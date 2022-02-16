Moody's downgrades Diversified Healthcare's CFR to B2, outlook negative

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3, its guaranteed senior unsecured notes to B2 from Ba3, and its senior unsecured notes to B3 from B1. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrades reflect the ongoing weak performance of the REIT's senior housing operations which has raised Net Debt/EBITDA to exceedingly high levels. DHC's financial flexibility also remains limited until it is able to resume compliance with certain covenants in its unsecured bonds and secured credit facility. The REIT's high leverage and covenant violations raise concerns about financial policy and governance.

Downgrades:

Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust

- Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

- Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

- Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B1

- Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL), Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust

- Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DHC's B2 CFR reflects its modest book leverage, as well as portfolio diversification that includes stable income from medical office buildings (MOBs) and life science assets. The rest of the REIT's portfolio is mostly comprised of senior housing operating assets which experienced substantial cash flow declines over the course of the coronavirus pandemic driven by falling occupancy and rising expenses, particularly labor. The REIT has a sizable unencumbered asset pool, although the size and quality has diminished with recent joint venture (JV) transactions that reduced its ownership stakes in some of the highest quality buildings in its portfolio.

Key credit concerns include weak cash flows related to DHC's senior housing operating business. We expect the REIT will face significant challenges as it seeks to recoup lost income and reduce leverage as measured by Net Debt/EBITDA. DHC's recent transition of a large portion of its senior housing operating assets from Five Star to new managers potentially improves their growth outlook but execution risks remain amidst an improving, but still challenging senior housing environment.

DHC's ratings also consider governance risks associated with its financial policy given its very high leverage and breach of certain bond and bank facility covenants. The violation of certain bank covenants drove the REIT's execution of an amendment that converted its revolver to a secured facility in exchange for a waiver on certain covenants through the second quarter of 2022 among other terms.

DHC's SGL-4 rating reflects its limited financial flexibility until it is able to resume compliance with its bond and bank facility covenants. The REIT drew down the full amount available on its $800 million secured credit facility in early 2021, in advance of breaching a bond covenant in 2Q21 which now prohibits it from incurring debt. DHC had about $800mm of cash as of 3Q21 and further enhanced its liquidity with the execution of two subsequent JV transactions that raised about $1 billion of capital. Moody's expect cash will be used to fund cap ex, as the REIT is working to improve the positioning of its senior living portfolio, as well as potentially debt prepayments. DHC has a large unencumbered portfolio but the size and quality of this pool has diminished in recent years as it has executed JVs with some of its highest quality assets in order to raise capital. Positively, DHC has no material debt maturities until $250mm matures in 2024. The revolver comes due in January 2023 and has a one year extension option.

DHC's negative outlook reflects the steep cash flow declines it has experienced within its senior housing business, which has resulted in very high Net Debt/EBITDA. We expect a long and protracted recovery in senior housing will make it challenging for DHC to reduce debt levels. The outlook also reflects the REIT's limited financial flexibility as a large portion of its higher quality assets are encumbered by mortgages and its bank revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DHC's ratings could be downgraded should the REIT fail to maintain ample liquidity as upcoming debt maturities approach. Fixed charge coverage below 1.25x or Net Debt/EBITDA above 10x on a sustained basis, as well as lack of material improvement in senior housing cash flows for 2022 could also result in a downgrade.

DHC's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to resume compliance and maintain good cushion with all bank and bond covenants, as well as retain ample liquidity. Refinancing its secured revolver with an unsecured facility, as well as reducing Net Debt/EBITDA below 8x and generating positive NOI growth from all business segments on a sustained basis would also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

