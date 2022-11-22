Moody's downgrades DexKo's CFR to B3, unsecured rating to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of DexKo Global, Inc. ("DexKo"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the company's first lien senior secured rating to B2 from B1 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that DexKo's debt/EBITDA will remain high through 2023 as the company navigates more challenging end-market conditions. Moody's believes a broader macroeconomic slowdown will pressure demand for DexKo's towing related products in primary end markets, including industrial trailers and recreational vehicles.

Further, DexKo's available liquidity has been materially reduced after the use of revolver borrowings to fund the acquisition of TexTrail in October 2022, but Moody's expects liquidity to be adequate over the next 12-18 months with consistently strong free cash flow.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: DexKo Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group

....Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DexKo Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DexKo's ratings reflect the company's high financial leverage, exposure to cyclical end markets, and a relatively aggressive acquisition strategy. Since DexKo's leveraged buyout by Brookfield in mid-2021, DexKo's debt/EBITDA has improved from in excess of 7.5x to about 6.5x expected at the end of 2022. However, Moody's does not expect further deleveraging in 2023 as softer demand will impact earnings. Moody's expects DexKo's organic revenue to be down in the mid-single digits in 2023 while overall revenues will be up due to the inclusion of a full year of revenue from the TexTrail acquisition.

DexKo's business model has historically delivered a strong and steady earnings margin through various cycles, including a period of higher input costs over the past 12 months. Moody's expects DexKo's adjusted EBITA margin to moderately improve to around 14% in 2023 from an expanded presence in the higher-margin aftermarket space. In addition, DexKo maintains a highly variable cost structure, which it is able to flex during downturns.

DexKo has been very active on the acquisition front under Brookfield's ownership, including its largest acquisition of late in TexTrail. Brookfield's material equity contribution to the TexTrail deal limited the impact to debt leverage. Moody's expects DexKo's pace of acquisitions to slow in 2023. However, acquisitions will remain a core part of the company's growth over the long-term given the highly fragmented nature of its industry.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that DexKo's debt/EBITDA will remain high around 6.5x through 2023 while the company continues to generate good free cash flow.

Moody's expects DexKo to maintain adequate liquidity primarily supported by good free cash flow. Moody's expects DexKo to generate free cash flow to adjusted debt of around 4% in 2023. DexKo's consistent free cash flow reflects its efficient working capital management that is driven by its relatively short lead times for production, as well as low maintenance capex. Moody's expects DexKo to use the majority of free cash flow to pay down outstanding borrowings on its $275 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility and $200 million revolving credit facility (both expiring in 2026). DexKo utilized more than half the availability of these facilities to fund the TexTrail acquisition in October 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 6x, inclusive of any further acquisitions. The ratings could also be upgraded if DexKo maintains good liquidity with increased availability on its revolving credit facilities and free cash flow to debt of at least 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if DexKo's earnings deteriorate such that debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 7x and EBITA/interest expense below 1.5x. Further, a material weakening in free cash flow toward breakeven or increased reliance on its external credit facilities could result in a downgrade.

DexKo Global, Inc. is a global manufacturer and distributor of engineered components for towable and related applications primarily in North America and Europe. The company serves a variety of markets including agriculture, commercial, construction, general industrial, livestock, landscaping, marine, military, energy, residential, recreation vehicle and many other specialized end-use segments. In 2021, Brookfield Business Partners L.P. acquired a majority equity stake in DexKo. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.6 billion.

