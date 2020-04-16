Moody's downgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling to Ca

Approximately $2 billion of rated debt affected
New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.'s (Diamond) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, and its senior unsecured
notes rating to Ca from Caa2. The company's Speculative Grade
Liquidity (SGL) Rating is unchanged at SGL-3. The rating
outlook remains negative.
This rating action follows Diamond's announcement [1] that
it has elected not to make the scheduled interest payment on its $500
million senior notes due 2039 and that it has hired advisors to assist
in analyzing and evaluating the various alternatives with respect to its
capital structure.
"Diamond's decision to not make an interest payment shows that the
coronavirus induced crash in oil prices and corresponding capital spending
cuts by oil and gas producers has indefinitely deferred any potential
recovery in offshore drilling activity and dayrates," commented
Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Despite having
adequate liquidity and no maturities before October 2023, this looks
like the first step for the company to begin discussions with creditors."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa1
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Diamond's Ca CFR, Ca-PD PDR and negative outlook reflects
the increased likelihood of default and Moody's views on overall
recovery. With Diamond having skipped an interest payment and hiring
advisors to evaluate its capital structure, there is a high likelihood
that the company restructures its debts, either through an out of
court settlement with its creditors or through the bankruptcy process.
Even if Diamond decides to make the interest payment within the 30 day
grace period, Moody's views this event as a further indication
that the company's debt levels are untenable.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services
(OFS) sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by
the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. Diamond
will remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices
remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Diamond's credit quality, the breadth and severity of the oil
demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Diamond's senior unsecured notes are rated Ca, the same as
the CFR and consistent with Moody's view on the notes recovery and
Loss Given Default. The company's primary $950 million
revolving credit facility is unsecured but has a co-borrower structure
that includes a foreign subsidiary and the facility also benefits from
guarantees from operating subsidiaries that own the substantial majority
of Diamond's drilling rigs. Consequently this revolver has
a structurally superior claim to Diamond's assets over the senior
notes which are unsecured and have no subsidiary guarantees.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Diamond's PDR would be downgraded to D-PD if it enters bankruptcy
or its PDR could be appended with an /LD designation if it enters into
agreements with its creditors to reduce any of its debts through transactions
that Moody's views as a distressed exchange and default.
The CFR and senior notes ratings could be downgraded if Moody's
lowered its expectation on recovery. In order for Diamond to be
upgraded on a fundamental basis the company would need to generate positive
free cash flow, organically reduce debt and increase interest coverage
above 1.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a global offshore drilling
service contractor headquartered in Houston, Texas. Loews
Corporation (A3 stable) owns approximately 53% of Diamond's
common stock.
