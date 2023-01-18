Moody's downgrades Dessert Holdings' CFR to Caa1; outlook is negative

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of BCPE North Star US Holdco 2 ("Dessert Holdings") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, existing first lien senior secured revolver and term loan ratings to B3 from B2, and existing second lien senior secured term loan ratings to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect the company's weaker than expected operating performance since the Steven Charles acquisition in December 2021, along with an aggressive acquisition strategy that has resulted in high leverage and weak liquidity. The company's EBITDA margin has declined since the Steven Charles acquisition and debt/EBITDA leverage remains elevated at 9.4x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) for the 12 month period ended October 1, 2022. Operating pressure has largely been a result of pricing lagging commodity cost increases and supply chain disruptions that have caused manufacturing inefficiencies. The company's liquidity also deteriorated as the company drew down approximately $68 million on its revolver over the nine month period ended October 1, 2022, reducing availability on its $155 million revolver to $64 million. Despite the company's high leverage and weaker liquidity, Dessert Holdings completed another acquisition on October 28, 2022 of Dianne's Fine Desserts for $190 million. This transaction was relatively leverage neutral based on management's EBITDA estimate as it was partially financed with rollover equity from management and new equity from Bain Capital Private Equity, but it consumed a majority of the company's liquidity as it drew down $50 million on the revolver to partially fund the acquisition. The drawdown reduced pro forma availability on the revolver to $14 million. Moody's views this transaction as very aggressive from a financial policy standpoint given the use of the revolver and reduction of liquidity, leaving the company vulnerable with weak liquidity in a still uncertain operational environment.

In terms of recent performance, the company's topline has been strong as the company reported 19% revenue growth for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 compared to the prior year nine month period (pro forma for the Steven Charles acquisition), which included an 8% volume contribution, with the remainder driven by pricing. However, the company's EBITDA margin has been negatively impacted by inflationary pressure across inputs, transportation, and labor. Supply chain disruptions, including raw material availability issues and labor shortages have also negatively impacted operating performance. Moody's projects revenues to grow at a slower rate over the next 12-18 months, driven mainly by carry over pricing and additional pricing taken early in 2023 to offset inflation. Volumes are projected to grow at a slower rate as Moody's expects weaker demand in a more challenging macro environment, particularly in the casual dining channel. Moody's expects the company's EBITDA margin to improve as pricing catches up to inflation and manufacturing efficiency improves. However, certain inputs such as dairy and eggs are still elevated and could lead to margin and liquidity pressure.

The negative outlook reflects the execution risk that Dessert Holdings faces to improve its liquidity, restore positive free cash flow, and materially reduce its debt/EBITDA leverage. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA leverage to decline over the next 12-18 months as earnings recover, but to a still elevated level and Moody's expects liquidity to be very tight in the first half of 2023.

Dessert Holding's weak liquidity reflects limited availability on its $155 million revolving credit facility, with only $14 million of availability as of October 1, 2022, pro forma for the Dianne's acquisition. The company's liquidity is supported by cash on the balance sheet of roughly $22 million as of October 1, 2022.

Moody's expects free cash flow to be relatively flat in 4Q22, resulting in projected negative free cash flow of roughly $40 million in fiscal 2022, and a cash balance of $15-20 million at the end of the year. Moody's projects free cash flow to improve in fiscal 2023 to positive $10-20 million, which would largely be used to fund the required $9 million annual term loan amortization and the roughly $10 million remaining consideration related to the Steven Charles earnout. Moody's projection of positive free cash flow in 2023 reflects a full year's contribution from Dianne's, along with its expectation of an earnings rebound and less of a cash drag from working capital as inventory is expected to end fiscal 2022 at a better level than it did in 2021. The company also benefits from meaningful interest rate hedges that partially mitigate the impact of rising rates.

