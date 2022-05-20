Moody's downgrades Diebold's CFR to Caa2, outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.'s (Diebold) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B2-PD, senior secured rating to Caa2 from B2, and senior unsecured rating to Ca from Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is negative. The rating action follows the company's announcement of substantially weaker than expected first quarter earnings, a downward revision of forward guidance, and risks related to sustainability of the capital structure given near-term debt maturities. Governance considerations are a key driver of the rating action reflecting the company's tolerance for operating with high leverage and significant near term debt maturities.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diebold's operating performance has been impacted by pandemic-related supply chain challenges, which were unexpectedly exacerbated in Q1 2022 by social distancing measures in China and the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. The supply chain difficulties resulted in elevated input costs, elevated logistics costs, and component supply delays impacting timing of finished product deliveries. While the company expects these challenges to gradually abate over the course of 2022, in the near-term they are resulting in cost pressures and working capital inefficiencies. Diebold is raising product pricing to sustain margins, but it may have difficulty raising prices on a sufficiently large portion of volumes quickly enough or to the full extent of the cost inflation. While continued strong order bookings and backlog are indicative of the sustained strong demand for Diebold's differentiated solutions, in the near-term the company's profitability and cash flow generation are likely to be affected.

The operating dislocation comes at a difficult time for Diebold due to near-term debt maturities. Notably, the company's revolver matures in July 2023, its term loan matures in November 2023, and the unsecured notes mature in 2024. The company has secured a covenant amendment from the bank group and believes that it will remain in compliance with covenants, but further operating volatility could possibly cause non-compliance. The SGL rating of SGL-4 reflects maturity of the revolver within 15 months, a possibility of limited access to the facility, and weak near-term cash flow generation. The Caa2 CFR and Caa2-PD PDR reflect the risk that the debt capital structure may not be sustainable, with a possibility of a transaction involving a portion of the capital structure that could be deemed a distressed exchange under the Moody's definition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak liquidity, impending debt maturities and the possibility of a distressed exchange under Moody's definition. The ratings could be upgraded if Diebold improves liquidity and refinances debt maturities. The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or liquidity weakens further resulting in an increased assessment of default risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in Febauary 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278817. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With revenues of $3.9 billion in 2021, Diebold is a leading global provider of ATM and POS equipment, services and software to financial institutions and enterprise retailers.

