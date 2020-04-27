Moody's downgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling to D-PD on bankruptcy filing

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.'s (Diamond) Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD, and concurrently
affirmed the Ca Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior unsecured notes
ratings. The rating outlook remains negative. These actions
follow Diamond's bankruptcy filing.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ca
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Ca (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Diamond filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court
for the Southern District of Texas on April 26, 2020. The
bankruptcy filing has resulted in a downgrade of Diamond's PDR to
D-PD. The Ca CFR and senior notes ratings were affirmed
based on Moody's views on recovery. Shortly following this
rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of Diamond's ratings.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services
and drilling sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. Diamond
is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining
weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Diamond's
credit quality, the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply
shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings will be withdrawn shortly and no changes to the ratings are
expected prior to the withdrawal.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Speer
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