However, Moody's expects liquidity to be very tight in 1Q23 due to a potential working capital cash drag and an estimated $10 million payment related to the Steven Charles earnout, resulting in a significant reduction of liquidity (including cash and revolver availability). If working capital needs or operating performance are worse than expected, the company's liquidity may not be sufficient to meet its cash needs. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as the company completed a sale leaseback transaction on four of its manufacturing facilities in December 2021 that generated roughly $100 million of proceeds. However, the Dianne's acquisition added two additional facilities to the company's manufacturing footprint that could be used for liquidity through a sale leaseback transaction. While this type of transaction would reduce collateral available to lenders, it could improve the company's tight liquidity.

The company has no meaningful debt maturities until the revolving credit facility expires in June 2026. The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant that is triggered when drawings exceed 35% of the amount of the revolver size, or approximately $54 million. Moody's expects the covenant to be triggered over the next 12 months, but expects the company to be in compliance due to a highly adjusted credit agreement EBITDA calculation, including the ability to add-back projected cost savings. The company's capital structure includes a significant amount of second lien debt that is not included in the covenant calculation. The term loans have no financial maintenance covenants.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BCPE North Star US Holdco 2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCPE North Star US Holdco 2

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage and weak liquidity, including weak free cash flow and limited availability on its $155 million revolving credit facility. Pro forma for the Dianne's acquisition, the company's debt/EBITDA leverage remains very high in the mid 9x range for the 12 month period ended October 1, 2022, with availability on the revolver of only $14 million and cash on hand of $22 million. The company's high leverage is of particular concern given the company's small size and relatively narrow product focus. The credit profile also reflects Dessert Holdings' aggressive acquisition strategy under private equity ownership. The company's weak credit metrics are largely a result of the company's aggressive financial strategy and the negative impact from inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions. These credit challenges are partially balanced by the company's solid EBITDA margin, leading position in narrowly defined bakery categories, and strong customer base with long-standing relationships. The company's solid EBITDA margin is primarily the result of the company's ability to differentiate itself by offering premium desserts at scale to its in-store bakery and foodservice customers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could occur if Dessert Holdings is able to improve operating performance, including generating a higher EBITDA margin, and improve liquidity, highlighted by increased revolver availability and consistently positive free cash flow. Dessert Holdings would need to also decrease its debt/EBITDA leverage towards 7.0x or below.

A rating downgrade could occur if Dessert Holding's weak liquidity position deteriorates further, free cash flow remains negative, earnings fail to recover, or the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy. A downgrade could also occur if debt/EBITDA leverage remains elevated.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on Dessert Holdings' rating. The CIS score reflects the weight placed on Dessert Holdings' governance, including its private equity ownership and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy. The company is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

Dessert Holdings' credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on many agricultural inputs (including dairy products, sugar and others) that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. The company also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as it creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

Dessert Holdings' credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. A majority of Dessert Holdings' business is private label, where brand perception is less of a risk, but product quality is a key attribute that retail and foodservice partners look for when choosing a supplier, so reputational risk important. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect Dessert Holdings' exposure as a food manufacturer to protect employees from workplace injuries and from health concerns that could arise from contact with raw materials and chemicals. The company has neutral-to-low exposure to demographic and societal trends as social trends toward healthier lifestyles and food consumption could weaken demand for the company's products, partially offset by consumers' desire for premium and clean label foods.

Dessert Holdings' credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This reflects Dessert Holdings' private equity ownership by Bain Capital and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy, including high leverage along with the potential for debt funded acquisitions and dividends. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BCPE North Star US Holdco 2 ("Dessert Holdings") based in St. Paul, Minnesota is a leading manufacturer of premium frozen desserts. The company sells dessert cakes, cheesecakes, cake pops, brownies, bars, and cookies to retail and foodservice customers across the US and Canada. Dessert Holdings operates under five brands: The Original Cakerie, Lawler's Desserts, Atlanta Cheesecake Company, Steven Charles, and Dianne's Fine Desserts. The company was acquired by investment funds associated with Bain Capital Private Equity in June 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rupen Doshi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

