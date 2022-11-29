Moody's downgrades Dedalus' ratings to B3, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Dedalus S.p.A.'s (Dedalus) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3 and B3-PD from B2 and B2-PD respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument ratings on the €1,160 million senior secured term loan B and the €165 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) both issued by Dedalus Finance GmbH. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the significantly weaker free cash flow generation in 2022 and related weakening of the company's liquidity position as a result of the ongoing operational issues from the implementation its enterprise resource planning software and continued one-off extra ordinary costs driven by the recent M&A transactions. As a consequence, credit metrics are currently weak for the B3 rating category.

Dedalus has faced technical issues in DACH and France ERP implementation which led to difficulties in invoicing and cash collection which we understand is not related to the validity of the underlying accounts receivables. Whilst technical ERP issues are largely solved, Dedalus will still need few months to fully collect the outstanding receivables. Due to this we expect free cash flow/debt to be significantly negative in 2022 before returning towards 5% in 2023 including the catch-up effect from the missed cash collection this year. In addition, as a result of the company's fast pace of acquisitions since the initial rating in 2020 as well as higher than expected extra-ordinary costs, we expect debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to be clearly above 7x in 2022 with the potential to reduce in 2023 in case the company does not perform further debt-funded acquisitions.

Moody's recognizes continued high order intake, once converted into revenues should provide a solid basis for a de-leveraging in 2023 and beyond. Furthermore, the B3 CFR on Dedalus S.p.A. positively reflects (1) the leading market position with a highly stable customer base in the healthcare segment and a high share of recurring revenues, (2) the currently ongoing market push by regulation and shift towards technology, (3) the company's consistently high margins, and (4) free cash flow generation potential assuming the absence of shareholder distributions, which should support expected deleveraging going forward.

Nevertheless the rating is constrained by (1) a financial policy characterized by high leverage of 7.4x as per LTM September 2022, excluding the PIK-notes outside the restricted group, (2) a generally saturated and competitive market environment with moderate organic growth potential of around 4-5% (3) ongoing integration issues associated with the acquisitions, (4) a generally low diversification in terms of products and end-markets compared to the wider software market, and (5) utilization of external factoring programs.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the execution risks that the company might not be able to swiftly restore cash collection which could potentially lead to a weakening of the liquidity position as the company currently relies on its revolving credit facility as well as uncommitted factoring lines.

We would change the outlook to stable over the next quarters based on a positive trajectory in free cash flow generation while maintaining adequate liquidity. The stabilization requires continued top line growth, supported by a high share of recurring revenue with stable margins and that there will be no elevated debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distribution as the company deleverages.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Dedalus ratings could be upgraded if (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained below 6.0x and (2) Moody's adjusted FCF/debt sustainably above 5% and (3) a prudent financial policy absent any shareholder distributions or debt-funded acquisitions.

Downward pressure on Dedalus' ratings would build, if (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.5x or (2) Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt remains negative or (3) any signs of weakening operating performance or major customer losses or (4) any sign of weakening liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

Dedalus has adequate liquidity with €88 million cash on balance sheet as of September-end 2022. It is furthermore supported by strong expected FCF of around €60-90 million in 2023 and 2024 after an exceptionally low expected FCF in 2022 (negative €82 million). Dedalus uses factoring programs to support its liquidity. These factoring facilities have short maturities of up to 18 months and can lead to liquidity need in case not being prolonged.

Dedalus drew €100m out of the committed €165 million RCF issued under Dedalus Finance GmbH (of which €5 million is dedicated to guarantees only) due to ERP migration, which prevented the company from billing in France and DACH temporary. The RCF matures in 2026. The RCF entails one springing financial covenant at the defined net leverage level, only tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We expect sufficient headroom under the covenant test level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured term loan B is borrowed by Dedalus Finance GmbH. Additionally, Dedalus has access to short term factoring facilities of around €80 million, of which €20 million were utilized as of September-end 2022 and which are considered debt in our methodology for standard adjustments.

The RCF ranks pari passu to the senior secured term loan B and can be drawn by Dedalus Finance GmbH, Dedalus S.p.A., Dedalus France SA, Agfa Healthcare GmbH and Agfa Healthcare France SA as original borrowers. We furthermore expect no cash outflow to the PIK notes which are outside of the restricted group.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance considerations reflected in Dedalus' rating primarily include the social and governance risks of the business.

In terms of governance, Dedalus is majority owned and controlled by the private-equity firm Ardian. Financial policy is aggressive across the period as shown by the very high starting leverage. We also note the existence of a PIK note outside of the restricted group, which matures in 2028. Despite the company's deleveraging potential, we see a risk of debt-funded shareholder distributions as the tolerance for leverage is high. Additionally, the fast pace of acquisitions has lead to issues in the implementation of such targets including issues on cash collection which indicates the necessity of tighter control mechanisms.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Dedalus Finance GmbH

Downgrades:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Dedalus S.p.A.

Downgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Italy-based Dedalus S.p.A. (Dedalus) provides healthcare software solutions used in hospitals and laboratories, and by general practitioners. In December 2019, Dedalus acquired Aceso, a carveout of the healthcare software business of Agfa-Gevaert, to become a leading company in the main markets of the DACH region, Italy and France. In July 2020, Dedalus acquired the healthcare software solution business from DXC Technology expanding its operations into the UK, Finland, Australia and New Zealand and several other markets.

The company's self-developed software suite includes an electronic medical record and diagnostic information system for radiologists, laboratories, anatomical pathologists and general practitioners. The group has around 6,200 employees. The solutions of the Dedalus/Aceso business are used in more than 5,000 hospitals and 4,800 laboratories, 23,000 general practitioners and the acquisition of DXC's division adds another 1,100 clients. The group is owned and controlled by funds managed by Ardian, which holds approximately 75% with the remainder being held by ADIA and the founder. In 2021, Dedalus generated revenue of €771 million and company adjusted EBITDA of €210 million, pro forma for the acquisition of Aceso, DXC's division and smaller acquisitions.

