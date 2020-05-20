Moody's downgrades Diversified Healthcare; outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has downgraded
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)'s senior unsecured and corporate
family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1, concluding the review for downgrade
initiated on March 30, 2020. The speculative grade liquidity
rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook is negative.
Today's rating actions reflect the REIT's high leverage,
weak liquidity and pre-existing operating challenges that make
it particularly vulnerable to risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
The following ratings were downgraded:
Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust
- Senior unsecured debt to Ba2 from Ba1
- Corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust
Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
DHC's Ba2 CFR reflects its diversification among multiple segments
of healthcare real estate, including senior housing, medical
office buildings, life sciences, and, to a much lesser
extent, wellness centers and skilled nursing. The REIT also
maintains solid fixed charge coverage and a large unencumbered asset pool
that provides financial flexibility.
DHC's ratings are constrained by its high leverage and the increased
business risk it assumed by transitioning Five Star's senior living
portfolio to a management structure from a lease effective at the start
of 2020. This portfolio has been experiencing declining NOI due
to industry wide challenges (new supply and labor pressures) as well as
operator-specific missteps by Five Star under the previous leadership
team. We expect DHC to face execution risk with its plans to turn
around performance, with the risks now magnified by the coronavirus
outbreak. The coronavirus is causing a sharp decline in move-ins
and occupancy across the industry, while expense pressure related
to labor and supplies is further crimping profitability. DHC's
ratings also consider governance risks associated with its external management
structure, which we believe creates potential conflicts of interest
between management and investors. DHC is managed by The RMR Group
(RMR), which also manages several other REITs and operating companies,
including Five Star, which is a material concern with respect to
DHC's governance.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The senior housing sector
is expected to be significantly affected due to its communal setting and
this population's vulnerability to serious medical complications arising
from the coronavirus. More specifically, the weaknesses in
DHC's credit profile, including its direct exposure to senior housing
operations have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and it remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on DHC of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
DHC's SGL-3 rating reflects its weak liquidity position as it faces
escalating operating risks. The REIT is in the mist of a disposition
program intended to reduce leverage and provide proceeds for repayment
of debt coming due this year. The REIT had $164mm in various
stages of agreement as of early May, but other deals have already
fallen out over the past several weeks and we expect it will be difficult
to close significant sales volumes in the current market environment.
As of 1Q20, the REIT had $415mm available on its $1B
unsecured credit facility, but it has since used some of this capacity
to redeem $200mm of 2020 bonds. Upcoming maturities include
a $250mm term loan due this June and extendable until Dec 2020
and $300mm senior notes due in 2021. We expect the REIT
will need external sources of capital to help address these maturities
and leverage, which is likely to increase further due to operating
cash flow declines in the coming quarters.
The negative outlook reflects DHC's constrained liquidity and the
risks it faces in its senior housing business, as the coronavirus
outbreak is likely to cause acute occupancy and cash flow pressure.
We expect DHC's high leverage will increase further due to these
challenges.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
DHC's ratings could be downgraded should the REIT fail to materially
improve its liquidity position as it approaches upcoming debt maturities.
A downgrade would also reflect Net Debt/EBITDA above 7.2x and fixed
charge coverage below 2.4x on a sustained basis. An upgrade
is unlikely near-term but would likely reflect strong liquidity,
Net Debt/EBITDA below 6.5x, sustained positive NOI growth
from key business segments and fixed charge coverage above 2.75x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a real estate investment trust,
or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office
and life science buildings and wellness centers throughout the United
States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group
Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management
company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
