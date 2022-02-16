Moody's downgrades Diversified Healthcare's CFR to B2, outlook negative

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) including its corporate
family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3, its guaranteed senior unsecured
notes to B2 from Ba3, and its senior unsecured notes to B3 from
B1. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded
to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains negative.
The ratings downgrades reflect the ongoing weak performance of the REIT's
senior housing operations which has raised Net Debt/EBITDA to exceedingly
high levels. DHC's financial flexibility also remains limited
until it is able to resume compliance with certain covenants in its unsecured
bonds and secured credit facility. The REIT's high leverage
and covenant violations raise concerns about financial policy and governance.
Downgrades:
Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust
- Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3
- Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded
to B2 from Ba3
- Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to
B3 from B1
- Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL), Downgraded to SGL-4
from SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust
- Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
DHC's B2 CFR reflects its modest book leverage, as well as
portfolio diversification that includes stable income from medical office
buildings (MOBs) and life science assets. The rest of the REIT's
portfolio is mostly comprised of senior housing operating assets which
experienced substantial cash flow declines over the course of the coronavirus
pandemic driven by falling occupancy and rising expenses, particularly
labor. The REIT has a sizable unencumbered asset pool, although
the size and quality has diminished with recent joint venture (JV) transactions
that reduced its ownership stakes in some of the highest quality buildings
in its portfolio.
Key credit concerns include weak cash flows related to DHC's senior
housing operating business. We expect the REIT will face significant
challenges as it seeks to recoup lost income and reduce leverage as measured
by Net Debt/EBITDA. DHC's recent transition of a large portion
of its senior housing operating assets from Five Star to new managers
potentially improves their growth outlook but execution risks remain amidst
an improving, but still challenging senior housing environment.
DHC's ratings also consider governance risks associated with its
financial policy given its very high leverage and breach of certain bond
and bank facility covenants. The violation of certain bank covenants
drove the REIT's execution of an amendment that converted its revolver
to a secured facility in exchange for a waiver on certain covenants through
the second quarter of 2022 among other terms.
DHC's SGL-4 rating reflects its limited financial flexibility
until it is able to resume compliance with its bond and bank facility
covenants. The REIT drew down the full amount available on its
$800 million secured credit facility in early 2021, in advance
of breaching a bond covenant in 2Q21 which now prohibits it from incurring
debt. DHC had about $800mm of cash as of 3Q21 and further
enhanced its liquidity with the execution of two subsequent JV transactions
that raised about $1 billion of capital. Moody's expect
cash will be used to fund cap ex, as the REIT is working to improve
the positioning of its senior living portfolio, as well as potentially
debt prepayments. DHC has a large unencumbered portfolio but the
size and quality of this pool has diminished in recent years as it has
executed JVs with some of its highest quality assets in order to raise
capital. Positively, DHC has no material debt maturities
until $250mm matures in 2024. The revolver comes due in
January 2023 and has a one year extension option.
DHC's negative outlook reflects the steep cash flow declines it
has experienced within its senior housing business, which has resulted
in very high Net Debt/EBITDA. We expect a long and protracted recovery
in senior housing will make it challenging for DHC to reduce debt levels.
The outlook also reflects the REIT's limited financial flexibility as
a large portion of its higher quality assets are encumbered by mortgages
and its bank revolver.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
DHC's ratings could be downgraded should the REIT fail to maintain
ample liquidity as upcoming debt maturities approach. Fixed charge
coverage below 1.25x or Net Debt/EBITDA above 10x on a sustained
basis, as well as lack of material improvement in senior housing
cash flows for 2022 could also result in a downgrade.
DHC's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to resume compliance
and maintain good cushion with all bank and bond covenants, as well
as retain ample liquidity. Refinancing its secured revolver with
an unsecured facility, as well as reducing Net Debt/EBITDA below
8x and generating positive NOI growth from all business segments on a
sustained basis would also support an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lori Marks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653