Moody's downgrades Diamond's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Diamond Sports Group, LLC's (Diamond) probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa2-PD, and corporate family rating (CFR) to C from Caa2. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured first lien term loan to Caa2 from B2, the ratings on the company's second lien senior secured debt to C from Caa2, the ratings on third lien senior secured debt to C from Caa3 and the rating on the unsecured notes to C from Ca. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-4. The ratings outlook is stable.
The rating actions reflect the company's announcement [1] that it had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The filing follows a period in which the company has been contending with unsustainably high leverage and low free cash flow at a time when its strategy to expand its direct to consumer business, to counter cord-cutting trends, requires investment. These negative operating trends are expected to continue through 2023 necessitating a rationalization of the company's capital structure. The downgrades reflect the default in connection with the Chapter 11 filing and lower than anticipated recovery at default as a result of the uncertainty over the business profile of the company once it emerges from bankruptcy.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3
....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)
....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Backed Senior Secured 3rd Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to C (LGD 6) from Caa3 (LGD5)
....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 3rd Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD5)
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 14 March 2023, Diamond commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company is negotiating a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its lenders. As announced, the RSA being discussed provides that first lien lenders will be unimpaired, with the large remainder of the debt being equitized and that Diamond will separate from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and operate as a fully separate company.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of its ratings for Diamond given the company's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Press Release (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006050/en/Diamond-Sports-Group-Commences-Voluntary-Chapter-11-Proceedings-to-Strengthen-Balance-Sheet) 14-Mar-2023
