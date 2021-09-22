Moody's downgrades Discover Bank's deposit ratings to A3/Prime-2 from A2/Prime-1, concluding review; outlook is positive

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the long term and short
term deposit ratings of Discover Bank, the banking subsidiary of
Discover Financial Services (DFS, Baa3 positive), to A3/Prime-2
from A2/Prime-1. This rating action concludes the review
for downgrade initiated on 12 July 2021. All other ratings and
assessments for Discover Bank and Discover Financial Services were unaffected
by today's rating action.
The outlooks on the bank and its long-term deposit rating is positive
in line with the outlook of its parent Discover Financial Services.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Discover Bank
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Downgraded to P-2 from P-1
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Downgraded to A3 from A2, Positive from Ratings Under Review
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Discover Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The long term deposit rating of the bank was downgraded based on Moody's
expectation that the bank will retain lower amounts of unsecured and subordinated
debt than in the past, resulting in a lower degree of protection
for the bank's depositors, according to Moody's advanced
Loss Given Failure analysis. The downgrade of the short-term
deposit rating follows the downgrade of the long-term deposit rating
from which it is derived. Under Moody's Short-Term
Ratings cross-sector rating methodology, long-term
ratings of A3 typically map to Prime-2.
Discover Bank's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) reflects its
solid market position in the US general-purpose credit card market
which drives very strong profitability. The BCA also reflects its
solid capital relative to its US regional peers and good asset quality
and liquidity management. In addition, DFS' ongoing strategic
initiatives, including growing its direct banking presence through
ancillary lending and deposit products and its payment services business,
are positive for its creditors because they enhance the bank's brand
recognition, merchant acceptance initiatives and fee-based
revenues, increasing earnings quality.
Following the deposit ratings downgrade, Discover Bank's outlook
is positive, in line with that on Discover Financial Services,
reflecting Moody's expectation that the company's funding
profile will continue to improve as the company increases its deposit
funding, reducing its reliance on wholesale funding and therefore
lowering refinancing risk. The company's strong profitability
demonstrates its strong market position in the US credit card market and
solid risk management. In addition, Moody's believes
the bank's capacity to absorb loan losses has increased in large
part due to higher levels of reserves for credit losses required with
the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard.
Even though an improving macroeconomic outlook or reduced macroeconomic
uncertainty could lead to some further reduction in reserves below current
levels, Moody's expects that CECL's requirement that
reserves be established to cover life-of-loan losses will
require Discover to maintain higher reserve levels relative to before
the adoption of CECL.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The baa2 BCA of DFS' bank subsidiary could be upgraded if the bank
continues to achieve its historically strong profitability as measured
by net income to assets around 2.5%, excluding reserve
releases, while maintaining solid capital levels. In addition,
continued growth of its direct deposits business leading to lower reliance
on wholesale funding, would be positive for the BCA. A higher
BCA would likely lead to ratings upgrades.
The baa2 BCA of DFS' bank subsidiary could be downgraded if capitalization
weakens materially, such as tangible common equity to risk weighted
assets falling below and expected to remain below 9.5%.
In addition, the BCA could be downgraded if asset performance or
liquid resources weaken materially, making the firm vulnerable to
market shocks. A lower BCA would likely lead to ratings downgrades.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Warren Kornfeld
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
