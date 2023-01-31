Moody's downgrades Diversified Healthcare's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Diversified Healthcare Trust ("DHC") including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3, its guaranteed senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from B3, and its senior unsecured notes to Ca from Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was maintained at SGL-4. The rating outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrades reflect DHC's weak liquidity and refinancing risk as the REIT faces the maturity of its revolver and $250 million unsecured bonds in 2024. DHC suffered substantial cash flow declines in its senior housing operating portfolio over the past few years, which has raised Net Debt/EBITDA to very high levels and the timing and prospects for turning around this business remains uncertain. The REIT also retains limited financial flexibility until it is able to resume compliance with certain incurrence covenants in its bonds and credit facility. Given all of these factors as well as the challenging capital market conditions, the downgrade reflects the risk that DHC will pursue a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange. The REIT's high leverage also raises concerns about financial policy and governance.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diversified Healthcare Trust

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DHC's Caa3 CFR reflects weak cash flows related to the healthcare REIT's senior housing operating business. The senior housing operating business, 61% of gross book real estate, experienced steep cash flow declines over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by falling occupancy and rising expenses, particularly labor. NOI has improved in recent quarters, but the trajectory of recovery remains slow and labor costs remain a significant challenge for margins. DHC's recent transition of a large portion of its senior housing assets from Five Star to new managers potentially improves their growth outlook but execution risks remain as leverage remains high with Net Debt/EBITDA of 15.8x for 3Q22.

DHC's ratings also consider governance risks associated with its financial policy given its very high leverage and inability to comply with certain incurrence covenants in its bonds and bank facility. In 2021, the REIT executed an amendment that converted its revolver to a secured facility in exchange for a waiver on certain covenants through 4Q22 among other terms. DHC's ability to regain compliance remains uncertain and risk remains that the REIT will need to negotiate another amendment with its bank group.

DHC benefits from portfolio diversification that includes stable income from medical office buildings (MOBs) and life science assets. The REIT also has a sizable unencumbered asset pool, although the size and quality has diminished with recent joint venture transactions that reduced its ownership stakes in some of the highest quality buildings in its portfolio. These transactions did provide the REIT with liquidity and help it to reduce debt levels.

DHC's SGL-4 rating reflects refinancing risks and its limited financial flexibility until it is able to comply with incurrence covenants within its bonds and bank facility. The REIT drew down the full amount available on its secured credit facility in early 2021 and maintains a large cash balance. The REIT had about $800 million of cash as of 3Q22. Moody's expects cash will be used to repay debt and fund cap ex, as the REIT is working to redevelop some MOB/life science assets and reposition its senior living portfolio. DHC has a large unencumbered portfolio but the size and quality of this pool has diminished in recent years as it has executed JVs with some of its highest quality assets in order to raise capital. DHC used some of its cash balance for a mandated $114 million repayment on its revolver in January 2023 as total capacity was reduced at this time and it has another $16 million of secured debt coming due this year. In 2024, DHC will need to address a $250 million bond maturity and refinance its revolver.

DHC's negative outlook reflects its weak cash flows, high Net Debt/EBITDA and limited financial flexibility as long as it remains unable to comply with certain bond and bank facility incurrence covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DHC's ratings could be downgraded should the REIT's liquidity weaken further or if it fails to address the refinancing risks well in advance of maturities. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange and hence a default under Moody's definition.

DHC's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to resume compliance and maintain cushion with all bank and bond covenants, as well as improving its liquidity position. Refinancing its secured revolver with an unsecured facility and generating positive NOI growth from all business segments on a sustained basis would also support an upgrade.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science buildings and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

