Moody's downgrades Delaware County Community College's (PA) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3 and assigns A3 to Series 2023; outlook stable

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Delaware County Community College's (PA) (DCCC) issuer and debt ratings to A3 from A2. Concurrently, an A3 rating has been assigned to the proposed $66.5 million College Revenue Bonds (Delaware County Community College Project), Series of 2023. The bonds are expected to be fixed rate with a final maturity in 2044 and are to be issued through the Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority. At fiscal year-end 2022, DCCC recorded $55 million in outstanding debt, which includes long-term bonds and lease obligations. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of DCCC's issuer rating to A3 from A2 reflects a substantial increase in financial leverage with the proposed issuance, which will increase total debt by 120%. Pro forma debt to revenue will rise to 1.1x and debt to EBIDA to 7.9x relative to a peer median of 0.7x and 6x, respectively, with the new bond issuance. Favorably, approximately half of incremental pro forma debt service is expected to be reimbursed by the commonwealth, partially mitigating the risk of this material increase in leverage. However, while brand and strategic positioning remain good, competitive challenges continue to contribute to declining enrollment and net tuition revenue. As a result, operating performance will weaken in fiscal 2023 as federal relief funds have been expended, leading to budgetary stress for the foreseeable future. Social risks are key drivers of this rating action, include a strong job market and elevated competition for students, impacting enrollment. Further, governance risks are also key drivers, including a forecasted operating deficit with limited expense saving measures to narrow the gap between revenue and expenses.

The A3 issuer rating remains supported by DCCC's important role as an affordable provider of higher education and vocational training to a two-county region of suburban Philadelphia, PA. DCCC's credit quality also benefits from strong unrestricted liquidity and solid financial support from both the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) and local sponsoring school districts. Unrestricted monthly liquidity covered an ample 289 days of expenses in fiscal 2022, which affords DCCC significant runway to manage through the current operational challenges.

The A3 for the college's revenue bonds incorporates the A3 issuer level rating and a moderately broad pledge of tuition and other revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DCCC will sustain positive EBIDA margins sufficient to cover debt service, with monthly liquidity providing capacity to navigate through an increasingly difficult operating environment for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance and debt affordability from operations

- Notable strengthening of brand and strategic positioning, reflecting stronger student generated revenue - Over time, reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening in operating performance leading to erosion of debt service coverage below 1.0x

- Disruption or material reduction in funding from the commonwealth or local sponsor - Sustained operating deficits

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the college, payable from any revenue, including commonwealth and local sponsor subsidy payments. The Community College Act also provides for a direct payment of debt service from commonwealth appropriations if the college fails to make a required debt service payment. Under the statute, upon notification to the Commonwealth's Secretary of Education of a community college's failure to pay debt service as scheduled, the Secretary will withhold a sufficient amount of state aid remaining to be distributed in the current fiscal year for remission to the bond trustee. While the program does not ensure avoidance of a pending default or guarantee immediate repayment, it enhances the potential for recovery upon default.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance construction and improvements at the college's new Southeast campus, and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Established in 1967, Delaware County Community College (DCCC) is a moderate-sized, open access two-year institution primarily serving students from Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania. Along with the main campus in Media, Pennsylvania, the college maintains four additional campuses and served 8,362 students in fall 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

