Moody's downgrades Discover Bank's deposit ratings to A3/Prime-2 from A2/Prime-1, concluding review; outlook is positive

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the long term and short term deposit ratings of Discover Bank, the banking subsidiary of Discover Financial Services (DFS, Baa3 positive), to A3/Prime-2 from A2/Prime-1. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 12 July 2021. All other ratings and assessments for Discover Bank and Discover Financial Services were unaffected by today's rating action.

The outlooks on the bank and its long-term deposit rating is positive in line with the outlook of its parent Discover Financial Services.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Discover Bank

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to P-2 from P-1

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to A3 from A2, Positive from Ratings Under Review

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Discover Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long term deposit rating of the bank was downgraded based on Moody's expectation that the bank will retain lower amounts of unsecured and subordinated debt than in the past, resulting in a lower degree of protection for the bank's depositors, according to Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure analysis. The downgrade of the short-term deposit rating follows the downgrade of the long-term deposit rating from which it is derived. Under Moody's Short-Term Ratings cross-sector rating methodology, long-term ratings of A3 typically map to Prime-2.

Discover Bank's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) reflects its solid market position in the US general-purpose credit card market which drives very strong profitability. The BCA also reflects its solid capital relative to its US regional peers and good asset quality and liquidity management. In addition, DFS' ongoing strategic initiatives, including growing its direct banking presence through ancillary lending and deposit products and its payment services business, are positive for its creditors because they enhance the bank's brand recognition, merchant acceptance initiatives and fee-based revenues, increasing earnings quality.

Following the deposit ratings downgrade, Discover Bank's outlook is positive, in line with that on Discover Financial Services, reflecting Moody's expectation that the company's funding profile will continue to improve as the company increases its deposit funding, reducing its reliance on wholesale funding and therefore lowering refinancing risk. The company's strong profitability demonstrates its strong market position in the US credit card market and solid risk management. In addition, Moody's believes the bank's capacity to absorb loan losses has increased in large part due to higher levels of reserves for credit losses required with the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard. Even though an improving macroeconomic outlook or reduced macroeconomic uncertainty could lead to some further reduction in reserves below current levels, Moody's expects that CECL's requirement that reserves be established to cover life-of-loan losses will require Discover to maintain higher reserve levels relative to before the adoption of CECL.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The baa2 BCA of DFS' bank subsidiary could be upgraded if the bank continues to achieve its historically strong profitability as measured by net income to assets around 2.5%, excluding reserve releases, while maintaining solid capital levels. In addition, continued growth of its direct deposits business leading to lower reliance on wholesale funding, would be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to ratings upgrades.

The baa2 BCA of DFS' bank subsidiary could be downgraded if capitalization weakens materially, such as tangible common equity to risk weighted assets falling below and expected to remain below 9.5%. In addition, the BCA could be downgraded if asset performance or liquid resources weaken materially, making the firm vulnerable to market shocks. A lower BCA would likely lead to ratings downgrades.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Warren Kornfeld

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

