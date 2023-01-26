Moody's downgrades Digital Media Solutions, LLC's CFR to Caa1, outlook negative

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Digital Media Solutions, LLC's (DMS) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, and the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities, consisting of a $50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and $225 million term loan, to Caa1 from B2. Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-4. The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects DMS' high financial leverage and negative free cash flow generation expected over the next 12 months resulting from the company's deteriorating operating performance. DMS experienced a pullback in advertising spend especially in its insurance vertical from the backdrop of macroeconomic headwinds and high inflation. This lowered overall EBITDA and Moody's adjusted financial leverage rose sharply to 9.3x as of the twelve months end-September 2022 from 5.2x in 2021. Moody's projects leverage to remain elevated at above 10x for the next 12 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Digital Media Solutions, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Digital Media Solutions, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-4

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Digital Media Solutions, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

DMS' Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that DMS' revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2023 will continue to be under pressure due to ongoing challenges in the company's key client verticals in the insurance sector. Consequently, Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will deteriorate further in 2023 and free cash flow will be negative for the year.

With increasing macroeconomic uncertainties and inflationary pressures, advertisers in select market verticals have scaled back marketing spending. In particular, property and casualty insurance carriers are reducing costs as they face elevated loss ratios stemming from increasing accident frequency and severity, and rising costs for auto replacement parts from continuing supply chain issues. DMS' operating performance was significantly impacted in 2022 due to its high customer concentration particularly to the insurance vertical. As of last twelve months ended September 2022, the insurance vertical represented 57% of total revenue (comprised of exposure to auto 62%, health 29%, home 3%, and life 6%). Moody's expects a weak first half of 2023 and modest recovery in revenues in the second half of 2023 though there is the potential for a stronger performance by DMS if recession risks subside, inflationary pressure alleviates, and states approve premium hikes proposed by insurance companies.

The company has remained highly acquisitive to support strategic growth opportunities. Most of DMS' growth has been propelled by M&A that enhanced its digital properties portfolio, providing editorial content and facilitating its end-to-end customer acquisition solutions and sales conversion business. Most recently, DMS acquired Traverse Data, Inc., a marketing and advertising technology company, for $2.5 million in cash in Q2 2022. Due to the tight headroom for covenant compliance, Moody's believes the company is unlikely to pursue a debt-funded acquisition in the near term; however, an appetite for bolt-on, tuck-in M&A remains.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's operations will continue to face challenges given macroeconomic weakness and a high degree of uncertainty over the timing of recovery in the insurance vertical over the next 12 months. As a result, Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain over 10x, free cash flow will be negative and there is significant risk of a covenant breach absent an equity cure or credit agreement amendment.

DMS' SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects weak liquidity with negative free cash flow projected in 2023, significant revolver borrowings and the potential for a covenant breach absent an equity cure or credit agreement amendment. The company had an $18.3 million cash balance as of September 30, 2022. From its $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility due May 2026, $40 million was drawn with $10 million of availability as of December 31, 2022. The company's cash balance and limited revolver availability provide little cushion to fund cash flow deficits in the event of a delayed improvement in operations.

The senior secured credit facility contains financial covenants that require the company to maintain a total net leverage ratio of 5x with a step down to 4.5x effective after December 31, 2022. There was very little headroom for compliance at the end of Q3 2022. Moody's expects the company may violate this covenant in 2023 absent an equity cure or an amendment to the credit agreement. The credit agreement contains an equity cure provision that allows equity holders to inject additional equity to avoid a covenant breach. This can only be exercised a maximum of two quarters in four consecutive quarters and a maximum of five times until maturity of the facility.

Moody's rates the senior secured first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility Caa1, same as Caa1 CFR. Given that the debt capital structure consists entirely of first-lien credit facilities with a financial maintenance covenant, Moody's uses an average expected family recovery rate of 65% in a default scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion improve significantly leading to consistent and increasing positive free cash flow and sustained reduction in adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage below 7.5x.

The rating could be downgraded if revenue and EBITDA decline further, liquidity continues to erode such that free cash flow remains negative or the company pursues debt-funded acquisitions that pressures credit metrics.

Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Digital Media Solutions, LLC is an indirect wholly owned operating subsidiary of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS), a publicly traded digital performance marketing company providing a diversified lead and software delivery platform that drives high value and high purchase intent leads to its customers. In July 2020, a portion of the outstanding equity of DMS's predecessor, Digital Media Solutions Holdings, LLC and the equity of the predecessor's wholly owned subsidiary, CEP V DMS US Blocker Company, were acquired by Leo Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was subsequently renamed Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Prism Data, LLC and three private equity funds controlled by Clairvest Group Inc. currently own approximately 42% of the company's outstanding shares. As of year-to-date September 2022, net revenue totaled $409 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

