Moody's downgrades Diamond Resorts' CFR to Caa1, outlook revised to negative

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond Resorts") including its Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B3, its Probability of Default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured rating to B3 from B2, and its senior unsecured rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Diamond Resorts' earnings will be pressured in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions and macroeconomic weakness related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which will lead to debt/EBITDA remaining above 7.0x for the next two years," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. Moody's forecast assumes a majority of the company's resorts are closed for most of the second quarter of 2020, resulting in weak tour flow, rentals, and new timeshare sales, with sales recovering slowly into 2021. The company entered 2020 with weak debt/EBITDA of above 7.0x. Diamond Resorts' liquidity is adequate, with our estimate of cash balances above $300 million and no material debt maturities over the next two years. Vacation ownership interest sales make up almost half of total sales for Diamond Resorts and softness in that segment will make it difficult for the company to de-lever to levels appropriate for the B3 rating category (Moody's calculation of debt includes standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt).

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Diamond Resorts' credit profile, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Diamond Resorts from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Diamond Resorts' credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that the timeshare industry continues to be highly disrupted and the resulting impact on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include the company's high leverage -- Moody's adjusted pro forma debt/EBITDA was almost 8.0x for fiscal year 2019, an improvement from 8.2x at the end of 2018. Diamond Resorts has modest scale and focuses on the higher risk timeshare segment of hospitality, relative to the franchise/management agreement approach of other lodging companies. Approximately 80% of Diamond Resorts' EBITDA is derived from vacation interest sales and its consumer financing segments. The company benefits from adequate liquidity including low capital requirements, favorable cash flow profile of its hospitality management business and lack of near-term debt maturities. The nearest maturity is the company's revolver which expires in September of 2021, followed by its term loan and senior secured notes in September 2023.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued weakness caused by the disruption related to the spread of the coronavirus, and the resulting macroeconomic weakness, could pressure Diamond Resorts' earnings and liquidity over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The ratings could be downgraded further if the company's liquidity weakened in any way, if the probability fo default increases for any reason, or if the recovery is delayed beyond our base assumptions. The outlook could be revised to stable if the impacts from the spread of the coronavirus stabilizes, resorts open and vacation ownership interest sales increase, enabling the company to de-lever from current levels. Although not expected in the near term due to the company's high financial leverage, ratings could be upgraded should its earnings diversify away from the vacation interest sales and financing segments and if the company is able to maintain debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and EBITA/interest coverage of above 2.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Diamond Resorts International, Inc. is a timeshare business that specializes in the sale of vacation ownership interests in the form of points. Members receive an annual allotment of points and through the membership club can use these points to stay at destinations within Diamond's global network of just over 430 destinations in 34 countries. Diamond Resorts operates two segments: hospitality and management services, where the company manages or operates resorts, resort amenities, homeowners associations, and vacation interests, which includes sales and financing of timeshare vacation ownership and consumer financing related to the purchase of timeshares. Revenues are about $1.3 billion. Diamond is owned by Apollo Global Management LLC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Trombetta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

