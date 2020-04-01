Moody's downgrades Danaher's senior unsecured rating to Baa1 on close of Cytiva acquisition; outlook stable

New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Danaher Corporation's
("Danaher") senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from A2 on review
for downgrade. The rating agency also downgraded Danaher's
commercial paper ratings to Prime-2 from Prime-1 on review
for downgrade. These actions follow the completion of Danaher's
Cytiva acquisition (formerly known as GE's biologics business).
This concludes the review of Danaher's ratings, which was
initiated in February 2019. The outlook is stable.
"The completion of the Cytiva transaction enhances Danaher's
biologics offering by adding complementary chromatography assets,"
stated Jonathan Kanarek, Moody's Vice President/ Senior Credit
Officer. "Danaher's strong track record of successfully
integrating large acquisitions will be tested amidst a very weak macroeconomic
backdrop," Kanarek continued.
The downgrade of Danaher's long-term senior unsecured rating
reflects Moody's view that Danaher's desire to grow its healthcare
business will require more aggressive financial policies than those exhibited
previously. It also reflects Moody's expectation that leverage
will remain elevated following the completion of the Cytiva acquisition.
Pro forma for Cytiva, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA for the
LTM period ending December 31, 2019 will rise to approximately 4.5
times. The rating agency expects Danaher to the mid-3 times
over the next 18-24 months.
Ratings affirmed:
DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.
Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1
The outlook is stable.
Ratings downgraded:
Danaher Corporation
Senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A2 Rating under review for downgrade
Commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-1 Rating under
review for downgrade
The outlook, previously Rating Under Review, was changed to
stable.
DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.
Backed commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-1 Rating
under review for downgrade
The outlook is stable.
DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.
Senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A2 Rating under review for downgrade
Commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-1 Rating under
review for downgrade
The outlook, previously Rating Under Review, was changed to
stable.
DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.
Backed senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A2 Rating under review for
downgrade
The outlook, previously Rating Under Review, was changed to
stable.
Danaher Luxembourg Finance S.a.r.l.
Backed commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-1 Rating
under review for downgrade
This entity does not have an outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Danaher's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's sizeable
and diversified revenue base. Further, the company has favorable
growth prospects in its life sciences, diagnostics and environmental
businesses. Danaher's leading market positions in businesses with
high recurring revenues and proven operating systems support the company's
consistently strong operating margins and cash flow generation.
The rating also benefits from a high degree of geographic diversification.
Danaher's rating is constrained by its aggressive acquisition strategy
as it continues to build its portfolio in high-growth markets.
Danaher's acquisition of Cytiva, completed on March 31, 2020,
underscores this risk. This acquisition has significantly increased
Danaher's financial leverage, with pro forma debt/EBITDA in the
mid 4 times range upon close.
The stable outlook reflects Danaher's good track record of effectively
integrating and improving the margins of its acquired businesses and generating
strong free cash flow.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Lost business days by the customers of life science
companies such as Danaher will temporarily reduce the demand for certain
consumable products. The company's operations, products and
services are subject to various environmental laws and regulations which
impose limitations on the discharge of pollutants into the environment,
establish standards for handling, storing and disposing of hazardous
and nonhazardous waste. An inability to adhere to such standards
could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. From
a governance standpoint, Danaher has historically operated with
conservative financial strategies. However, the company has
recently demonstrated increasingly more aggressive financial policies
with respect to its acquisition strategy and the financing for this strategy.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Danaher reduces leverage and demonstrates
a reduced appetite for debt-financed acquisitions, as well
as a commitment to more conservative financial policies. Specifically,
if Moody's believes Danaher will operate with adjusted debt/EBITDA below
3.0 times on a sustained basis, the ratings could be upgraded.
The ratings could be downgraded if Danaher's financial policies become
more aggressive, including a significant increase in shareholder
dividends, share repurchases, or other acquisitions while
the Cytiva integration is ongoing. A downgrade could also result
if Moody's expects Danaher's pace of deleveraging will be materially hampered
by a global economic slowdown. Specifically, if Danaher fails
to reduce debt/EBITDA below 3.5 times, ratings could be downgraded.
Danaher Corporation is a manufacturer of products serving the needs of
various customers in the Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental
& Applied Solutions industries. Revenues for the last twelve
months ending December 31, 2019 were $17.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Medical-Product-and-Device-Industry--PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Kanarek, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653