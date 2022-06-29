Moody's downgrades Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG's long-term deposit ratings to Aa2 from Aa1

Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG's (apoBank) long-term deposit ratings to Aa2 from Aa1. At the same time, the rating agency changed the outlook on these ratings to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed apoBank's P-1 short-term deposit ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

The downgrade of the long-term deposit ratings to Aa2 reflects lower rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, as the bank's liability structure has continued to shift more towards deposits, covered bonds and development bank funding from unsecured capital market funding, while the balance sheet has continued to grow. This implies a decline in loss-absorption for depositors.

apoBank's Aa2 long-term deposit ratings reflect the bank's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), two notches of rating uplift from its membership in the institutional protection scheme of the German cooperative banking association (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, G-Finanzgruppe), as well as two notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, and one notch of government support because of its membership in systemically relevant G-Finanzgruppe.

apoBank's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's monoline business model of a highly focused bank specializing in the German healthcare sector, which, despite a broad product range and the sector's non-cyclical nature, leaves the bank highly exposed to the wellbeing of healthcare services in Germany. Mitigating factors include the bank's very good asset quality and its strong but declining capital ratios, whereas profitability remains low and faces pressures from rising risk costs and lower interest margins. The bank also benefits from a stable and growing retail deposit base and limited confidence-sensitive capital market funding.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on apoBank's Aa2 long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that despite the still persisting decline in apoBank's liabilities designed to be loss absorbing in resolution, the uplift available to depositors from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis will remain stable.

Further, the rating agency expects the bank's credit metrics to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of apoBank's long-term ratings could be prompted by an upgrade of its BCA. The ratings could also be upgraded in case of a significantly increased issuance of bail-in instruments, such that it results in a higher rating uplift from our Advanced LGF analysis.

apoBank's baa1 BCA could be upgraded if the bank reduces its concentration risks, improves its capitalisation and achieves sustainably stronger profitability.

A downgrade of apoBank's ratings could be triggered if the creditworthiness of the G-Finanzgruppe weakens, such that it results in a lower rating uplift from affiliate support; or if there is a severe deterioration in apoBank's standalone credit strengths. Additionally, downward pressure could arise from a reduction in instruments designed to be loss absorbing, leading to fewer notches of rating uplift from our Advanced LGF analysis, particularly for senior unsecured liabilities.

Downward pressure on the BCA could arise if apoBank's solvency were to weaken beyond our current expectations, for example if the bank's capitalisation were to weaken in a meaningful manner from the current level or if the bank's profitability comes under pronounced strain.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Aa2 from Aa1, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrea Wehmeier

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

