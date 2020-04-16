Moody's downgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling to Ca

Approximately $2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.'s (Diamond) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, and its senior unsecured notes rating to Ca from Caa2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating is unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook remains negative.

This rating action follows Diamond's announcement [1] that it has elected not to make the scheduled interest payment on its $500 million senior notes due 2039 and that it has hired advisors to assist in analyzing and evaluating the various alternatives with respect to its capital structure.

"Diamond's decision to not make an interest payment shows that the coronavirus induced crash in oil prices and corresponding capital spending cuts by oil and gas producers has indefinitely deferred any potential recovery in offshore drilling activity and dayrates," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Despite having adequate liquidity and no maturities before October 2023, this looks like the first step for the company to begin discussions with creditors."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diamond's Ca CFR, Ca-PD PDR and negative outlook reflects the increased likelihood of default and Moody's views on overall recovery. With Diamond having skipped an interest payment and hiring advisors to evaluate its capital structure, there is a high likelihood that the company restructures its debts, either through an out of court settlement with its creditors or through the bankruptcy process. Even if Diamond decides to make the interest payment within the 30 day grace period, Moody's views this event as a further indication that the company's debt levels are untenable.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services (OFS) sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. Diamond will remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Diamond's credit quality, the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Diamond's senior unsecured notes are rated Ca, the same as the CFR and consistent with Moody's view on the notes recovery and Loss Given Default. The company's primary $950 million revolving credit facility is unsecured but has a co-borrower structure that includes a foreign subsidiary and the facility also benefits from guarantees from operating subsidiaries that own the substantial majority of Diamond's drilling rigs. Consequently this revolver has a structurally superior claim to Diamond's assets over the senior notes which are unsecured and have no subsidiary guarantees.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Diamond's PDR would be downgraded to D-PD if it enters bankruptcy or its PDR could be appended with an /LD designation if it enters into agreements with its creditors to reduce any of its debts through transactions that Moody's views as a distressed exchange and default. The CFR and senior notes ratings could be downgraded if Moody's lowered its expectation on recovery. In order for Diamond to be upgraded on a fundamental basis the company would need to generate positive free cash flow, organically reduce debt and increase interest coverage above 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a global offshore drilling service contractor headquartered in Houston, Texas. Loews Corporation (A3 stable) owns approximately 53% of Diamond's common stock.

