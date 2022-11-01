Moody's downgrades Deutsche Wohnen's rating to Baa1, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Deutsche Wohnen SE's (Deutsche Wohnen) long term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from A3. Deutsche Wohnen's short term issuer and commercial paper ratings was affirmed at P-2. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
The downgrade reflects the changed credit quality of its parent Vonovia SE ("Vonovia", Baa1 stable) and the high degree of operational and financial linkage of Deutsche Wohnen with its parent. Vonovia's rating downgrade reflected the changed operating environment for Vonovia, with strongly rising interest rates weakening the outlook for property values and substantially increasing the marginal cost of debt. This will weaken Vonovia's, and, hence, Deutsche Wohnen's, credit metrics over time and make the execution of its large disposal programme more challenging.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Deutsche Wohnen's credit profile closely follows the credit profile of Vonovia. Its rating is likely capped at the rating of its parent. Deutsche Wohnen is going to be operationally fully integrated into Vonovia, and Deutsche Wohnen's management team consists of Vonovia management in key positions. Financial linkage also exists through the use of intercompany loans. Deutsche Wohnen's rating would likely only be lower than Vonovia's if Deutsche Wohnen's standalone credit quality was similar or weaker than Vonovia's or the Berlin-centric exposure of Deutsche Wohnen would give rise to a higher business risk.
We expect Deutsche Wohnen's credit metrics on a standalone basis to remain stronger than those of Vonovia. Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets will remain below 35% in our expectations for 2023, while net debt/EBITDA remains between 13 to 16x. Over time, Moody's-adjusted fixed charge cover will decline due to rising interest rates, but this effect will be well staggered for Deutsche Wohnen. We expect Moody's-adjusted fixed charge to stay well above 4x (compared to 5.2x as of June 2022) for the next 12-18 months.
LIQUIDITY
Deutsche Wohnen's liquidity situation is linked to the liquidity of its parent Vonovia. As of 30 June 2022, Deutsche Wohnen has granted around € 1.4 billion of short-term intercompany loans to Vonovia. Deutsche Wohnen has the right to call those loans on a short-term basis. In order to cover its refinancing needs in 2023, Deutsche Wohnen needs to call on those short term intercompany loans unless it refinances the debt or receives sufficient disposal proceeds. We understand the liquidity management of Deutsche Wohnen is closely aligned with the liquidity management of Vonovia, hence we consider Deutsche Wohnen's liquidity position as adequate.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include
- A strengthening of Vonovia's credit quality
- Continued lower leverage than Vonovia and good liquidity
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include
- A weakening of Vonovia's credit quality
- Deutsche Wohnen's standalone credit metrics are similar or weaker than Vonovia's
- The business focus of Deutsche Wohnen gives rise to credit concerns that are different to Vonovia's and result in a higher business risk
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
