Moody's downgrades Dayco's CFR and secured debt rating to Caa2 on heightened refinancing risk; outlook negative

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Dayco Products, LLC's ("Dayco") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3, its probability of default rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD and the senior secured term loan rating to Caa2 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the B3 rating on Dayco's proposed $470 million term loan. The rating outlook is negative.

The downgrade of the ratings and the negative outlook reflect Moody's view that Dayco faces significant refinancing risk in addressing the May 2023 maturities of its first lien term loan facility and asset-based lending facility ("ABL"). This risk has materially heightened following stalled progress in executing a proposed two-year extension to the facilities, which the company launched in April 2022. As a result, Moody's believes there is increased risk that Dayco may pursue a financial restructuring or distressed exchange.

Moody's believes ongoing capital markets volatility and an increasingly difficult operating environment for automotive suppliers in Europe, a region which contributes about half of Dayco's sales, contributed to the company's inability to execute its proposed refinancing.

Despite these challenges and uncertainties, Moody's believes Dayco's operating performance in its fiscal year ending February 2023 will remain consistent with the prior year, including a Moody's adjusted EBITA margin near 10%, debt/EBITDA below 6x and modestly positive free cash flow.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Dayco Products, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Dayco Products, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Withdrawn , previously rated B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dayco Products, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dayco's ratings reflect the company's material refinancing risk in adequately addressing its current May 2023 debt maturities. The ratings also reflect the company's high financial leverage, modest scale relative to global competitors in its end markets, and modest free cash flow. Dayco maintains a good market position with a suite of engine and drivetrain products, including belts, tensioners and dampers, for top automotive manufacturers and aftermarket retailers.

The company's aftermarket business, which historically represents about 45% of total revenue, provides a stable demand base. New product development and a refocus of customer relationships in the aftermarket segment have resulted higher margins over the past twelve months. Ongoing pricing initiatives and benefits from prior facilities consolidations should support steady margins despite higher material, freight and labor costs persisting.

The negative outlook reflects the significant risk Dayco faces in refinancing its current capital structure, including the potential the company may engage in a financial restructuring that could result in a loss to existing creditors.

Moody's views Dayco's liquidity over the next twelve months to be weak since the company's term loan (approximately $450 million outstanding) and ABL (approximately $28 million outstanding) are current and mature in May 2023. The company's current liquidity sources of at least $70 million in cash (end of April 2022) and modest free cash flow of about $10 million expected are insufficient to service the debt absent a refinancing event.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the likelihood that Dayco will engage in a financial restructuring increases and recovery prospects for the senior secured term loan deteriorate from current expectations.

The ratings could be upgraded if Dayco successfully refinances its May 2023 debt maturities. Moody's would also require Dayco's liquidity to be adequate following a successful refinancing in order to upgrade the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dayco Products, LLC, headquartered in Roseville, MI, is a global manufacturer of engine technology solutions targeted at primary and accessory drive systems for the worldwide aftermarket, automotive OE and industrial end markets. Revenue for the last twelve months ended February 28, 2022 was about $912 million. The company is owned primarily by a consortium of Oaktree Capital, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. and TPG Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

