit somewhat declining, which, together with
its dividend distributions, will constrain its liquidity profile
in the coming quarters. On the Working Capital side, we anticipate
some cash releases over the next 12 months. Given the self-liquidating/amortizing
nature of credit contracts in the financial services division, the
somewhat constrained liquidity situation is acceptable despite Daimler's
high rating.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects uncertainties about the company's
ability to improve its profitability (EBITA margin) towards 6%
by 2021 in an environment that provides low visibility about the future
sales mix between traditional combustion engine cars and electrified vehicles
that are currently less profitable. The negative outlook also takes
into consideration the risk of cyclical market demand declines especially
in Europe, North America and China, Daimler's key markets.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN/UP
Daimler's ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) its inability
to turn around EBITA margin towards 6% in 2021 (2) rising leverage,
(Debt/EBITDA) exceeding 2.5x or (3) no material improvement in
Daimler's liquidity profile.
Although an upgrade is currently not likely, Moody's would
consider upgrading the ratings in case of (1) EBITA margin to exceed 7%,
(2) generating a significantly improved and sustained positive free cash
flow (as defined by Moody's) of more than EUR3.0 billion
p.a. resulting in a continued FCF/Debt of above 20%,
(3) Debt/EBITDA to remain sustainably below 2.0x or (4) a material
improvement in Daimler's liquidity coverage beyond the currently
weak levels
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Daimler AG
Downgrades:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
A3 from A2
....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to
P-2 from P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....Other Short Term, Downgraded to
(P)P-2 from (P)P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Daimler Canada Finance Inc.
Downgrades:
....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to
P-2 from P-1
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Downgraded
to P-2 from P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....BACKED Other Short Term, Downgraded
to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Daimler Finance North America LLC
Downgrades:
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Downgraded
to P-2 from P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)A3 from (P)A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Daimler International Finance B.V.
Downgrades:
....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to
P-2 from P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: DaimlerChrysler Company LLC
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty.
Ltd
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance Co.,
Ltd.
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....BACKED Other Short Term, Downgraded
to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Japan Co.,
Ltd.
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited
Affirmations:
....NSR BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed Aaa.za
....NSR BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed
P-1.za
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....BACKED Other Short Term, Downgraded
to (P)P-2 from (P)P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer
Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Daimler AG is one of
the world's leading premium passenger car manufacturers through its highly
valuable Mercedes-Benz premium brand as well as a global leader
in the medium and heavy trucks market with solid market shares in Europe,
Brazil, NAFTA and Japan. In 2018, Daimler generated
revenue of EUR167.4 billion and reported EBIT of EUR11.1
billion.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
