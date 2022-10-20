Moody's downgrades Dexin's ratings to Caa2/Caa3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Dexin China Holdings Company Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa3 from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The rating downgrade reflects Dexin's heightened default risks considering its sizable debt maturities over the next 6-12 months and stressed liquidity due to declining contracted sales and weakened funding access," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that creditors' recovery prospects could deteriorate if the company defaults," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's estimates that Dexin's RMB10.6 billion of unrestricted cash as of June 2022, together with operating cash flow, will be insufficient to cover all of its debt maturities over this period. Dexin has sizable debt maturities over the next 6-12 months, including the USD348 million offshore bond maturing in December 2022.

Although Dexin plans to raise funds from asset disposals or other channels, these fundraising activities entail high execution risks amid weak market sentiment and tight funding conditions. There has been little progress on Dexin's fundraising plans over the past two to three months, which raises the repayment risks for the company's upcoming debt maturities.

Moody's forecasts Dexin's contracted sales will remain sluggish with a 50% decline to RMB37 billion in 2022. The weak contracted sales would weigh on the company's operating cash flow and liquidity. Dexin's contracted sales dropped 37% year on year in September and 52% to RMB27.5 billion for the first nine months.

In addition, Dexin has a high exposure to joint ventures (JV). These JV partnership arrangements will weaken its control over the cash flow and operation of the JV projects. Dexin may also need to seek consent from JV partners if it wants to remit funds at the project level. This increases uncertainty over Dexin's ability to deploy its project-level cash to meet its debt obligations.

Dexin's Caa3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Dexin's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, Moody's has considered the risks associated with Dexin's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder and chairman, Mr. Hu Yiping, who held a stake of 71% in the company as of the end of June 2022. The delay in the release of its 2021 audited financial results and the auditor change earlier this year, as well as its failure to report a disclosable transaction as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing rules, also reflect the company's weak corporate governance, transparency and information disclosure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Dexin defaults on its debt repayment obligations or the recovery prospects for Dexins creditors deteriorate further.

Meanwhile, an upgrade of Dexin's ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Dexin successfully addresses its near-term debt repayment, improves its operating cash flow, liquidity and access to funding over the next 12-18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited is a Zhejiang-based residential property developer. As of 30 June 2022, its land reserves totaled 17.5 million square meters in gross floor area, with most of them in the Yangtze River Delta cities such as Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Ningbo and Nanjing.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Alfred Hui

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

